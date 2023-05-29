India vs Australia: ICC announce umpires and match officials for highly-awaited WTC final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the list of match officials for the upcoming World Test Championship final between India and Australia. The two-year-long tournament will see its final match being played at England's Oval from June 7 to 11. With the highly-anticipated clash just a week away from commencement, the ICC announced the names of umpires who will officiate the match.

As per the ICC, Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England will be the on-field umpires. England's Richard Kettleborough has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire. Richie Richardson of the West Indies has been named the match referee for the WTC final.

ICC WTC Final: Match officials

Chris Gaffaney - On-field umpire

Richard Illingworth - On-field umpire

Richard Kettleborough - TV umpire

Kumar Dharmasena - Fourth umpire

Richie Richardson - Match referee

This will be the second consecutive WTC final for India as the Men in Blue also featured in the inaugural edition's summit clash against New Zealand in June 2021. The Kiwis led by Kane Williamson defeated Virat Kohli-led Team India by 8 wickets. India have once again reached the final of the tournament with Rohit Sharma at the helm. It will be interesting to see if India are able to turn their fortunes under the captaincy of Sharma.

ICC WTC Final: Full squads

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vice-capt), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Image: PTI