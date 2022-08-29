Last Updated:

India Need 6 Runs Off 3 Balls To Win Vs Pakistan, Hardik Pandya Smacks A Big Six: WATCH

IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya showed his class on Sunday by demonstrating immense composure to get Team India over the line in the final over against Pakistan.

Written By
Digital Desk
India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya

Image: Twitter


Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed his class on Sunday by demonstrating immense composure to get the side over the line in the final over. As seen in the video below, he smacked Mohammed Nawaz for a six when the side needed six runs to win off the last three deliveries.

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Hardik Pandya's all-around brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup game on Sunday. Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

READ | IND vs PAK: Gambhir and Akram not happy with Rohit for dropping 'future of Indian cricket'

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 35 off 29 balls. When India bowled, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the best figures of 4 for 26. When India chased, former skipper Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls. Naseem Shah was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/27.

READ | India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter explodes with reactions as IND drop Rishabh Pant

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26).

India 148 in 19.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 33 no off 17 balls, Ravindra Jadeja 35 off 29 balls).

(Inputs from PTI)

READ | India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma 'can't speak' at toss as crowd erupts in cheers; WATCH
READ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: What is slow-over rate penalty? India and Pakistan penalised in Dubai
READ | Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya stars in India's 5-wicket win over Pakistan
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com