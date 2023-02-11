India Demolish Australia In 1st Test, Win By An Innings And 132 Runs; Check Highlights

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Indian captain shed light on missing several Test matches for India in the recent past. “Yeah, it was [a special hundred], considering a lot of things. Start of the series, very important where we stand in the championship table, important for us to start well. We know playing a series like this it's important to start well. Happy I could put up a performance which could help the team,” Rohit said.
“I was unfortunate I had to miss a few Test matches but happy to be back. Since I was appointed I played only two Tests, got Covid in England, missed three in South Africa, freak injury in Bangladesh. Things can happen when you play for a long time, but I've had injuries in the past so know how to come back from them,” he added.
As per Cricinfo, Player of the Match Jadeja revealed his feelings at the post-match presentation and said, "It feels amazing...after five months, give 100%, taking wickets and scoring runs. Feels amazing. I've been working hard when I was at NCA, also doing my rehab. Would like that all the NCA staff, physios, trainers, they have been working hard with me. I looked to bowl in good areas, the ball was spinning, the ball was going straight and also keeping low. I know the Australians will look to play sweep and reverse sweep. Generally I look to keep things very simple [with the bat] and not change too much. I focus more on my batting now because it's crucial number, 5, 6, 7, so have to put myself in a pressure situation."
Jadeja received the player of the match award after he registered a fifer in the first innings, scored 70 individual runs in the second innings, before taking three wickets in the third innings.
As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Ravindra Jadeja received one demerit point and 25% of his match fees for applying the cream on his fingers on Day 1. Check the full incident here.
Steve Smith - 25 runs in 51 balls
Marnus Labuschagne - 17 runs in 28 balls
R Ashwin - 5/37 in 12 overs
Ravindra Jadeja - 2/34 in 12 overs
Rohit Sharma - 120 runs in 212 balls
Axar Patel - 84 runs in 174 balls
Todd Murphy - 7/124 in 47 overs
Nathan Lyon - 1/126 in 49 overs
Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls
Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls
Ravichandran Ashwin - 3/42 in 15.5 overs
Ravindra Jadeja - 5/47 in 22 overs
Mohammed Shami grabbed Scott Boland's wicket in the 33rd over to seal a massive win for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the match by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the Border - Gavaskar Trophy.
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith in the 2nd ball of the 32nd over, as India started celebrating. However, the ball was adjudged to be no-ball, which came as a life line for the Aussies. Australia are 90/9 in 32 overs.
Mohammed Shami registered his first wicket of the third innings by dismantling Nathan Lyon's stumps. Australia are now nine wickets down on the score of 88 runs.
Australia found themselves at 82/8 after batting for 29 overs in their second batting innings, trailing behind India by 140 runs.
Axar Patel dismissed Todd Murphy on the individual score of two runs. reducing Australia to 75/8 in 26.3 overs.
Steve Smith continues to fight a lone battle as Australia reached 72/7 in 25 overs with Todd Murphy at the other end.
Ravindra Jadeja grabbed his second wicket of the innings by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and reducing the Aussies to 67/7. Australia now trail behind by 156 runs, with only three wickets remaining.
R Ashwin dismissed ALex Carey via an lbw to reduce Australia to 64/6 in the third innings of the match. Carey missed the ball while looking to play a sweep shot.
R Ashwin was hit for two consecutive boundaries after dismissing Peter Handscomb in the second ball of the 18th over. Australia are 62/5 in 18 overs.
R Ashwin grabbed his third wicket of the day by dismissing Matt Renshaw in the 16th over. Renshaw scored two runs off seven balls during his stay in the crease.
R Ashwin dismissed David Warner with an lbw in the fifth ball of the 14th over, reducing Australia to 34/3. Australia trail behind India by 188 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja bowled out Marnus Lanuschagne in the final ball of the 11th over.
Australia have scored 20 runs at the loss of one wicket in the third innings.
Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged not out by the third umpire after Rohit Sharma decided to go upstairs with an lbw appeal. Shami bowled a maiden to finish the third over
After being asked to bowl the second over of the innings, R Ashwin provided with instant results by dismissing Usman Khawaja. The opener scored 5 runs off 9 balls during his stay/
Mohammed Shami opened the bowling for India in the 3rd innings of the Nagpur Test. Australia scored 3/0 in 1 over and now trails India by 220 runs.
India was bowled out in the second innings on the score of 400 runs after Axar Patel was dismissed by Axar Patel on the individual score of 84 runs.
India crossed the 400-run mark in the first ball of the 140th over in the second innings. Axar Patel is unbeaten on 84 runs off 172 balls.
India's score in the second innings of the match stood at 397/9 after 138 overs. Axar Patel is now into the 80s, batting on 82* runs off 166 balls.
Axar Patel hits a boundary to Todd Murphy to end the 135th over. India are 391 for 9.
Looking to dispatch another one in the stands, Shami's mishit has been caught by Carey. Murphy takes his 7th wicket. India are 9 down for 380 after 133 overs.
With lead going past 200, India are on top.
Mohammad Shami hits two sixes on two balls of Todd Murphy. India are 378 for 8 now.
After 130 overs India are 364 for 8. Just 13 away from the 200-run lead.