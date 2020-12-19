India Vs Australia 1st Test: Kohli And Co. Lose Despite Breaking Huge Test Record

As the Men in Blue come to terms with their humiliating loss in the India vs Australia 1st Test, they have made a record no team ever hopes to make. The entire Indian side managed to put up just 36 runs before they were bundled out by the Aussies in their second innings - recording the lowest Test score ever by an Indian side. However, before this very forgettable performance in Adelaide, the Indian team had in fact broken a huge Australia pink-ball Test record.

This is the first time in eight day-night Tests Australia have failed to secure a first innings lead.



In the seven previous Tests, they took leads of 22, 124, 287, 215, 179, 287 & 250.#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 18, 2020

Australia pink-ball Test record broken by India before mortifying loss

The Tim Paine-led Australia side beat Virat Kohli’s India by eight wickets in the India vs Australia 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval. This gives the hosts a 1-0 lead in their campaign to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15. Amidst the shock of the massive loss, a major feat achieved by the Indians seems to have gone unnoticed. Earlier, having won the toss, Kohli decided to put his men on to bat. A good first innings saw the visiting side put 244 runs on the board after 93.1 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara, 43; Virat Kohli, 74 and Ajinkya Rahane, 42, were the best performers for India.

While it wasn't the greatest of Test totals, the Indian bowlers proved to be much more than just up for the task handed to them. The pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah scalped five wickets between them while spin king Ravichandran Ashwin removed Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green and his Aussie counterpart, Nathan Lyon to restrict the hosts to a mere 191. This meant that India went into their (doomed) second innings with a modest but sizeable lead of 53 runs.

This marked the first time in the last eight Day-Night Tests played by Australia, that the team failed to take a lead after their first innings. Australia's last seven day-night Tests have seen them take hefty leads of 22, 124, 287, 215, 179, 287 and 250 over their opponents. While this streak was broken by the dominant Indian bowling lineup, it proved to be of little use to the team as they collapsed under a resurgent Australian bowling lineup. Pat Cummins took four wickets while Josh Hazlewood took five, leaving the power-packed Aussie batting lineup just 90 runs to chase for the win.

India vs Australia live

The India vs Australia 2nd Test will take place on boxing day, December 26. The match can be watched live on television on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six. It can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores for the match can be followed on the BCCI and Cricket Australia's websites and social media handles.

