India Vs Australia 3rd Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast, Preview

Australia will take on India in the third Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Thursday, January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test, here is a look at India vs Australia live streaming details, India vs Australia pitch report, Sydney weather forecast, India vs Australia live scores details and match preview.

India vs Australia 3rd Test match preview

India were thrashed in the first Test where they recorded the lowest Test score in their 88-year old cricketing history. However, the Men in Blue made a solid comeback and secured a commanding win in the 2nd Test to draw the series level at 1-1. The SCG Test will be crucial for both teams as a win here will secure the series for them. As far as teams are concerned, both sides have received major boosts. For India, Rohit Sharma has returned to the playing XI whereas Australia are likely to field David Warner who has recovered from a groin injury. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, fans are in for an exciting contest between the two cricketing giants.

India vs Australia pitch report

The surface at Sydney has been favourable for the batsmen in the last few matches. Traditionally as well, the SCG pitch has assisted spinners and slowed down as the game progresses. The average first innings score at this venue in the last five matches has been 458 which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first. As far as the record at the SCG is concerned, the teams batting first have won 47 matches while the teams batting second have triumphed on 41 occasions.

One more sleep! The latest team news out of both camps and a look at the SCG pitch on match eve from our crew inside the bubble@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/scdBvlMpR8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2021

Sydney weather forecast

The weather during the commencement of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be partly sunny. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Sydney is expected to be around between 19-23°C during all five days of the match. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 50-70%. There will be a little cover during the course of the five days and with no real chances of rain interrupting the game, fans are in for an exciting contest.

India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) on Thursday, January 7. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

