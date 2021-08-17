India Script History At Lord's With Series Lead Against England, Watch Iconic Moment Here

Team India scripted a historic win in the second Test match at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's as they completely outplayed England by a mammoth 151 runs on Monday to go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series.

As the Indian team registered an emphatic win in the Lord's Test match, the official broadcasters of ongoing England vs India Test series Sony Sports India came forward and posted the video of how Virat Kohli & Co. ended the proceedings combined with some livewire commentary performances as well.

Watch the iconic moment here:

OUT! TEAM INDIA HAS WON WITH 8 OVERS TO SPARE! 🇮🇳

India take 1-0 lead in the series 🙌🏽



"Gone! Mohammed Siraj does it. That's clean bowled, picks up the stump, and India have done it. India have won the second Test match. They have taken a lead, it's 1-0 with three to go. Well done Virat Kohli, well done India", shouted Sanjay Manjrekar from the commentary box in ecstasy.

"What an incredible finish to this game! It's been fought hard throughout these five days and eventually, India have come out on top. What a terrific performance from their four-seamers. Deservedly winning this second Test and going one up. Siraj finishes it off", Manjrekar's co-commentator Ajit Agarkar added.

England vs India: Virat Kohli & CO. draw first blood in the series

Tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took matters into their own hands after the visitors lost their last recognised batsman Rishabh Pant early on Day 5. The duo added an unbeaten 89 run-stand for the ninth-wicket before Kohli declared the Indian innings thereby setting the hosts a stiff target of 272 runs.

England were reduced to 1/2 as both their openers were dismissed within the first two overs. Skipper Joe Root and youngster Haseeb Hameed then added a few runs before the former was caught plumb in front of the wicket by veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. Joe Root, who has been the highest run-scorer in this series so far was sent back for 33 as England lost half their side at the score of 67.

Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler then scored a vital 25 but found no support from the middle and lower order as the Indian bowlers proved to be too good for them. In the end, Mohammed Siraj castled the number 11 batsman James Anderson as England were skittled for just 120 with more than eight overs left in the day's play.

Team India won the Lord's Test match convincingly to draw first blood in this series.