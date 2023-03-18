India Maharajas Vs Asia Lions: ASL Vs INM Dream 11 Prediction, Live Streaming,Fantasy Tips

Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas will take Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions in an eliminator match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday (March 18). While Asia Lions have two wins in four matches, India Maharajas have a single win. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final. Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-scorer in the league with 183 runs and would look to inspire his side against the Asia Lions.

Before the LLC 2023 match, lets take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions:-

When will India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC match take place?

The clash between India Maharajas and Asia Lions will be held on the 18th of March, Saturday.

Where will India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC match take place?

The match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

When will India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC match start?

The match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions will start at 8:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC match online?

Live streaming of the match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

INM vs ASL Dream11 Predictions

Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir (C), Suresh Raina, Misbah-ul-Haq, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Hafeez (Vc), Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Pravin Tambe, Isuru Udana, Ashok Dinda.

INM vs ASL Full Squads

India Maharajas Squad:

Robin Uthappa(w), Gautam Gambhir(c), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Praveen Kumar, Manvinder Bisla, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana

Asia Lions Squad:

Upul Tharanga(w), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi(c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Abdur Razzak, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Hafeez, Paras Khadka, Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rajin Saleh, Dilhara Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Isuru Udana