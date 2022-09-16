India Maharajas Vs World Giants: INM Vs WOG Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & Fantasy Tips

India Maharajas will lock horns against World Giants in the opening clash of the 2022 edition of the Legends League Cricket on Friday. The match will take place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead the India Maharajas team and the World Giants will be captained by South Africa legend Jacques Kallis.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Fantasy tips

Stuart Binny, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, and Virender Sehwag are the players to watch out for from the India Maharajas team. Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes, and Brett Lee are the players to keep an eye on from the World Giants team. Shane Watson and Stuart Binny will be good picks for captains in fantasy apps, while Virender Sehwag and Yusuf Pathan can be made vice-captains.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Matt Prior

Batters: Virender Sehwag (vc), Mohammed Kaif, Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes

All-rounders: Shane Watson (c), Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Sreesanth, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Matt Prior

Batters: Mohammed Kaif, Lendl Simmons, Jonty Rhodes

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan (vc), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny (c)

Bowlers: Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Liam Plunkett

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Predicted Playing XIs

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Parthiv Patel (wk), Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma.

World Giants: Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis (c), Eoin Morgan, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O'Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Daniel Vettori, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Full squads

India Maharajas Squad: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Ajay Jadeja.

World Giants Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior, Denesh Ramdin, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.

Image: Twitter/LLC

