IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Win By 5 Wickets, Go 1-0 Up In The Series

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have done it for India and have helped them go 1-0 up in the series. The duo registered a partnership of 108 runs and helped India cruise to victory in Mumbai.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul has answered all his critics in his style. He has scored a gritty 50 from 73 deliveries and has kept India alive in the contest.
India vs Australia Latest Updates: India are inching closer to victory. KL Rahul has been calm and has held on to his nerves so far. This is his chance to cement his place in the Indian middle-order and he is making the most of it.
India vs Australia 1st ODI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are helping India cruise towards victory. The game still hangs in the balance and Australia are searching for wickets to pull things back in their favour.
India vs Australia 1st ODI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja trying to put up a strong stand as Australian bowlers have been on a roll.
Team India are struggling at 83 for 5 wickets. Captain Hardik Pandya departs to pavilion
Hardik Pandya gets out for 25 as India are 83/5
18 overs have bowled as Team India are 81/4
KL Rahul picked another four in the 16th over as India ended with 70/4 on the scoreboard.
Pandya hit Cameron Green for a four in the fourth ball of the 15th over.
The equation for India came down to 137 runs needed to win in 37 overs, as Men In Blue reached 52/4.
Mitchell Starc registered his third wicket of the match by dismissing Shubman Gill for 20 off 31. India were 39/4 in 10.2 overs.
The 10th over finished with KL Rahul getting a four in the final ball as India's total reached 39/3.
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill trying to consolidate India's position after three quick wickets
Mitchell Starc had another scalp as Suryakumar Yadav departs for a duck
A poisonous inswinger from Mitchell Starc hits the pad of Virat and the umpire didn't hesitate before lifting his figure.
Marcus Stoinis dismisses Ishan Kishan for 3, India are 5/1
IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE cricket score: Indian openers come out to bat, India need 189
Team India innings to begin shortly as they will come down to chase a target of 189
Team India need 189 to win in 50 overs
Australia gets bundled for 188 as Shami and Siraj with three wickets a piece
Shubman Gill takes a stunner at slip, Sean Abbott walks back for 0
Maxwell loops a simple catch to the Indian skipper as he goes back to the pavillion.
Shubman Gill didn't miss the chance this time as he takes a simple catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis
Shami could have another one but Shubman Gill dropped a sitter as Marcus Stoinis survives
Mohammed Shami uprooted Cameron Green's off stump as Auatralia in grave danger
Joshn Inglis had a big inside edge as Mohammed Shami removes him.
Kuldeep Yadav bowled a fruitful over as Australia batsmen haven't had many opportunities.
Ravindra Jadeja gets Marnus Labuschagne off a blinder catch, Australia are 139/4
Mitchell Marsh gets out to Ravindra Jadeja for 81