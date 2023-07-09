India Player To Reunite With Rohit Sharma And Co. After 2 Years, Set To Start New Innings

Ashes 2023: After the disappointing loss against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023, Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series from July 12, 2023. The team will also play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series starting from July 27, 2023, and August 3, 2023, respectively. Plenty of new faces have been included in the 16-member squad to play the Test series against West Indies.

The first Test of India vs West Indies 2023 Test series will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica

This will be Team India's first challenge in the new cycle of the World Test Championship

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar are among the new faces included in India's squad

Rohit Sharma aims to perform with bat

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has not been performing well with the bat for a very long time and also had a lean phase in the Indian Premier League 2023. Rohit also failed to score big in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia apart from the hundred in the first Test in Nagpur.

Ishant Sharma reunites with Team India

Team India fast bowler Ishant Sharma was the team's lead pacer in Tests till the year 2021, however, he has not played any Test in the last two years. The Indian cricket team has found a lot of new bowlers in the longer format in the last two years like Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur due to which the Indian team selectors have stopped looking at Ishant.

(Ishant Sharma during warm-up in London in 2021 / Image: AP)

However, the right-hand pacer has now reunited with Team India for the series against West Indies and will begin his new innings off the field. Ishant Sharma will be seen holding the mic in the commentary box in the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series beginning from July 12, 2023.

Ishant Sharma has played a total of 199 international matches for the Indian cricket team and has picked up 434 wickets with 11 five-wicket hauls and 1 ten-wicket haul.