India Vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia Finish Day 1 At 255/4

Image: BCCI
Australia finish Day 1 at 255/4 with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green at the crease
Usman Khawaja hits hundred before Stumps at Day 1
Australian batsmen are looking take on the Indian bowlers as Usman Khawaja is also nearing hundred
Umesh Yadav has come in the attack as the second new ball is taken
Axar Patel comes in to the attack as Australia are 199/4
The play has resumed after Drinks as Australia are 198/4
Drinks come on the field as Australia are 191/4
Australia reached the 185-run mark after Cameron Green hit a four in the final ball of the 74th over.
Peter Handscomb was bowled out by Mohammed Shami in the 71st over. Handscomb hit 17 runs off 27 balls, whereas, Australia's score stood at 170/4.
Australia found themselves on 169/3 on completion of 70 overs in the first innings.
Khawaja continued to hold one end, batting on 67 runs in 194 balls. Australia reached 155/3 in 67 overs.
Steve Smith was bowled out by Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth ball of the 64th over. Smith hit 38 runs after facing 135 balls.
Umesh Yadav was brought into the attack in the first over after tea.
Australia didn't lose any wickets in the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test match. Australia were 149/2 in 62 overs when Tea was called on Day 1.
Ravindra Jadeja in to attack, Australia are 132/2 in 52 overs
While Khawaja hit a four in the 49th over to complete his fifty, he also completed a fifty-run stand with skipper Steve Smith. This is the third fifty of the series for Khawaja.
The umpires called for drinks as the 46th over concluded with Australia's score at 110/2.
Australia crossed the 100-run mark in the 42nd over and were 108/2 after 44 overs.
Axar Patel was brought in by Rohit Sharma to bowl the 39th over. Australia were 98/2 in 40 overs.
Australia were 90/2 in 34 overs with Khawaja reaching 40 off 113 balls.
Australia scored six runs in total from the first over after lunch.
Players have started coming back to the field after lunch.
Australia 75/2 in 29 overs
Usman Khawaja - 27* (94)
Travis Head - 32 (44)
R Ashwin - 1/18
Mohammed Shami - 1/14
At lunch on Day 1, Australia found themselves on 75/2 in 29 overs.
Mohammed Shami cleans up Marnus Labuschagne for 3, Australia are 72/2
Australia were 72/1 in 20 overs with Khawaja batting on 26 off 65 and Labuschagne at 3 off 12.
R Ashwin removed Travis Head in the 16th over on the individual score of 32 runs in 44 balls, reducing Australia to 61/1.
Jadeja came into bowl the 15th over, with Australia on 56/0 in 14 overs.
Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head completed their 50-run stand as Australia was 52/0 in the 13th over.
Australia reached 26/0 on conclusion of eight overs in the first innings.