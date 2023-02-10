Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: India 321/7 At Stumps, Leads Australia By 144 Runs

The Border Gavaskar Trophy kicked off with the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Australia won the toss and batted first on Day 1, scoring 177 runs before getting bowled out. India scored 77/1 at stumps on Day 1, trailing behind by 100 runs. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the much-anticipated Day 2 of the 1st Test.

India vs Australia

17:10 IST, February 10th 2023
Scorecard at the end of Day 2 of India vs Australia 1st Test

2nd Innings

India 321/7 in 114 overs

IND batting

Ravindra Jadeja - 66* runs in 170 balls

Axar Patel - 52* runs in 102 balls

AUS bowling

Todd Murphy - 5/82 in 36 overs

Nathan Lyon - 1/98 in 37 overs

1st innings

Australia 177/10 in 63.5 overs

AUS batting

Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls

Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls

IND bowling

Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs

Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs

17:02 IST, February 10th 2023
India closes day on 321/7 in 114 runs

Steve Smith dropped Ravindra Jadeja in the final over of Day 2. India closed the day on 321/7 in 114 overs, with Jadeja not out on 66 runs and Axar unbeaten on 52 runs.

16:54 IST, February 10th 2023
Matt Renshaw gets hit by Ravindra Jadeja

The India batsmen added seven runs to their total in the 112th over, which also included a four. India's score now stands at 321/7. Jadeja and Patel are batting on 66 and 52 runs respectively.

16:49 IST, February 10th 2023
Axar Patel hits second Test half-century

Axar Patel took 94 balls to complete his half-century in the 2nd innings of the match. This is his 2nd Test fifty and fifth overall in international cricket. 

16:37 IST, February 10th 2023
India lead by 134 runs, with 6 overs remaining on Day 2

India took their score to 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets after 108 overs. India now leads Australia by 134 runs with six overs remaining before stumps on Day 2. Axar Patel needs two more runs to reach a half-century.

16:31 IST, February 10th 2023
Axar Patel nearing fifty, hits a boundary off Labuschagne

Axar Patel is now also nearing a fifty after Jadeja after he hit a full toss from Marnus Labuschagne for a four. 

16:24 IST, February 10th 2023
Marnus Labuschagne in to the attack, India are 301/7 in 104 overs

Marnus Labuschagne is now in to the attack as India are 301/7 in 104 overs. 

16:14 IST, February 10th 2023
Axar Patel hits a four down the ground and brings up 50 run partnership

Axar Patel hits a four down the ground anmd brings up 50 run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja 

 

16:03 IST, February 10th 2023
Forced drink break in the final session of play

The umpires took a bizarre drinks break at the end of the 99th over, after Ravindra Jadeja walked back to the dugout. The batter came back to the field after a few minutes.

15:57 IST, February 10th 2023
India 277/7 in 98 overs; Ravindra Jadeja batting on 57 runs

Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary to conclude the 98th over, taking India's total to 277/7. Jadeja is batting on 57 runs off 130 balls, while Axar Patel has scored 17 runs in 46 balls.

15:44 IST, February 10th 2023
Axar Patel hits his first boundary of the match

Axar Patel completed the 95th over with a boundary off the last ball. India's score is 265/7 in 95 overs.

15:35 IST, February 10th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja completes 114-ball fifty

Ravindra Jadeja took a single in the 93rd over to complete his half-century in 113 balls. He earlier took a fifer in the first innings.

15:22 IST, February 10th 2023
India cross 250-run mark, lead Australia by 74 runs now

On completion of 90 overs in India's first batting innings, the score stood at 250/7.

15:12 IST, February 10th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja approaches half-century

India's score after 87 overs of play in their first batting innings reached 249/7, with Jadeja batting on 45 runs off 98 balls.

14:56 IST, February 10th 2023
Fifer for Australian debutant Todd Murphy

Debutant Todd Murphy completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Srikar Bharat. Bharat hit eight runs of 10 balls on his Test debut for India. India is now 242/7 in 84 overs. Meanwhile, Jadeja is unbeaten on 38 runs off 88 balls.

14:46 IST, February 10th 2023
Debutant takes on debutant: Srikar Bharat scores first Test runs

Coming in to bat at no. 8, Srikar Bharat took a double to score his first Test runs, before hitting a boundary to Aussie debutant Todd Murphy. India's score stands at 236/6 in 82 overs.

14:39 IST, February 10th 2023
Skipper removes skipper, Rohit Sharma dismissed after tea

Rohit Sharma was bowled out on the individual score of 120 runs in 212 balls by Pat Cummins in the 81st over of the match.

14:33 IST, February 10th 2023
Post Tea session begins on Day 2

Players have taken the field for the final session of play on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Nagpur. Aussie captain Pat Cummins to resume the proceedings for Australia.

14:06 IST, February 10th 2023
Australia review umpire's decision

Australia review umpire's decision but the impact is umpire's call so it will remain not out

14:06 IST, February 10th 2023
Huge appeal by Todd Murphy but umpire says not out

Todd Murphy makes huge appeal for lbw to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja but the umpire says not out

14:06 IST, February 10th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja looking to target Marnus Labuschagne, India are 223/5

Ravindra Jadeja is looking to target Marnus Labuschagne as he hits him for a boundary. India are 223 in 77 overs. 

13:30 IST, February 10th 2023
200 up for Team India, India- 201/5 in 70.1 overs

India have crossed the 200 run mark in style as Jadeja hits a boundary to Nathan Lyon. India are 201/5 in 70.1 overs.

13:30 IST, February 10th 2023
Team India nearing 200 as they are 197/5 in 70 overs

Team India have come near 200 as they are 197/5 in 70 ovrs. 

13:01 IST, February 10th 2023
Jadeja hits first boundary of his innings, India 182/5

Ravindra Jadeja hits first boundary of his innings to Nathan Lyon. India 182/5 after 64 overs. 

12:56 IST, February 10th 2023
Rohit Sharma smashes 9th Test hundred, India 178/5

Rohit Sharma smashes 9th Test hundred and first as the Test captain.

12:47 IST, February 10th 2023
Team India 171/5 after 60 overs

Team India are 171/5 after 60 overs and the Australian bowlers have brought them back in the match. 

12:44 IST, February 10th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja comes to the crease

Ravindra Jadeja has come to the crease to join captain Rohit Sharma 

12:44 IST, February 10th 2023
Suryakumar Yadav departs as he gets bowled by Nathan Lyon, India are 168/5

Suryakumar Yadav gets clean bowled by Nathan Lyon. India are 168/5. 

12:35 IST, February 10th 2023
Rohit Sharma in to the 90's, hits a four off Pat Cummins

India captain Rohit Sharma has entered the 90's after he hit a boundary off Pat Cummins. 

12:17 IST, February 10th 2023
Suryakumar Yadav starts his Test career with a boundary

India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has started his Test career with a boundary in style. 

