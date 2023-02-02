India Vs Australia: Complete Star-studded List Of Commentators For Border Gavaskar Trophy

Following a trail of ODIs and T20s, test cricket is set to return as Indian Cricket's next major stop is the eminent Border-Gaveskar trophy. The series has a historic past and is played between India and Australia. The series will feature four test matches which will commence and culminate within one month starting February 9, 2023.

The first test will be played in Nagpur at the famous VCA stadium, from 9 to 13 February. Following that the action will shift to Delhi, where Arun Jaitley stadium will harbor the teams from 17 to 21 February. The third test will take place at the HPCA stadium, Dharamshala, from 1 to 5 March. And for the concluder, the teams will move to the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where the match will take place from 9 to 13 March.

Whenever India and Australia play some thrilling cricket follows. So, much like every edition the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is a much-anticipated one. India has won the previous three editions of the contest and the sight led by Rohit Sharma this time will come forth to defend the trophy once again. Australia on the other hand will be led by Pat Cummins.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: List of commentators

Border-Gavaskar Series 2023: Let's take a look at the star-studded list of commentators ahead of the start of the series that will commence from February 9, 2023.

While the live-action is what the fans seemingly yearn for, there is no denying that coverage and commentary are the imperative factors that make the match experience complete. Thus, to provide you with the information regarding who will be the voices behind the live-action here's a compilation of the list of star-studded commentators that will narrate the proceedings this time.

1. Ravi Shastri

2. Sunil Gavaskar

3. Murali Karthik

4. Dinesh Karthik

5. Ajit Agarkar

6. Harsha Bhogle

7. Matthew Hayden

8. Sanjay Manjrekar

India and Australia Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Australia Test squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

India Squad for the first two matches: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.