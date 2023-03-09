Last Updated:

India Vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia Finish Day 1 At 255/4

The Indian cricket team is up against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, eyeing a stunning 3-1 series victory. While Australia became the first team to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final by winning the third Test, India now look to seal their spot for the summit clash. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the match.

16:38 IST, March 9th 2023
Australia finish Day 1 at 255/4

16:34 IST, March 9th 2023
Usman Khawaja hits hundred before Stumps

16:19 IST, March 9th 2023
After 85 overs Australia are 235/4

Australian batsmen are looking take on the Indian bowlers as Usman Khawaja is also nearing hundred

15:57 IST, March 9th 2023
Umesh Yadav in the attack, New ball taken

Umesh Yadav has come in the attack as the second new ball is taken

15:55 IST, March 9th 2023
Axar Patel in to the attack, Australia 199/4

 Axar Patel comes in to the attack as Australia are 199/4

15:40 IST, March 9th 2023
Play resume after Drinks, Australia 198/4

The play has resumed after Drinks as Australia are 198/4

15:36 IST, March 9th 2023
Drinks come on the field as Australia are 191/4

15:27 IST, March 9th 2023
Australia reach 185/4 in 74 overs

Australia reached the 185-run mark after Cameron Green hit a four in the final ball of the 74th over.

15:14 IST, March 9th 2023
Mohammed Shami sends Peter Handscomb's off-stump flying

Peter Handscomb was bowled out by Mohammed Shami in the 71st over. Handscomb hit 17 runs off 27 balls, whereas, Australia's score stood at 170/4.

15:14 IST, March 9th 2023
70 overs up, Australia 169/3

Australia found themselves on 169/3 on completion of 70 overs in the first innings.

14:56 IST, March 9th 2023
Australia 155/3 in 67 overs

Khawaja continued to hold one end, batting on 67 runs in 194 balls. Australia reached 155/3 in 67 overs.

14:42 IST, March 9th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja removes Steve Smith

Steve Smith was bowled out by Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth ball of the 64th over. Smith hit 38 runs after facing 135 balls.

14:34 IST, March 9th 2023
Umesh Yadav comes into the attack

Umesh Yadav was brought into the attack in the first over after tea.

14:19 IST, March 9th 2023
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia 149/2 in 62 overs at Tea on Day 1

Australia didn't lose any wickets in the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test match. Australia were 149/2 in 62 overs when Tea was called on Day 1.

13:41 IST, March 9th 2023
Jadeja in to attack, Australia are 132/2 in 52 overs

13:27 IST, March 9th 2023
Usman Khawaja completes his fifty

While Khawaja hit a four in the 49th over to complete his fifty, he also completed a fifty-run stand with skipper Steve Smith. This is the third fifty of the series for Khawaja.

13:13 IST, March 9th 2023
Drinks called in

The umpires called for drinks as the 46th over concluded with Australia's score at 110/2.

13:04 IST, March 9th 2023
Australia 108/2 in 44 overs

Australia crossed the 100-run mark in the 42nd over and were 108/2 after 44 overs.

12:49 IST, March 9th 2023
Axar Patel comes into the attack

Axar Patel was brought in by Rohit Sharma to bowl the 39th over. Australia were 98/2 in 40 overs. 

12:32 IST, March 9th 2023
Smith and Khawaja takes Aussies to 90/3 in 34 overs

Australia were 90/2 in 34 overs with Khawaja reaching 40 off 113 balls.

12:24 IST, March 9th 2023
Australia 81/2 in 30 overs

Australia scored six runs in total from the first over after lunch.

12:08 IST, March 9th 2023
Play resumes shortly

Players have started coming back to the field after lunch.

11:48 IST, March 9th 2023
Session summary

AUS 1st innings

Australia 75/2 in 29 overs

Usman Khawaja - 27* (94)

Travis Head - 32 (44)

R Ashwin - 1/18

Mohammed Shami - 1/14

11:36 IST, March 9th 2023
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia 75/2 in 29 overs at lunch on Day 1

At lunch on Day 1, Australia found themselves on 75/2 in 29 overs.

11:07 IST, March 9th 2023
Shami cleans up Labuschagne for 3, Australia are 72/2

Mohammed Shami cleans up Marnus Labuschagne for 3, Australia are 72/2

10:57 IST, March 9th 2023
20 overs up; Australia 72/1

Australia were 72/1 in 20 overs with Khawaja batting on 26 off 65 and Labuschagne at 3 off 12.

10:41 IST, March 9th 2023
R Ashwin removes Travis Head

R Ashwin removed Travis Head in the 16th over on the individual score of 32 runs in 44 balls, reducing Australia to 61/1.

10:38 IST, March 9th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack

Jadeja came into bowl the 15th over, with Australia on 56/0 in 14 overs.

10:29 IST, March 9th 2023
Australia off to a solid start

Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head completed their 50-run stand as Australia was 52/0  in the 13th over.

10:11 IST, March 9th 2023
Australia 26/0 in 8 overs

Australia reached 26/0 on conclusion of eight overs in the first innings.

