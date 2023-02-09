IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India 77/1 At Stumps, Trails Australia By 100 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Australia - 177/10 in 63.5 overs
Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls
Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls
Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs
Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs
India - 77/1 in 24 overs
Rohit Sharma - 56* runs in 69 balls
KL Rahul - 20 runs in 71 balls
Todd Murphy - 1/13 in 7 overs
Scott Boland - 0/4 in 3 overs
Nathan Lyon gave away just one run in the 24th over of the second innings, as India closed Day 1 on the score of 77/1.
KL Rahul was dismissed by Aussie debutant Todd Murphy with an individual score of 20 runs in 71 balls. India was reduced to 76/1 in 22.5 as Rohit Sharma was joined in the middle by night watchman R Ashwin. This was the second last over of the day.
Rohit Sharma completed his half-century in the 22nd over of the second innings. Rohit Sharma took 66 balls to achieve the milestone. This is his 4th half-century by Rohit against the Aussies in Test cricket. India finished the over on 74/0 in 22 overs.
India's score stood at 62/0 in 21 overs. Only three overs of play remain on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test.
After 20 overs of play in the second innings of the match, India's score stood at 60 runs for no loss. Rohit Sharma is unbeaten on 43 off 62, while KL Rahul is on 16 off 59 balls.
KL Rahul hit Pat Cummins for a four in the 3rd ball of the 18th over, which was his first boundary of the match.
India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul completed their fifty-run stand in the 16th over. Out of the 54 runs scored by India, Rohit had hit 42 off 51 balls, while Rahul scored 11 off 46 after 16 overs.
In the 14th over of the match, Rohit Sharma was dropped by Peter Handscomb, in the bowling of Nathan Lyon. However, Rohit finished the over with a glorious six down the ground.
Aussie debutant Todd Morphy was called in by Pat Cummins to bowl the 11th over of the second innings.
India's total reached 35/0 after nine overs, with Rohit Sharma batting on 31* off 28 and KL Rahul on 4* runs off 26 balls.
Rohit Sharma yet again hit two boundaries to Aussie skipper Patt Cummins in the 5th over, alongside a double. Interestingly, KL Rahul is yet to open his account. India is at 26/0 after five overs.
Pat Cummins decided to introduce off-spinner Nathan Lyon into the attack in the fourth over itself. India were 15/0 after three overs.
Rohit Sharma got off the mark with a boundary in the very first ball of the first over, which was bowled by Pat Cummins. The Indian captain hit another boundary in the next ball with a flick shot. Rohit hit another boundary in the fourth ball. India's score stands at 13/0 in one over.
R Ashwin completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing Australia's no. 11 Scott Boland in the 64th over of the first innings. The visitors were bowled out on 177 runs.
Bowling the third over after tea, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Pater Handscom on the individual score of 31 runs in 84 balls to complete his five-wicket haul in his first international match since returning from the injury hiatus.
The play resumed after tea on Day 1 in Nagpur, as R Jadeja bowled the 61st over in the first innings.
Australia 174/8 in 60 overs
Nathan Lyon - 0* (3 balls)
Peter Handscomb - 29* (69 balls)
Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs
Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs
While Australia's first innings score stood at 76/2 in 32 overs at lunch, Team India reduced the visitors to 174/8 in the post-lunch session. Jadeja grabbed four wickets in the session, while R Ashwin contributed with two wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja provided another breakthrough to India in the fifth ball of the 59th over by dismissing debutant Todd Murphy. The Aussie player lasted for only five balls and scored no runs.
Australian captain Pat Cummins became R Ashwin's second scalp of the day in the 58th over. Cummins hit six runs in 14 balls.
Star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled his 8th maiden over of the innings. Australia were at 172/6 in 57 overs.
The Nagpur pitch has started to show its true colors and the Aussie batsman seem to be in trouble facing the Indian spinners.
R Ashwin has struck again and has castled Alex Carey. Australia are 162/6 in 53.1 overs
Axar Patel is back in the attack after a short break. Australia are 148-5 in 51 overs,
Alex Carey has started to show his class and has hit Mohammed Siraj for two boundaries in the 50th over. Australia are 144/5 in 50 overs.
The drinks have arrived on the pitch and Australia are 129/5 in 46 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja is having a fantastic day at the pitch and after dismissing Labuschagne and Renshaw, he has now castled Steve Smith.
Steve Smith has started to break the shackles and has hit Axar Patel for three boundaries in the 42nd over. Australia 105/2 in 41 overs.
Australia reached 85/4 in 39 overs after the Indian bowlers grabbed two quick wickets after lunch.