India Demolish Australia In 1st Test, Win By An Innings And 132 Runs; Check Highlights

The Border Gavaskar Trophy kicked off with the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Nagpur on, February 9. Australia won the toss and batted first on Day 1, scoring 177/10. India took their first innings total to 321/7 at stumps on Day 2, riding high on unbeaten half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, after Rohit Sharma's century. Stay tuned for all live updates on republicworld.com.

India vs Australia

Image: BCCI

15:19 IST, February 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma sheds light on maiden Test hundred as Indian captain

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Indian captain shed light on missing several Test matches for India in the recent past. “Yeah, it was [a special hundred], considering a lot of things. Start of the series, very important where we stand in the championship table, important for us to start well. We know playing a series like this it's important to start well. Happy I could put up a performance which could help the team,” Rohit said.

“I was unfortunate I had to miss a few Test matches but happy to be back. Since I was appointed I played only two Tests, got Covid in England, missed three in South Africa, freak injury in Bangladesh. Things can happen when you play for a long time, but I've had injuries in the past so know how to come back from them,” he added.

15:10 IST, February 11th 2023
'I focus more on my batting now': Ravindra Jadeja

As per Cricinfo, Player of the Match Jadeja revealed his feelings at the post-match presentation and said, "It feels amazing...after five months, give 100%, taking wickets and scoring runs. Feels amazing. I've been working hard when I was at NCA, also doing my rehab. Would like that all the NCA staff, physios, trainers, they have been working hard with me. I looked to bowl in good areas, the ball was spinning, the ball was going straight and also keeping low. I know the Australians will look to play sweep and reverse sweep. Generally I look to keep things very simple [with the bat] and not change too much. I focus more on my batting now because it's crucial number, 5, 6, 7, so have to put myself in a pressure situation."

14:52 IST, February 11th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja receives Player of the Match award

Jadeja received the player of the match award after he registered a fifer in the first innings, scored 70 individual runs in the second innings, before taking three wickets in the third innings.

14:46 IST, February 11th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja penalised for applying cream on his hand

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Ravindra Jadeja received one demerit point and 25% of his match fees for applying the cream on his fingers on Day 1. Check the full incident here.

 

14:38 IST, February 11th 2023
India vs Australia 1st Test: A brief look at the scorecard

3rd innings

Australia 91/10 in 32.3 overs

AUS batting

Steve Smith - 25 runs in 51 balls

Marnus Labuschagne - 17 runs in 28 balls

IND bowling

R Ashwin - 5/37 in 12 overs

Ravindra Jadeja - 2/34 in 12 overs

2nd Innings

India 400/10 in 139.3 overs

IND batting

Rohit Sharma - 120 runs in 212 balls

Axar Patel - 84 runs in 174 balls

AUS bowling

Todd Murphy - 7/124 in 47 overs

Nathan Lyon - 1/126 in 49 overs

1st innings

Australia 177/10 in 63.5 overs

AUS batting

Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls

Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls

IND bowling

Ravichandran Ashwin - 3/42 in 15.5 overs

Ravindra Jadeja - 5/47 in 22 overs

14:22 IST, February 11th 2023
India clinch victory in 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs

Mohammed Shami grabbed Scott Boland's wicket in the 33rd over to seal a massive win for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the match by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the Border - Gavaskar Trophy.

14:16 IST, February 11th 2023
Jadeja bowls a no ball

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith in the 2nd ball of the 32nd over, as India started celebrating. However, the ball was adjudged to be no-ball, which came as a life line for the Aussies. Australia are 90/9 in 32 overs.

14:16 IST, February 11th 2023
Mohammed Shami reduces Australia to 88/9

Mohammed Shami registered his first wicket of the third innings by dismantling Nathan Lyon's stumps. Australia are now nine wickets down on the score of 88 runs.

14:05 IST, February 11th 2023
India needs two more wickets for victory by an innings

Australia found themselves at 82/8 after batting for 29 overs in their second batting innings, trailing behind India by 140 runs.

13:58 IST, February 11th 2023
Axar Patel adds first wicket to his tally

Axar Patel dismissed Todd Murphy on the individual score of two runs. reducing Australia to 75/8 in 26.3 overs.

13:53 IST, February 11th 2023
Australia 72/7 in 25 overs as Smith looks to stabilize innings

Steve Smith continues to fight a lone battle as Australia reached 72/7 in 25 overs with Todd Murphy at the other end.

13:47 IST, February 11th 2023
Australia 67/7 in 22.4 overs after Pat Cummins' dismissal

Ravindra Jadeja grabbed his second wicket of the innings by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and reducing the Aussies to 67/7. Australia now trail behind by 156 runs, with only three wickets remaining.

13:34 IST, February 11th 2023
Ashwin completes his fifer, sends back Alex Carey

R Ashwin dismissed ALex Carey via an lbw to reduce Australia to 64/6 in the third innings of the match. Carey missed the ball while looking to play a sweep shot.

13:25 IST, February 11th 2023
R Ashwin betters wicket tally to four, removes Peter Handscomb

R Ashwin was hit for two consecutive boundaries after dismissing Peter Handscomb in the second ball of the 18th over. Australia are 62/5 in 18 overs.

13:15 IST, February 11th 2023
R Ashwin on fire! Registers third dismissal of the day

R Ashwin grabbed his third wicket of the day by dismissing Matt Renshaw in the 16th over. Renshaw scored two runs off seven balls during his stay in the crease.

13:05 IST, February 11th 2023
R Ashwin has the last laugh against David Warner

R Ashwin dismissed David Warner with an lbw in the fifth ball of the 14th over, reducing Australia to 34/3. Australia trail behind India by 188 runs.

12:56 IST, February 11th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja removes world no. 1-ranked Test batsman

Ravindra Jadeja bowled out Marnus Lanuschagne in the final ball of the 11th over. 

12:52 IST, February 11th 2023
Australia 20/1 in 8 overs

Australia have scored 20 runs at the loss of one wicket in the third innings. 

12:25 IST, February 11th 2023
Labuschagne survives lbw appeal against Shami

Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged not out by the third umpire after Rohit Sharma decided to go upstairs with an lbw appeal. Shami bowled a maiden to finish the third over

12:25 IST, February 11th 2023
R Ashwin provides flying start to India; Australia 8/1 in 2 overs

After being asked to bowl the second over of the innings, R Ashwin provided with instant results by dismissing Usman Khawaja. The opener scored 5 runs off 9 balls during his stay/

12:14 IST, February 11th 2023
Mohammed Shami kicks off proceedings for India in 3rd innings

Mohammed Shami opened the bowling for India in the 3rd innings of the Nagpur Test. Australia scored 3/0 in 1 over and now trails India by 220 runs.

11:46 IST, February 11th 2023
Scorecard on the conclusion of second innings

2nd Innings

India 400/10 in 139.3 overs

IND batting

Rohit Sharma - 120 runs in 212 balls

Axar Patel - 84 runs in 174 balls

AUS bowling

Todd Murphy - 7/124 in 47 overs

Nathan Lyon - 1/126 in 49 overs

1st innings

Australia 177/10 in 63.5 overs

AUS batting

Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls

Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls

IND bowling

Ravichandran Ashwin - 3/42 in 15.5 overs

Ravindra Jadeja - 5/47 in 22 overs

11:36 IST, February 11th 2023
Axar Patel dismissed for 84 runs! India all out for 400 runs

India was bowled out in the second innings on the score of 400 runs after Axar Patel was dismissed by Axar Patel on the individual score of 84 runs.

11:27 IST, February 11th 2023
400 up for India in 2nd innings

India crossed the 400-run mark in the first ball of the 140th over in the second innings. Axar Patel is unbeaten on 84 runs off 172 balls.

11:21 IST, February 11th 2023
Axar Patel into the 80s

India's score in the second innings of the match stood at 397/9 after 138 overs. Axar Patel is now into the 80s, batting on 82* runs off 166 balls.

11:18 IST, February 11th 2023
Axar on course to take India past 400

Axar Patel hits a boundary to Todd Murphy to end the 135th over. India are 391 for 9.

10:59 IST, February 11th 2023
Shami departs!

Looking to dispatch another one in the stands, Shami's mishit has been caught by Carey. Murphy takes his 7th wicket. India are 9 down for 380 after 133 overs.

10:53 IST, February 11th 2023
India crosses the 200-mark lead!

With lead going past 200, India are on top.

10:53 IST, February 11th 2023
Shami goes down the ground!

Mohammad Shami hits two sixes on two balls of Todd Murphy. India are 378 for 8 now. 

10:53 IST, February 11th 2023
Lead close to 200

After 130 overs India are 364 for 8. Just 13 away from the 200-run lead.

