India Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Team India 21/0 At Stumps, Trail By 242 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma -13* runs in 34 balls
KL Rahul - 4* runs in 20 balls
Nathan Lyon - 0/4 in 2 overs
Matthew Kuhnemann - 0/6 in 4 overs
Usman Khawaja - 81 runs in 125 balls
Peter Handscomb - 72 runs in 142 balls
Mohammed Shami - 4/60 in 14.4 overs
R Ashwin - 3/57 in 2 overs
Team India end Day 1 at 21/0 in 9 overs
Huge appeal by Nathan Lyon for a catch but Rohit Sharma survives
Rohit and Rahul look steady as Team India are 13/0 after five overs
Rohit Sharma and Team India are off the mark with a boundary
Pat Cummins to start the proceedings for Australia
Australia have been wrapped up by Team India for 263 and Mohammed Shami takes the last wicket
Shami has knocked over Lyon's off stump, AUS are 246/9 in 74.2 overs
Nathan Lyon has looked to attack Mohammed Shami in the last over as he hit him for two fours
After removing Cummins in the first ball of the over, Jadeja dismantled Todd Murphy's stumps in the final ball, reducing Australia to 227/8 in 68 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Australian captain Pat Cummins through an lbw in the 68th over of the match. Cummins hit 33 runs off 59 balls during his stay, while the Aussies were reduced to 227/7 with his wicket.
Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has crossed the fifty run mark, Australia are 220/6 in 65 overs.
The play on Day 1 after Tea has begun
1st Innings
AUS batting
Peter Handscomb: 36* off 75 balls
Pat Cummins: 23* off 31 balls
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
IND bowling
Mohammed Siraj: 0/30 in 10 overs
Ravichandran Ashwiin: 3/57 in 21 overs
Pat Cummins and Peter Handscomb look to balance Australia as they are 199/6 at tea
At the 50 over-junction, Australia's first innings score stood at 172/6.
Alex Carey was caught by Virat Kohli at the slips before he could open his account on Day 1. This was the third wicket of the innings for Ashwin. Australia were reduced to 168/6 in 47 overs.
Usman Khawaja became Ravindra Jadeja's first prey of the match by getting dismissed in the 46th over. Khawaja hit 81 runs off 125 balls, before KL Rahul pulled off a sensational catch, reducing the Aussies to 167/5 in 45.5 overs.
Australia were 155/4 as drinks were called at the end of the 42nd over. Usman Khawaja is batting on 77 runs off 121 balls, while Peter Handscomb is unbeaten on 19 runs off 31 balls.
Australia reached 129/4 at the end of the 37th over. Handscomb is batting of 16 off 21, while Khawaja is unbeaten on 58 off 101.
Travis Head was dismissed on the individual score of 12 runs in 30 balls by Mohammed Shami in the 32nd over, reducing Australia to 108/4.
Mohammed Siraj gave away five runs in the first over after lunch, which included a four by Travis Head. R Ashwin then bowled a maiden, taking Australia to 99/3 in 27 overs.
AUS batting
Usman Khawaja: 50* off 74 balls
Travis Head: 1* off 6 balls
IND bowling
Ravichandran Ashwin: 2/29 in 10 overs
Mohammed Shami: 1/31 in 6 overs
R Ashwin strikes twice in one over as he removes Labuschagne and Smith, Australia are 91/3 in 23 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes in to attack and creates a chance off the first ball but Khawaja survives.
Mohammed Shami strikes and removes David Warner for 15
Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner bring up 50 partnership, Australia 50/0 in 15 overs
Australia physio is on the field after he gets hit on the elbow off Siraj.
Looks like a small battle has emerged on to the field as Siraj stares at Warner after hitting him with a bouncer
Ravichandran Ashwin is in to the attack in the seventh over