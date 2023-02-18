Last Updated:

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Australia Lead By 62 Runs At Stumps

Australia got bowled out on 263 runs in the first innings of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match in Delhi, as Day 1 ended with India scoring 21/0 in 9 overs. Team India will now look to continue closing in on the lead and reaching a strong position in the match. Stay tuned to the blog on republicworld.com for all live updates.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IND vs AUS

17:25 IST, February 18th 2023
India vs Australia, 2nd Test match: Scorecard on conclusion of Day 2's play

3rd Innings

Australia 61/1 in 12 overs

AUS batting

Travis Head - 39 runs in 40 balls

Marnus Labuschagne - 16 runs in 19 balls

IND bowling

Ravindra Jadeja - 1/23 in 3 overs

Ravichandran Ashwin - 0/26 in 6 overs 

2nd Innings

India 262 in 83.3 overs

IND batting

Axar Patel - 74 runs in 115 balls

Virat Kohli - 44 runs in 84 balls

AUS bowling

Nathan Lyon - 5/67 in 29 overs

Todd Murphy - 2/53 in 18 overs

1st Innings

Australia 263/10 in 78.4 overs

AUS batting

Usman Khawaja - 81 runs in 125 balls

Peter Handscomb - 72 runs in 142 balls

IND bowling

Mohammed Shami - 4/60 in 14.4 overs

R Ashwin - 3/57 in 2 overs

17:03 IST, February 18th 2023
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 2: Australia lead by 62 runs at Stumps

16:49 IST, February 18th 2023
Labuschagne takes on Ravindra Jadeja

16:40 IST, February 18th 2023
Khawaja goes as Jadeja strikes, Australia are 23/1

16:30 IST, February 18th 2023
Travis Head hits first boundary of Australia innings

16:22 IST, February 18th 2023
Khawaja and Head come out to open for Australia

pointer
16:18 IST, February 18th 2023
16:11 IST, February 18th 2023
India bundled at 262 runs, Australia lead by 1 run

Debutant Kuhnemann bowled out Mohammed Shami on two runs, reducing India to 262/10 in the second innings. 

16:02 IST, February 18th 2023
India down by nine

Axar Patel was dismissed on an individual score of 74 runs in 115 balls after Cummins completed a splendid catch.

pointer
R Ashwin gone for 37

R Ashwin's dismissal by Pat Cummins in the 81st over reduced India to 253/8.

pointer
Ashwin - Axar complete century partnership

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin completed their 100-run stand for the 8th wicket. India's score stood at 252/7 after 80 overs.

pointer
Consecutive fifties for Axar Patel

Axar Patel registered his second half-century of the series in 94 balls in the 75th over of India's first batting innings. India was at 230/7 in 75 overs.

pointer
Axar Patel closes in on fifty, India 222/7 in 74 overs

Axar Patel completed the 73rd over in the 2nd over with a glorious four to Travis Head, reaching the individual mark of 43 runs. Ashwin hit a four in the next over and took India's total to 222/7 in 74 overs.

pointer
India 210//7 in 72 overs

Team India found themselves at 210/7 in 72 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin batting on 36 runs and 26 runs respectively.

pointer
India cross 200-run mark in 2nd innings

India reached the 200-run mark in the 68th over, after earning four runs in byes in the last ball.

pointer
India add seven runs in first over after lunch

India's total reached 186/7 in 63 overs in the post-tea session.

pointer
Final session of Day 2 begins shortly

India were 179/7 in 62 overs in the 2nd innings, when tea was called on Day 2. India trail behind Australia by 84 runs.

pointer
Axar Patel not letting Kunhemann to settle, India are 179/7

pointer
Ashwin-Axar steady Team India

After Kohli's departure, R Ashwin and Axar Patel look to steady Team India

 

pointer
Ashwin looking to lift the pressure off Team India

R Ashwin looking to lift the pressure off Team India

pointer
KS Bharat walks. Lyon picks 5

KS Bharat walks back as Lyon picks 5 wickets

pointer
Kunhemann strikes as Virat Kohli departs, Team India 135/6

Kunhemann strikes as Virat Kohli departs for 44

pointer
Virat Kohli attacks Todd Murphy

Virat Kohli is now freeing his arms and has attacked Todd Murphy

pointer
Jadeja and Kohli have started to build a partnership

After 4 early blows in the morning session, Jadeja and Kohli have started to build a partnership

pointer
Seems like a lot happening at the ground

The Aussies are trying their best to dismiss Jadeja, but he is tackling them well

pointer
India cross 100-run mark

Jadeja hit another four off Nathan Lyon's over to take India's total to 104/4 in 40 overs.

pointer
Jadeja takes on Todd Murphy

Ravindra Jadeja hit Todd Murphy for a glorious four in the final ball of the 37th over, taking India's total to 95/4.

pointer
Nathan Lyon resumes bowling

Nathan Lyon set to kick off post-lunch session.

pointer
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 2: India 88/4 at Lunch

Team India finish at 88/4 at Lunch, Day 2

pointer
Jadeja and Kohli looking to balance India

After an early fall of 4 wickets, Jadeja and Kohli would look to balance Team India innings

