'India Is A Really Hard Place To Tour': Nasser Hussain reacts To England's Series Loss

India on March 28 emerged victorious in the final of the one-day series against England. India defeated England by a narrow margin of 7 runs after all-rounder Sam Curran played a cameo of 95 runs off 83 balls and took the match till the last over. With the win on Sunday, India clean-swept England in all three formats of the game on this tour. The visitors were well-prepared for the series against India as they started their tour with a test match series against Sri Lanka. And England also defeated Sri Lanka in their own den.

Having lost in all three formats against India, former England cricketer Nasser Hussain said that India is a really hard place to tour. Talking to Sky Sports cricket, Nasser expressed that although England did not get the results in their favour, the India-England series glued people to their televisions. He also hoped that the English players would have learned a lot from this series and ultimately they become better cricketers in the future.

"I am glued to the TV, it is not about me or viewers but it is infact trying to produce interest in cricket that we had all winters, it's been absolutely fantastic whether be in Sri Lanka and winning there, Joe Root's batting, Broad and Anderson's bowling in Sri Lanka, the test series was there a dull day? The T20 series was there a dull day? No, now the 50 over series. It's been absolutely brilliant from start to finish. I know the results have gone against England but you got to remember India is a blimming hard place to tour. I just hope every England cricketer has learned something from this tour to become a better cricketer," said Hussain. READ | Nasser Hussain urges England's middle-order to take control after close loss in 4th T20I

Graeme Swann had cautioned team England

Before the start of the India vs England series, England's former off-spinner Graeme Swann had cautioned team England and even stated that England would be achieving something very big than their "obsession" Ashes if they manage to upstage Virat Kohli's men next month. Swann had said this after India defeated Australia in Australia. Swann had also advised the English players to take a lesson from Kevin Pietersen on how to play in spinning conditions. It is to be noted that Swann was in the squad of England when they defeated India in India.

(Image Credits: @imVkohli/Twitter/AP)