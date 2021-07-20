India Skipper Mithali Raj Reclaims Numero Uno Spot In ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC Women's ODI player rankings after she first occupying the position 16 years ago. Mithali had regained the No. 1 spot in the women's ODI player rankings earlier this month courtesy of her incredible performances in England, where she scored three back-to-back half-centuries in the three-match ODI series against the hosts. However, Mithali had lost her spot to West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor after last week's update as the ICC took into account performances in the series between West Indies and Pakistan.

Taylor rose to the No. 1 spot in the women's ODI player rankings following her unbeaten century against Pakistan in the first match of the series. As Taylor failed to perform in the last three matches of the ODI series, she slipped four places down to the fifth position after Tuesday's update. Taylor also lost her No. 1 spot in the all-rounder's category to Australian player Ellyse Perry. Taylor also slipped three places in the bowlers' rankings as she went wicketless in the last three matches against Pakistan.

Mithali Raj recently surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273 runs in the final match of the three-match ODI series against England to help her side secure the four-wicket win with 3 balls to spare. Mithali finished the series as top-scorer with an aggregate of 206 runs, which she scored at an average of 103.00.

Mandhana rises to No. 3 in T20I rankings

Meanwhile, Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has risen to career-best equalling the third position in the latest women's T20I player rankings. Mandhana jumped one place up to acquire the third position in the T20I batting rankings after scoring 70 runs in the final match of their series against England. Indian opener Shafali Verma retained her position as No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world.

