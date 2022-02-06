Last Updated:

Team India Sport Black Armbands As Tribute To Legend Lata Mangeshkar In ODI Vs West Indies

To honour the iconic Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian cricket team will wear black armbands during the first ODI match against West Indies on Sunday.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Lata Mangeshkar, Ind vs WI, BCCI, Lata Mangeshkar death, Rajeev Shukla, Rajeev Shukla Republic TV interview, India vs West Indies, black armbands

Image: ANI/PTI


To honour the iconic Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian cricket team will wear black armbands during the first ODI match against West Indies on Sunday. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that the players have been instructed to wear black armbands during the first ODI to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, who died this morning at the age of 92. During the match, Shukla added, the national flag will be flown at half-mast as a sign of respect for the veteran singer.

"When we'd lose a game, she'd call me and ask, 'Rajeev Ji, how did we lose this game?' We should have won it comfortably. This many runs could have been scored, etc.' Cricket held a special place in her heart. BCCI President and Secretary have said that Indian players will wear black armbands during their match against the West Indies. To honour Mangeshkar ji, the national flag at the Ahmedabad stadium will be flown at half-mast," Shukla said in his interview. 

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 for three weeks. When Mangeshkar's health began to deteriorate on Saturday, she was placed on a ventilator and was constantly being monitored by the doctors. Mangeshkar's mortal remains have been brought to her Mumbai home, from where they will be transported to Shivaji Park for the last rites. The iconic singer will be accorded state honour as per the protocol.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar no more: Devendra Fadnavis pays homage to 'Goddess of Indian Music'

The 'Nightingale of India' was a versatile singer who offered her voice to songs in several Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and others. She was born in Madhya Pradesh and received numerous prizes over her distinguished career, which spanned more than seven decades and included India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. Among her many accomplishments, Mangeshkar won three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. In 2009, she was awarded the Order of the French Legion of Honor, France's highest order.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar no more: Priyanka Chopra says 'music will never stop' as celebs pay homage
READ | PM Modi to fly to Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park
READ | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: When singer almost lost her voice in 1961 at peak of her career
Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, Ind vs WI, BCCI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com