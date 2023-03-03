Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE: Australia Defeat India To Win 3rd Test By 9 Wickets

After intense two days of , Day 3 is likely to set the curtains on the third Test taking place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. While Australia would need 76 runs to get off the mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, India on the other hand would look to create history. If India manages to defend 75 runs then it will be lowest-ever total defended in Test cricket. So, all to look for on Day 3.

Prateek Arya
India vs Australia

Image: BCCI

10:49 IST, March 3rd 2023
Aus beat Ind by 9 wickets

Australia are off the mark in the series. Won the Indore Test by 9 wickets.

10:41 IST, March 3rd 2023
Just 13 away

Australia 13 away from getting on the score sheet of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Aus 63/1.

10:38 IST, March 3rd 2023
Just 16 more!

Travis Head scores another 4. This time on Umesh Yadav. Aus 60/1 after 15.3 overs.

10:35 IST, March 3rd 2023
Australia in hurry now!

Australia are 56/1 after 15 overs. Need 20 more runs to win.

10:31 IST, March 3rd 2023
Drinks on the field!

Drinks are on the field with Australia needing just 20 more to register a famous win in India.

10:29 IST, March 3rd 2023
50 Up for Aus!

Aus 51/1. Need 25 more runs to win.

10:27 IST, March 3rd 2023
Head to Ashwin! Another 4

Aus are crusing at 45/1. Need 31 more runs to win. 

10:25 IST, March 3rd 2023
Flow of boundaries!

Labuschagne joins Head. Scores 4 off ashwin. Aus 40/1 after 13.1 overs. 

10:21 IST, March 3rd 2023
Another boundary!

Travis Head gets another boundary. Aus 35/1 after 12 overs.

10:20 IST, March 3rd 2023
Runs coming thick and fast!

Head gets a boundary off Jadeja. Aus 31/1 after 12 overs.

10:18 IST, March 3rd 2023
It's 6 this time!

Travis Head has taken the attack on Ashwin and India. Scores maximum. Australia are 26/1 after 11 overs.

10:18 IST, March 3rd 2023
Boundary by Head

Travis Head takes on Ashwin and sends the ball in the gap. 4 runs. Aus 19/1 after 10.5 overs. 

10:07 IST, March 3rd 2023
Aus 13/1 after 9 overs

Australia need 63 more runs to win. India need 9 wickets.

09:55 IST, March 3rd 2023
Australia 10/1 in 6 overs

Australia reached 10 runs in the sixth over after losing Khawaja in the 1st over.

09:39 IST, March 3rd 2023
Australia off the mark

After Ashwin's wicket-maiden, Travis Head took a single to start the second over by Jadeja.

09:33 IST, March 3rd 2023
R Ashwin provides instant blow

R Ashwin opened the bowling for India and took a wicket in the very first ball. Khawaja was the man who walked back to the pavilion.

09:25 IST, March 3rd 2023
Uphill task for India bowlers

Nathan Lyon returned with an eight-wicket haul in India's 2nd batting innings, which came on Day 2 match. Stay tuned to see if Australia cruise to the target of 76 runs or the Indore pitch helps India to a win.

09:07 IST, March 3rd 2023
30 minutes to go!

In less than 30 minutes Australian openers will take the field. The target will be 76 runs. it will be Australian top order vs Indian spin contingent.

08:14 IST, March 3rd 2023
Pitch on Day 3!

All eyes would be on how the pitch will play on Day 3.

07:16 IST, March 3rd 2023
9:30 Start!

The day's proceedings will start at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for updates.

06:57 IST, March 3rd 2023
India vs Australia: Story so far!

India 1st innings: 109/10

Australia 1st innings: 197/10

India 2nd Innings: 163/10

Australia 2nd innings: 0/0*

Australia need 76 runs to get the first win of the series.

 

06:57 IST, March 3rd 2023
Welcome to Day 3!

Good morning folks! The third Day of the third Test between India and Australia would most certainly witness the winner. Australia need 76 runs to win and get the first victory of the series. India on the other hand would have their eyes set on the unprecedented. If India manage to defend the target then it will be the lowest total ever defended in Test cricket. So, with so much eagerness in place, let's become a testament of Day 3 together. 

