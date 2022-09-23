India Vs Australia: 3 Changes Team India Can Make To Get Back To Winning Ways In Nagpur

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the second T20I of their three-match series on Friday in Nagpur. The match will take place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match contest courtesy of their four-wicket win in the first game on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a few changes are expected in Team India's Playing XI for the second T20I. Let's take a look at the changes the Indian team management could make in tonight's clash.

Rishabh Pant to replace Dinesh Karthik?

Rishabh Pant could come in place of Dinesh Karthik given that there was no left-handed batter in the top-six of the batting order in the previous match. Karthik also failed to contribute with the bat in the first T20I. Pant, on the other hand, might make a difference with the bat if he comes in place of Karthik considering his recent form and his ability to play some incredible shots.

Jasprit Bumrah in exchange for Umesh Yadav?

Umesh Yadav was very expensive with the ball in the first T20I on Tuesday. The right-arm pacer gave away 27 runs in just 2 overs at an economy rate of 13.50. Although Umesh picked two wickets to his name, his inability to save runs in crucial moments may become the reason for his non-selection in the playing XI on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah could come in place of Umesh in the second T20I.

Yuzvendra Chahal in, Ravichandran Ashwin out?

Yuzvendra Chahal is another bowler who proved very expensive in the previous outing on Tuesday. He conceded 42 runs in 3.2 overs at an economy rate of 12.60. Chahal also picked 1 wicket to his name but he failed to save runs for his side, which eventually proved costly in the end. Ravichandran Ashwin could replace Chahal in the second T20I as he is another spinner who is part of the 16-member squad.

India's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Image: Twitter/BCCI