IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India 77/1 At Stumps, Trails Australia By 100 Runs

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 kicks off with the India vs Australia first Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates about the much-anticipated opening game of the four-match Test series.

India vs Australia

16:47 IST, February 9th 2023
India vs Australia 1st Test match: Scorecard after Day 1's play

1st Innings

Australia - 177/10 in 63.5 overs

Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls

Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls

Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs

Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs

2nd Innings

India - 77/1 in 24 overs

Rohit Sharma - 56* runs in 69 balls

KL Rahul - 20 runs in 71 balls

Todd Murphy - 1/13 in 7 overs

Scott Boland - 0/4 in 3 overs

16:36 IST, February 9th 2023
Team India closes Day 1 on 77/1 in India vs Australia 1st Test

Nathan Lyon gave away just one run in the 24th over of the second innings, as India closed Day 1 on the score of 77/1.

16:30 IST, February 9th 2023
KL Rahul dismissed by Australian debutant Murphy

KL Rahul was dismissed by Aussie debutant Todd Murphy with an individual score of 20 runs in 71 balls. India was reduced to 76/1 in 22.5 as Rohit Sharma was joined in the middle by night watchman R Ashwin. This was the second last over of the day.

16:25 IST, February 9th 2023
Rohit Sharma notches up 4th Test half-century against Australia

Rohit Sharma completed his half-century in the 22nd over of the second innings. Rohit Sharma took 66 balls to achieve the milestone. This is his 4th half-century by Rohit against the Aussies in Test cricket. India finished the over on 74/0 in 22 overs.

16:25 IST, February 9th 2023
India 62/0 in 21 overs, Rohit Sharma closes in on half-century

India's score stood at 62/0 in 21 overs. Only three overs of play remain on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test. 

16:17 IST, February 9th 2023
India 60/0 after the completion of 20 overs

After 20 overs of play in the second innings of the match, India's score stood at 60 runs for no loss. Rohit Sharma is unbeaten on 43 off 62, while KL Rahul is on 16 off 59 balls.

16:08 IST, February 9th 2023
KL Rahul hits his first boundary of the match

KL Rahul hit Pat Cummins for a four in the 3rd ball of the 18th over, which was his first boundary of the match.

16:05 IST, February 9th 2023
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul complete 50-run stand

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul completed their fifty-run stand in the 16th over. Out of the 54 runs scored by India, Rohit had hit 42 off 51 balls, while Rahul scored 11 off 46 after 16 overs.

15:58 IST, February 9th 2023
Rohit Sharma smashes a six after getting dropped

In the 14th over of the match, Rohit Sharma was dropped by Peter Handscomb, in the bowling of Nathan Lyon. However, Rohit finished the over with a glorious six down the ground.

15:42 IST, February 9th 2023
Australian debutant called into the attack

Aussie debutant Todd Morphy was called in by Pat Cummins to bowl the 11th over of the second innings.

15:35 IST, February 9th 2023
India continues to capitalize on a strong start

India's total reached 35/0 after nine overs, with Rohit Sharma batting on 31* off 28 and KL Rahul on 4* runs off 26 balls. 

15:23 IST, February 9th 2023
Rohit Sharma continues to send Aussie bowlers for boundaries

Rohit Sharma yet again hit two boundaries to Aussie skipper Patt Cummins in the 5th over, alongside a double. Interestingly, KL Rahul is yet to open his account. India is at 26/0 after five overs.

15:11 IST, February 9th 2023
Nathan Lyon introduced into the attack after just 3 overs

Pat Cummins decided to introduce off-spinner Nathan Lyon into the attack in the fourth over itself. India were 15/0 after three overs.

15:05 IST, February 9th 2023
Team India kicks off batting innings in style, 13/0 in 1 over

Rohit Sharma got off the mark with a boundary in the very first ball of the first over, which was bowled by Pat Cummins. The Indian captain hit another boundary in the next ball with a flick shot. Rohit hit another boundary in the fourth ball. India's score stands at 13/0 in one over.

14:49 IST, February 9th 2023
Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Scott Boland to bowl out Australia on 177 runs

R Ashwin completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing Australia's no. 11 Scott Boland in the 64th over of the first innings. The visitors were bowled out on 177 runs. 

14:43 IST, February 9th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja dismantles Aussie batting lineup, grabs a five-for on return

Bowling the third over after tea, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Pater Handscom on the individual score of 31 runs in 84 balls to complete his five-wicket haul in his first international match since returning from the injury hiatus.

14:33 IST, February 9th 2023
Play resumes after Lunch on Day 1

The play resumed after tea on  Day 1 in Nagpur, as R Jadeja bowled the 61st over in the first innings. 

14:19 IST, February 9th 2023
India vs Australia 1st Test scorecard at Tea on Day 1

Australia 174/8 in 60 overs

Nathan Lyon - 0* (3 balls)

Peter Handscomb - 29* (69 balls)

Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs

Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs

14:16 IST, February 9th 2023
Australia's struggle against spin exposed in second session on Day 1

While Australia's first innings score stood at 76/2 in 32 overs at lunch, Team India reduced the visitors to 174/8 in the post-lunch session. Jadeja grabbed four wickets in the session, while R Ashwin contributed with two wickets.

14:08 IST, February 9th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja grabs fourth wicket of the day; Australia 173/8

Ravindra Jadeja provided another breakthrough to India in the fifth ball of the 59th over by dismissing debutant Todd Murphy. The Aussie player lasted for only five balls and scored no runs.

14:01 IST, February 9th 2023
Ashwin gets his second wicket, dismisses Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins became R Ashwin's second scalp of the day in the 58th over. Cummins hit six runs in 14 balls.

14:01 IST, February 9th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja bowls another maiden

Star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled his 8th maiden over of the innings. Australia were at 172/6 in 57 overs.

13:55 IST, February 9th 2023
The pitch has now started to open up as the Aussie batsmen seem to be struggling

The Nagpur pitch has started to show its true colors and the Aussie batsman seem to be in trouble facing the Indian spinners. 

13:55 IST, February 9th 2023
Ashwin strikes and castles Alex Carey, Australia are 162/6 in 53.1 overs

R Ashwin has struck again and has castled Alex Carey. Australia are 162/6 in 53.1 overs 

13:34 IST, February 9th 2023
Axar Patel back in the attack

Axar Patel is back in the attack after a short break. Australia are 148-5 in 51 overs, 

13:30 IST, February 9th 2023
Alex Carey shows his class, hits Siraj for two boundaries

Alex Carey has started to show his class and has hit Mohammed Siraj for two boundaries in the 50th over. Australia are 144/5 in 50 overs. 

13:15 IST, February 9th 2023
Drinks break, Australia are 129/5 in 46 overs

The drinks have arrived on the pitch and Australia are 129/5 in 46 overs.

12:59 IST, February 9th 2023
Jadeja has struck again, dismisses Steve Smith

Ravindra Jadeja is having a fantastic day at the pitch and after dismissing Labuschagne and Renshaw, he has now castled Steve Smith. 

12:52 IST, February 9th 2023
Smith has started to break the shackles

Steve Smith has started to break the shackles and has hit Axar Patel for three boundaries in the 42nd over. Australia 105/2 in 41 overs. 

12:43 IST, February 9th 2023
Australia 85/4 in 39 overs

Australia reached 85/4 in 39 overs after the Indian bowlers grabbed two quick wickets after lunch.

