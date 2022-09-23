India Vs Australia 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt Action In Nagpur?

After losing the 1st T20I match in Mohali, Team India is looking to bounce back and level the three-match T20I series by winning the 2nd T20I match in Nagpur. Australia meanwhile will be looking to wrap up the series in Nagpur after a brilliant batting display in the 1st T20I match. Ahead of the all-important match, we take a look at India vs Australia 2nd T20I weather forecast. The toss for the second T20I has been delayed due to wet outfield. Umpires will inspect the ground at 7 PM IST.

Will rains play spoilsport during India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

The weather in Nagpur has not been good with rain cancelling the practice session of both the teams. While there are fears about the weather playing spoilsport on match day, Accuweather has predicted that the weather on the match day is expected to be good. If there are no showers then fans will get the chance to watch both teams play the full quota of overs. As per the Accuweather report, the temperature is expected to be around 26° C during the toss. The temperature is expected to be around 25°C during the latter part of the game.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I preview

The Men in Blue have a lot to think about following their failure to defend totals in the death overs. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah the pacers leaked runs but getting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah back in playing XI will solve Rohit Sharma's problem up to a certain extent. Harshal Patel after leaking runs in the previous match will hope to do much better in the crucial encounter.

For Australia skipper, Aaron Finch showed signs of returning back to form by getting off to a promising start. The opener needs to convert the start into a big score and he would be hoping to do that in the Nagpur T20I. Cameron Green opened the innings in the previous and batted really well. Matthew Wade played the finisher's role to perfection and will look to continue the form in the upcoming match. Expect the match to be a cracking encounter if there is no rain intervention involved.

India vs Australia sqaud details

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.