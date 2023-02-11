India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Posts 'perfect Start' After 1st Test, Gets Trolled Brutally

KL Rahul, the Indian vice-captain, has been struggling with poor form on the field for the past several months. Despite being known for his skills as a top-order batsman, Rahul has consistently fallen short in recent matches, resulting in low scores and limited contributions to the team's total. In recent matches, Rahul has struggled with shot selection and has been dismissed early on in his innings, causing disappointment for both fans and the team.

Rahul's poor form has been a cause for concern for both the Indian cricket team management and fans, as he has been a crucial player for the team in recent years. Despite his recent struggles, he was included in the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Calls for the inclusion of either Shubman Gill or Sarfaraz Khan in place of Rahul were echoed by experts and fans alike.

Rahul scored just 20 runs in the first innings of the match before being dismissed by Todd Murphy. He was removed while playing a loose shot, garnering criticism for yet another poor performance. After the match, Rahul turned to his official Twitter handle to share pictures. He shared the post with a caption that read, "Perfect start." Fans are now mocking Rahul for sharing the post despite his minimal contribution to the team's effort.

Perfect start



✅ pic.twitter.com/AtYTAWUH3P — K L Rahul (@klrahul) February 11, 2023

India vs Australia, 1st Test

Despite Rahul's poor show with the bat, India won the match by an innings and 132 runs. India started the game by dismissing the Australians out for 177 runs and then amassing a mammoth 400 runs to take a 223-run lead in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball as they picked eight wickets between them. Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century to help India post the huge total. Jadeja and Axar Patel also contributed with the bat as they scored a half-century each.

The Australians then got bowled out for just 91 runs. It was their lowest Test score while playing in India. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the third and final innings to help rattle the Australian batting lineup. Apart from Steve Smith, none of the Aussie batsmen were able to negate the spin offered on the Nagpur pitch. Jadeja also pitched in by picking two wickets in the final innings. He was named the player of the match for his all-round performance. Thanks to the victory, India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest.

