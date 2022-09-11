India On Verge Of Surpassing Pakistan To Achieve Massive Record In T20 Internationals

The Indian Men's Cricket Team is on the verge of achieving a huge milestone in T20 Internationals which will see them surpass their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue are just two wins away from breaking the record for most T20I wins in a calendar year. Pakistan are the current record-holder courtesy of their 20 wins from 29 matches in 2021. India currently has 19 wins from 25 matches in 2022 and are just two victories away from surpassing Pakistan.

India will attempt to topple Pakistan's record for most T20I victories in a calendar year when they play bilateral T20I series against Australia and South Africa in September. India has lost just six out of 25 T20I games they have played so far in 2022. India lost two matches against South Africa in June and then went down in one game each against England and West Indies in July-August. India then lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup.

The previous best record held by India was way back in 2015 when they won 15 matches in a calendar year. India also featured in the record list in 2018 when they won 14 matches in a year. India will look to surpass Pakistan's record during the series against Australia, starting September 20.

Most T20I wins in a calendar year

Team No. of Wins Year Pakistan 20 2021 India 19* 2022 Pakistan 17 2018 Uganda 16 2021 South Africa 15 2021 India 15 2016 Papua New Guinea 14 2019 India 14 2018 New Zealand 13 2021 Ireland 13 2019

Another T20I record, long held by Afghanistan and Romania, was recently broken by Team India. With 12 victories in a row, India eclipsed the other two countries for the most consecutive T20I wins. The streak began during the T20 World Cup last year and ended in June during the five-match series against South Africa.

Image: BCCI