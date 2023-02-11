India Demolish Australia In 1st Test, Win By An Innings And 132 Runs; Check Highlights

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Indian captain shed light on missing several Test matches for India in the recent past. “Yeah, it was [a special hundred], considering a lot of things. Start of the series, very important where we stand in the championship table, important for us to start well. We know playing a series like this it's important to start well. Happy I could put up a performance which could help the team,” Rohit said.

“I was unfortunate I had to miss a few Test matches but happy to be back. Since I was appointed I played only two Tests, got Covid in England, missed three in South Africa, freak injury in Bangladesh. Things can happen when you play for a long time, but I've had injuries in the past so know how to come back from them,” he added.