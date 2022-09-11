Last Updated:

India On Verge Of Surpassing Pakistan To Achieve Massive Record In T20 Internationals

India will look to surpass Pakistan's T20I record during the series against Australia and South Africa, starting September 20. 

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Team India, Pakistan, T20I, Team India record, India vs Pakistan, India's T20I records, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I records

Image: BCCI


The Indian Men's Cricket Team is on the verge of achieving a huge milestone in T20 Internationals which will see them surpass their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue are just two wins away from breaking the record for most T20I wins in a calendar year. Pakistan are the current record-holder courtesy of their 20 wins from 29 matches in 2021. India currently has 19 wins from 25 matches in 2022 and are just two victories away from surpassing Pakistan. 

India will attempt to topple Pakistan's record for most T20I victories in a calendar year when they play bilateral T20I series against Australia and South Africa in September. India has lost just six out of 25 T20I games they have played so far in 2022. India lost two matches against South Africa in June and then went down in one game each against England and West Indies in July-August. India then lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup. 

The previous best record held by India was way back in 2015 when they won 15 matches in a calendar year. India also featured in the record list in 2018 when they won 14 matches in a year. India will look to surpass Pakistan's record during the series against Australia, starting September 20. 

READ | Shahid Afridi claims daughter waved India flag during IND vs PAK; clarifies why she did so

Most T20I wins in a calendar year

Team No. of Wins Year
Pakistan 20 2021
India 19* 2022
Pakistan 17 2018
Uganda 16 2021
South Africa 15 2021
India 15 2016
Papua New Guinea 14 2019
India 14 2018
New Zealand 13 2021
Ireland 13 2019

Another T20I record, long held by Afghanistan and Romania, was recently broken by Team India. With 12 victories in a row, India eclipsed the other two countries for the most consecutive T20I wins. The streak began during the T20 World Cup last year and ended in June during the five-match series against South Africa.

READ | Robin Uthappa wants THIS youngster to bat at No. 5 position for India in upcoming T20Is

Image: BCCI

READ | IND-W vs ENG-W: India women succumb to English gallantry, lose by nine wickets in opener
READ | T20 World Cup: A look at Team India's complete schedule before the multi-nation event
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com