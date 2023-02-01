India Vs Australia: Check IND Vs AUS Test Series Ticket Prices And How To Buy Them Online?

The Indian cricket team is all set to host Australia for a four-match Test series, starting with the series opener on February 9, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Australia announced a pretty strong side for the series, led by Pat Cummins and consisting of big players like Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Steve Smith, among others. On the other hand, India has named a pretty balanced side with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja while Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat are the only two would-be debutants in the squad.

How to book tickets for the IND vs AUS Test series

The series begins at the Vidarbha Cricket Association on February 9, before action shifts to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the second Test starting on 17th February. The third Test will commence at Mohali on March 1st, while the fourth game of the series gets underway on March 9th. While the series concludes with the final game on March 9th in Ahmedabad, the series promises to be a firecracker as the Indian team will try to take advantage of the home soil against world no.1 Test team Australia. Having said that, here is how the fans can buy the tickets for the IND vs AUS, 4-match Test series.

The tickets for the match venues will be available both online and offline. In order to book the tickets online, fans need to open the Book My Show app or on their mobile phones and register using the email id and mobile no. In the next step, fans need to select the current location and further select the match they are interested in buying the tickets for.

Fans have to select the stands they want to be in, select the number of tickets and proceed with buying the tickets. Fans have to provide the necessary details and then continue with their preferred payment mode.

On successful transaction, the customers will receive the confirmation of their mobile phone and email id. At the time of booking they have to select whether they want to redeem the ticket at the designated counters otherwise they will have to pay a charge to avail the home delivery option. The ticket prices start from INR 850 and go up to INR 14,000 for a person, eager to watch the first T20I in Delhi. Students upto class X will have the opportunity to book tickets for a nominal amount of INR 10.

Tickets can also be bought from Paytm Insider.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A look at India's squad for the four-match Test series

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.