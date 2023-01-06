India Set Unwanted Record In 2nd T20I Vs Sri Lanka, Join Ireland & Afghanistan In The List

The Indian Men's Cricket Team on Thursday set an unwanted record during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. The Men in Blue entered the record books for bowling a total of seven no-balls in the first innings of the match. This is now the joint-highest number of no-balls bowled by an ICC full-member nation in T20 Internationals. India have equalled the record of Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Afghanistan.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is to be blamed the most for the shameful record as he alone bowled five of those seven no-balls in last night's match. It is the most by an Indian bowler in T20I cricket and the joint-highest by a bowler from a full-member nation. Arshdeep broke his own previous record of four no-balls against South Africa. Arshdeep has equalled the record of West Indies bowler Keemo Paul, who also has five no-balls to his name in a T20I inning.

Out of the seven no-balls bowled on Thursday, Jammu & Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik bowled two no-balls. Meanwhile, Ghana holds the record for bowling the most number of no-balls in T20I cricket with ten illegal deliveries.

India vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match is concerned, India lost by 16 runs despite a fabulous effort from middle-order batters to help the side close in on the massive target set by the visitors. India won the toss and opted to field first at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored a mammoth 206/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock from captain Dasun Shanaka, who smashed an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls.

Kusal Mendis scored 52 off 31 balls to help Sri Lanka set their joint second-highest T20I total against India. In the second innings, Sri Lanka picked up four wickets in the powerplay to put the hosts under pressure. Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the Indian ship alongside Axar Patel as they forged a 91-run partnership. However, Yadav was dismissed for 51 off 36 balls by Dilshan Madushanka. Patel then put on a 41-run partnership with Shivam Mavi to take India closer to the target. But in the end, Sri Lanka managed to restrict India to 190/8 in 20 overs to win by 16 runs.

Image: BCCI