India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Australia Lead By 62 Runs At Stumps

Travis Head - 39 runs in 40 balls
Marnus Labuschagne - 16 runs in 19 balls
Ravindra Jadeja - 1/23 in 3 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin - 0/26 in 6 overs
Axar Patel - 74 runs in 115 balls
Virat Kohli - 44 runs in 84 balls
Nathan Lyon - 5/67 in 29 overs
Todd Murphy - 2/53 in 18 overs
Usman Khawaja - 81 runs in 125 balls
Peter Handscomb - 72 runs in 142 balls
Mohammed Shami - 4/60 in 14.4 overs
R Ashwin - 3/57 in 2 overs
Australia lead by 62 runs at Stumps Day 2
Labuschagne takes on Ravindra Jadeja and hits him for two fours in the over.
Usman Khawaja goes as Jadeja strikes, Australia are 23/1
Travis Head hits first boundary of Australia innings off Mohammed Shami
Khawaja and Head come out to open for Australia, R Ashwin opens for India
Debutant Kuhnemann bowled out Mohammed Shami on two runs, reducing India to 262/10 in the second innings.
Axar Patel was dismissed on an individual score of 74 runs in 115 balls after Cummins completed a splendid catch.
R Ashwin's dismissal by Pat Cummins in the 81st over reduced India to 253/8.
Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin completed their 100-run stand for the 8th wicket. India's score stood at 252/7 after 80 overs.
Axar Patel registered his second half-century of the series in 94 balls in the 75th over of India's first batting innings. India was at 230/7 in 75 overs.
Axar Patel completed the 73rd over in the 2nd over with a glorious four to Travis Head, reaching the individual mark of 43 runs. Ashwin hit a four in the next over and took India's total to 222/7 in 74 overs.
Team India found themselves at 210/7 in 72 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin batting on 36 runs and 26 runs respectively.
India reached the 200-run mark in the 68th over, after earning four runs in byes in the last ball.
India's total reached 186/7 in 63 overs in the post-tea session.
India were 179/7 in 62 overs in the 2nd innings, when tea was called on Day 2. India trail behind Australia by 84 runs.
Axar Patel not letting Kunhemann to settle, India are 179/7 in 61.5 overs
After Kohli's departure, R Ashwin and Axar Patel look to steady Team India
R Ashwin looking to lift the pressure off Team India
KS Bharat walks back as Lyon picks 5 wickets
Kunhemann strikes as Virat Kohli departs for 44
Virat Kohli is now freeing his arms and has attacked Todd Murphy
After 4 early blows in the morning session, Jadeja and Kohli have started to build a partnership
The Aussies are trying their best to dismiss Jadeja, but he is tackling them well
Jadeja hit another four off Nathan Lyon's over to take India's total to 104/4 in 40 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja hit Todd Murphy for a glorious four in the final ball of the 37th over, taking India's total to 95/4.
Nathan Lyon set to kick off post-lunch session.
Team India finish at 88/4 at Lunch, Day 2
After an early fall of 4 wickets, Jadeja and Kohli would look to balance Team India innings