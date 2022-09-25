India Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Pant To Retain Spot? Will Bhuvneshwar Return To Playing XI?

After levelling the three-match T20I series against Australia in Nagpur, India will look to win the series in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. The rain-curtailed India vs Australia match in Nagpur saw Jasprit Bumrah making a comeback to Team India and picking up Aaron Finch's wicket. However, in the all-important clash, Rohit Sharma might have to take some tough decisions in terms of Playing XI, if the Men in Blue want to win the series.

How could Team India line up in Hyderabad?

The batting department looks to be a settled unit, but the important calls will be made in terms of bowling combination and also whom to pick between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Coming to the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah will no doubt retain his place in the playing XI, but the question is who will give him company in the final T20I.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped for the second match after a poor outing in the Mohali T20I, while Umesh Yadav made way for Jasprit Bumrah. Coming back from injury, Harshal Patel has struggled to keep down his bowling economy, while Deepak Chahar is yet to be handed a match. There are chances that the team management might go with Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Harshal Patel dropping back to the bench. Bhuvneshwar could make his return to the team most likely at the expense of either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.

In the spin department, Axar Patel currently looks undroppable from the playing XI after two good outings, but the big call will be taken between Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal has proved a little expensive in the first two matches and also failed to pick enough wickets. R Ashwin might get the nod for the final T20I since The veteran spinner will not only contribute with the bat but will bring his experience in stopping in-form Matthew Wade and Cameron Green.

The last change that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will have a lot to think about is the wicket-keeping slot. Karthik has done fairly well, while also playing the role of a finisher. In the 2nd T20I, he smashed 10 runs in two balls taking the team past the finish line, while Pant did not get to bat. However, Pant's shot selection has been questioned during the Asia Cup. It will be interesting to see as who gets the nod as the decision is likely to be taken at the last minute.

India's probabale playing XI for 3rd T20I

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant / Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravichandran Ashwin