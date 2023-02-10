IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: India 321/7 At Stumps, Leads Australia By 144 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja - 66* runs in 170 balls
Axar Patel - 52* runs in 102 balls
Todd Murphy - 5/82 in 36 overs
Nathan Lyon - 1/98 in 37 overs
Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls
Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls
Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs
Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs
Steve Smith dropped Ravindra Jadeja in the final over of Day 2. India closed the day on 321/7 in 114 overs, with Jadeja not out on 66 runs and Axar unbeaten on 52 runs.
The India batsmen added seven runs to their total in the 112th over, which also included a four. India's score now stands at 321/7. Jadeja and Patel are batting on 66 and 52 runs respectively.
Axar Patel took 94 balls to complete his half-century in the 2nd innings of the match. This is his 2nd Test fifty and fifth overall in international cricket.
India took their score to 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets after 108 overs. India now leads Australia by 134 runs with six overs remaining before stumps on Day 2. Axar Patel needs two more runs to reach a half-century.
Axar Patel is now also nearing a fifty after Jadeja after he hit a full toss from Marnus Labuschagne for a four.
Marnus Labuschagne is now in to the attack as India are 301/7 in 104 overs.
Axar Patel hits a four down the ground anmd brings up 50 run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja
The umpires took a bizarre drinks break at the end of the 99th over, after Ravindra Jadeja walked back to the dugout. The batter came back to the field after a few minutes.
Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary to conclude the 98th over, taking India's total to 277/7. Jadeja is batting on 57 runs off 130 balls, while Axar Patel has scored 17 runs in 46 balls.
Axar Patel completed the 95th over with a boundary off the last ball. India's score is 265/7 in 95 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja took a single in the 93rd over to complete his half-century in 113 balls. He earlier took a fifer in the first innings.
On completion of 90 overs in India's first batting innings, the score stood at 250/7.
India's score after 87 overs of play in their first batting innings reached 249/7, with Jadeja batting on 45 runs off 98 balls.
Debutant Todd Murphy completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Srikar Bharat. Bharat hit eight runs of 10 balls on his Test debut for India. India is now 242/7 in 84 overs. Meanwhile, Jadeja is unbeaten on 38 runs off 88 balls.
Coming in to bat at no. 8, Srikar Bharat took a double to score his first Test runs, before hitting a boundary to Aussie debutant Todd Murphy. India's score stands at 236/6 in 82 overs.
Rohit Sharma was bowled out on the individual score of 120 runs in 212 balls by Pat Cummins in the 81st over of the match.
Players have taken the field for the final session of play on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Nagpur. Aussie captain Pat Cummins to resume the proceedings for Australia.
Australia review umpire's decision but the impact is umpire's call so it will remain not out
Todd Murphy makes huge appeal for lbw to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja but the umpire says not out
Ravindra Jadeja is looking to target Marnus Labuschagne as he hits him for a boundary. India are 223 in 77 overs.
India have crossed the 200 run mark in style as Jadeja hits a boundary to Nathan Lyon. India are 201/5 in 70.1 overs.
Team India have come near 200 as they are 197/5 in 70 ovrs.
Ravindra Jadeja hits first boundary of his innings to Nathan Lyon. India 182/5 after 64 overs.
Rohit Sharma smashes 9th Test hundred and first as the Test captain.
Team India are 171/5 after 60 overs and the Australian bowlers have brought them back in the match.
Ravindra Jadeja has come to the crease to join captain Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav gets clean bowled by Nathan Lyon. India are 168/5.
India captain Rohit Sharma has entered the 90's after he hit a boundary off Pat Cummins.
India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has started his Test career with a boundary in style.