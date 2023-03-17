Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Win By 5 Wickets, Go 1-0 Up In The Series

IND vs AUS: Team India heads into the three-match ODI series against Australia after clinching a 2-1 victory in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The1st ODI is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya is leading India in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma. Stay tuned to republicworld.com to catch the live cricket score of India vs Australia 1st ODI.

KL Rahul celebrates his 50

20:44 IST, March 17th 2023
India win by 5 wickets

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have done it for India and have helped them go 1-0 up in the series. The duo registered a partnership of 108 runs and helped India cruise to victory in Mumbai.

20:15 IST, March 17th 2023
IND vs AUS Live updates: India 150/5

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul has answered all his critics in his style. He has scored a gritty 50 from 73 deliveries and has kept India alive in the contest.

20:00 IST, March 17th 2023
IND vs AUS Live score: India 133/5 after 32 overs

India vs Australia Latest Updates: India are inching closer to victory. KL Rahul has been calm and has held on to his nerves so far. This is his chance to cement his place in the Indian middle-order and he is making the most of it.

19:45 IST, March 17th 2023
IND vs AUS Live updates: IND 119/5 after 29 overs

India vs Australia 1st ODI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are helping India cruise towards victory. The game still hangs in the balance and Australia are searching for wickets to pull things back in their favour.

19:21 IST, March 17th 2023
IND vs AUS Live: India 94/5 in 24 overs

India vs Australia 1st ODI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja trying to put up a strong stand as Australian bowlers have been on a roll.

18:58 IST, March 17th 2023
IND vs AUS

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score Updates

Team India are struggling at 83 for 5 wickets. Captain Hardik Pandya departs to pavilion

18:58 IST, March 17th 2023
Hardik Pandya gets out for 25, India are 83/5

18:53 IST, March 17th 2023
18 overs have bowled, India are 81/4

18:43 IST, March 17th 2023
India 70/4 in 16 overs

KL Rahul picked another four in the 16th over as India ended with 70/4 on the scoreboard.

18:36 IST, March 17th 2023
Hardik Pandya hits another four

Pandya hit Cameron Green for a four in the fourth ball of the 15th over.

18:26 IST, March 17th 2023
India 52/4 in 13 overs

The equation for India came down to 137 runs needed to win in 37 overs, as Men In Blue reached 52/4.

18:13 IST, March 17th 2023
Mitchell Starc strikes again

Mitchell Starc registered his third wicket of the match by dismissing Shubman Gill for 20 off 31. India were 39/4 in 10.2 overs.

18:09 IST, March 17th 2023
KL Rahul gets a boundary

The 10th over finished with KL Rahul getting a four in the final ball as India's total reached 39/3. 

18:04 IST, March 17th 2023
India struggling to get runs ; 33/3 in 9 overs

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill trying to consolidate India's position after three quick wickets

17:45 IST, March 17th 2023
back to back wickets for Starc ; 16/3 in 5 overs

Mitchell Starc had another scalp as Suryakumar Yadav departs for a duck

17:40 IST, March 17th 2023
Starc dismisses Virat ; 16/2 in 4.5 overs

A poisonous inswinger from Mitchell Starc hits the pad of Virat and the umpire didn't hesitate before lifting his figure.

17:25 IST, March 17th 2023
Stoinis dismisses Kishan for 3, India are 5/1

17:16 IST, March 17th 2023
Indian openers come out to bat, India need 189

17:12 IST, March 17th 2023
Team India innings to begin shortly

Team India innings to begin shortly as they will come down to chase a target of 189

16:45 IST, March 17th 2023
Team India need 189 to win in 50 overs

16:34 IST, March 17th 2023
Australia gets bundled for 188 as Shami and Siraj with three wickets a piece

16:26 IST, March 17th 2023
Gill takes a stunner at slip, Abbott walks back

16:18 IST, March 17th 2023
Another one goes as Jadeja strikes ; 184/8 in 32.4 overs

Maxwell loops a simple catch to the Indian skipper as he goes back to the pavillion.

16:12 IST, March 17th 2023
Shami seems to be in the mood as Stoinis departs ; 184/7 in 31.3 overs

Shubman Gill didn't miss the chance this time as he takes a simple catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis

16:02 IST, March 17th 2023
Shubman Gill drops a seater ; 174/6 in 29.5 overs

Shami could have another one but Shubman Gill dropped a sitter as Marcus Stoinis survives

16:02 IST, March 17th 2023
Mohammed Shami is on fire ; 174/6 in 29.3 overs

Mohammed Shami uprooted Cameron Green's off stump as Auatralia in grave danger 

15:49 IST, March 17th 2023
Inglis departs as Mohammed Shami picks his first ; 169/5 in 27.3 overs

Joshn Inglis had a big inside edge as Mohammed Shami removes him.

15:33 IST, March 17th 2023
Australia 151/4 in 25 overs

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a fruitful over as Australia batsmen haven't had many opportunities.

15:24 IST, March 17th 2023
Jadeja gets Labuschagne off a blinder catch, Australia are 139/4

15:12 IST, March 17th 2023
Mitchell Marsh gets out for 81

