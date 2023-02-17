Last Updated:

India Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Team India 21/0 At Stumps, Trail By 242 Runs

Team India heads into the 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 1-0 lead after winning the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs. Australia won the toss in Delhi on Friday nd opted to bat first. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the exciting clash.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs Australia

Image: BCCI

pointer
18:06 IST, February 17th 2023
Scorecard on conclusion of Day 1

2nd Innings

India 21/0 in 9 overs

IND batting

Rohit Sharma -13* runs in 34 balls

KL Rahul - 4* runs in 20 balls

AUS bowling

Nathan Lyon - 0/4 in 2 overs

Matthew Kuhnemann - 0/6 in 4 overs

1st Innings

Australia 263/10 in 78.4 overs

AUS batting

Usman Khawaja - 81 runs in 125 balls

Peter Handscomb - 72 runs in 142 balls

IND bowling

Mohammed Shami - 4/60 in 14.4 overs

R Ashwin - 3/57 in 2 overs

pointer
17:05 IST, February 17th 2023
IND vs AUS: Team India end Day 1 at 21/0

Team India end Day 1 at 21/0 in 9 overs 

pointer
17:00 IST, February 17th 2023
Huge appeal by Nathan Lyon but Rohit Sharma survives

Huge appeal by Nathan Lyon for a catch but Rohit Sharma survives

pointer
16:45 IST, February 17th 2023
Team India are 13/0 in five overs

Rohit and Rahul look steady as Team India are 13/0 after five overs 

pointer
16:25 IST, February 17th 2023
Rohit Sharma and Team India off the mark with a boundary

Rohit Sharma and Team India are off the mark with a boundary 

pointer
16:25 IST, February 17th 2023
Pat Cummins starts the proceedings for Australia

Pat Cummins to start the proceedings for Australia

pointer
16:18 IST, February 17th 2023
IND vs AUS: Australia bowled out for 263, Shami takes the last wicket

Australia have been wrapped up by Team India for 263 and Mohammed Shami takes the last wicket

pointer
15:54 IST, February 17th 2023
Shami knocks over Lyon's off stump, AUS: 246/9 in 74.2 overs

Shami has knocked over Lyon's off stump, AUS are 246/9 in 74.2 overs

pointer
15:44 IST, February 17th 2023
Nathan Lyon looking to attack Mohammed Shami

Nathan Lyon has looked to attack Mohammed Shami in the last over as he hit him for two fours

pointer
15:25 IST, February 17th 2023
Jadeja gets second in an over

After removing Cummins in the first ball of the over, Jadeja dismantled Todd Murphy's stumps in the final ball, reducing Australia to 227/8 in 68 overs.

pointer
15:21 IST, February 17th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja removes Aussie skipper Cummins

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Australian captain Pat Cummins through an lbw in the 68th over of the match. Cummins hit 33 runs off 59 balls during his stay, while the Aussies were reduced to 227/7 with his wicket.

 

pointer
15:11 IST, February 17th 2023
Peter Handscomb hits fifty, Australia 220/6 in 220/6 in 65 overs

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has crossed the fifty run mark, Australia are 220/6 in 65 overs. 

pointer
14:39 IST, February 17th 2023
Play begins after Tea

The play on Day 1 after Tea has begun 

pointer
14:28 IST, February 17th 2023
Australia's scorecard after Tea

1st Innings

Australia: 199/6 in 56 overs

AUS batting

Peter Handscomb: 36* off 75 balls 

Pat Cummins: 23* off 31 balls

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

IND bowling

Mohammed Siraj: 0/30 in 10 overs

Ravichandran Ashwiin: 3/57 in 21 overs

pointer
14:28 IST, February 17th 2023
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day-2: Handscomb and Cummins at the crease with Australia 199/6 at tea

Pat Cummins and Peter Handscomb look to balance Australia as they are 199/6 at tea

pointer
13:52 IST, February 17th 2023
50 overs up in first innings

At the 50 over-junction, Australia's first innings score stood at 172/6.

pointer
13:39 IST, February 17th 2023
Alex Carey goes for a duck as Ashwin strikes again

Alex Carey was caught by Virat Kohli at the slips before he could open his account on Day 1. This was the third wicket of the innings for Ashwin. Australia were reduced to 168/6 in 47 overs.

pointer
13:33 IST, February 17th 2023
Australia down by five, Khawaja dismissed after fifty

Usman Khawaja became Ravindra Jadeja's first prey of the match by getting dismissed in the 46th over. Khawaja hit 81 runs off 125 balls, before KL Rahul pulled off a sensational catch, reducing the Aussies to 167/5 in 45.5 overs.

pointer
13:19 IST, February 17th 2023
Khawaja continues to better Australia's run rate

Australia were 155/4 as drinks were called at the end of the 42nd over. Usman Khawaja is batting on 77 runs off 121 balls, while Peter Handscomb is unbeaten on 19 runs off 31 balls.

pointer
12:58 IST, February 17th 2023
Australia 129/4 in 37 overs

Australia reached 129/4 at the end of the 37th over. Handscomb is batting of 16 off 21, while Khawaja is unbeaten on 58 off 101.

pointer
12:36 IST, February 17th 2023
Mohammed Shami removes Travis Head; Australia four down now

Travis Head was dismissed on the individual score of 12 runs in 30 balls by Mohammed Shami in the 32nd over, reducing Australia to 108/4.

pointer
12:19 IST, February 17th 2023
Day 1 Session 2 begins, AUS 99/3 in 27 overs

Mohammed Siraj gave away five runs in the first over after lunch, which included a four by Travis Head. R Ashwin then bowled a maiden, taking Australia to 99/3 in 27 overs.

pointer
12:01 IST, February 17th 2023
India vs Australia 2nd Test: A look at Australia's scorecard after lunch

1st Innings

Australia: 94/3 in 25 overs

AUS batting

Usman Khawaja: 50* off 74 balls 

Travis Head: 1* off 6 balls

IND bowling

Ravichandran Ashwin: 2/29 in 10 overs

Mohammed Shami: 1/31 in 6 overs

pointer
11:28 IST, February 17th 2023
Ashwin strikes twice in one over, removes Labuschagne and Smith

R Ashwin strikes twice in one over as he removes Labuschagne and Smith, Australia are 91/3 in 23 overs 

pointer
11:06 IST, February 17th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja in to the attack

Ravindra Jadeja comes in to attack and creates a chance off the first ball but Khawaja survives. 

pointer
10:54 IST, February 17th 2023
Mohammed Shami strikes, David Warner goes for 15

Mohammed Shami strikes and removes David Warner for 15 

pointer
10:45 IST, February 17th 2023
Australia openers brings up 50 partnership, Australia 50/0 in 15 overs

Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner bring up 50 partnership, Australia 50/0 in 15 overs

pointer
10:13 IST, February 17th 2023
Physio on the field after Warner gets hit

Australia physio is on the field after he gets hit on the elbow off Siraj. 

pointer
10:13 IST, February 17th 2023
Siraj hits Warner with a shocking bouncer

Looks like a small battle has emerged on to the field as Siraj stares at Warner after hitting him with a bouncer

pointer
10:04 IST, February 17th 2023
R Ashwin in to the attack

Ravichandran Ashwin is in to the attack in the seventh over

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com