India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test; May Head Down Under, Say Sources

In what could be a big boost for India, star batsman Rohit Sharma has reportedly been declared fit by officials at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday after he passed the required fitness tests in Bengaluru. The Mumbai Indians skipper arrived at the NCA on November 19 after picking up a hamstring injury during IPL 2020. According to ANI, Rohit Sharma had passed the fitness test and the future course of action will be taken by BCCI and the selection committee.

A couple of weeks ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally broke its silence on Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, informing that the star batsman undergoing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy following which he will be assessed. Providing an update on Rohit Sharma's fitness, the BCCI revealed that the Indian limited-overs vice-captain will be next assessed on December 11. The apex body also stated that Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Border-Gavaskar trophy will be determined only after the fitness assessments. Furthermore, the national cricket board also added that the Mumbai skipper had to travel back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father and that he has now received clearance to travel to the NCA to begin his rehabilitation.

'Lack of clarity': Virat Kohli

"Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he (Rohit Sharma) is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable," Kohli said. "After that, he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not traveling with us. There has been no information, there has been a lack of clarity. We have been playing the waiting game," the Indian captain further added.

Can Team India do the unthinkable?

India have their task cut out once regular skipper Kohli leaves the Australian tour midway as they will have to play out of their skins in order to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy that they had won a couple of years back on Australian soil by beating a depleted Australian side. Their star players Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a 12-month suspension from international cricket for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018. The odds are even this time as the Aussies will be fielding a full-strength squad that consists of Warner, Smith, Marnus Labuchagne, etc. The Tim-Paine led Australians are currently the top-ranked Test side and are also at the summit of the ICC World Test Championship.

