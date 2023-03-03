IND Vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE: Australia Defeat India To Win 3rd Test By 9 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Australia are off the mark in the series. Won the Indore Test by 9 wickets.
Australia 13 away from getting on the score sheet of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Aus 63/1.
Travis Head scores another 4. This time on Umesh Yadav. Aus 60/1 after 15.3 overs.
Australia are 56/1 after 15 overs. Need 20 more runs to win.
Drinks are on the field with Australia needing just 20 more to register a famous win in India.
Aus 51/1. Need 25 more runs to win.
Aus are crusing at 45/1. Need 31 more runs to win.
Labuschagne joins Head. Scores 4 off ashwin. Aus 40/1 after 13.1 overs.
Travis Head gets another boundary. Aus 35/1 after 12 overs.
Head gets a boundary off Jadeja. Aus 31/1 after 12 overs.
Travis Head has taken the attack on Ashwin and India. Scores maximum. Australia are 26/1 after 11 overs.
Travis Head takes on Ashwin and sends the ball in the gap. 4 runs. Aus 19/1 after 10.5 overs.
Australia need 63 more runs to win. India need 9 wickets.
Australia reached 10 runs in the sixth over after losing Khawaja in the 1st over.
After Ashwin's wicket-maiden, Travis Head took a single to start the second over by Jadeja.
R Ashwin opened the bowling for India and took a wicket in the very first ball. Khawaja was the man who walked back to the pavilion.
Nathan Lyon returned with an eight-wicket haul in India's 2nd batting innings, which came on Day 2 match. Stay tuned to see if Australia cruise to the target of 76 runs or the Indore pitch helps India to a win.
In less than 30 minutes Australian openers will take the field. The target will be 76 runs. it will be Australian top order vs Indian spin contingent.
All eyes would be on how the pitch will play on Day 3.
The day's proceedings will start at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for updates.
India 1st innings: 109/10
Australia 1st innings: 197/10
India 2nd Innings: 163/10
Australia 2nd innings: 0/0*
Australia need 76 runs to get the first win of the series.
We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings.
Good morning folks! The third Day of the third Test between India and Australia would most certainly witness the winner. Australia need 76 runs to win and get the first victory of the series. India on the other hand would have their eyes set on the unprecedented. If India manage to defend the target then it will be the lowest total ever defended in Test cricket. So, with so much eagerness in place, let's become a testament of Day 3 together.