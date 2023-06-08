Last Updated:

WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Day 2 Highlights: India At 151/5 After Conclusion Of Day 2

India vs Australia: The Day 2 of the much-awaited WTC final clash i.e., Ind vs Aus is scheduled to start today. For all the live updates and live cricket score of India Australia test match, stay hooked with the republicworld.com. The Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023 live score will be displayed here instantly. Thus, get hold of India vs Australia live score on this space.

India vs Australia WTC Final Live Score

22:39 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: India at 151/5 after Day 2

The conclusion of day two saw India amassing 151/5 runs, needing to trail by 318 runs

22:15 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Jadeja falls 2 runs short of fifty

Nathan Lyon dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 48 off 51 balls. India 142/5 in 34.3 Overs.

21:07 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Rahane survives as Cummins bowls a no-ball

Ajinkya Rahane survived after being given out LBW. He appealed the decision and it turned out that Cummins overstepped. 

20:46 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Kohli goes for 14 off 31 balls

Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli for 14 off 31 balls. India 71/4 in 18.2 overs. 

19:28 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Boland dismisses Gill

Scott Boland dismissed Shubman Gill for 13 off 15 balls. 30/2 in 6.4 overs. 

19:28 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Cummins removes Rohit Sharma

Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma for 15 off 26 balls. India 30/1 in 6 overs. 

19:08 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: DK calls Boland Australia's toughest bowler

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has called Scott Boland the toughest Australian bowler on the field against India in the WTC final.  

18:54 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Rohit starts with a boundary

Rohit Sharma played a pull shot off Starc's bowling to score his first boundary. 

18:51 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Rohit, Gill open for India

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India. Mitchell Starc took the new ball for Australia. 

18:39 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Siraj dismisses Nathan Lyon

Siraj removed Nathan Lyon for 9 off 25 balls to pick up his 3rd wicket. 

18:16 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: India takes the 8th wicket

Ravindra Jadeja took out Alex Carey and limited his runs to 48 runs in 69 balls, AUS at 455/8

17:08 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Aussies at good stance after first Day 2 session

Australia remains in a favourable zone after reaching 422/7 as India strikes some crucial wickets, teams head back for lunch

16:40 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Axar Patel takes out Mitchell Starc

An incredible effort from Axar Patel aided India as they got Mitchell Starc off the game, AUS at 402/7

16:35 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Australia breaches major run-mark

Australia scores 400 off 6 wickets in Day two

16:15 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Shardul Thakur Brings back hope

Shardul Thakur strikes back with a second wicket as he knocks Steve Smith's bails off. AUS at 387/6

15:49 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Shami takes down Cameron Green

With the aid of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami takes down Cameron Green as he got caught out

15:35 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Siraj strikes first wicket of Day 2

India could finally take a wicket as Siraj takes down Head and takes the first wicket of Day two

15:21 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Travis Head reaches 150 runs

Travis Head reaches a gigantic 153 runs in WTC Final. Australia at 345/3 against India

15:06 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Steve Smith strikes a ton on day two

Three balls in Day two, and Steve Smith takes up a century AUS at 336/3

15:01 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC LIVE SCORE: Day 2 play begins in London

Day two officially begins in London as both teams arrive on the pitch

14:34 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL SCORE: Day 2 to get underway soon in London

The Day 2 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship Final to get underway soon and the match is expected to start at 03:00 PM IST. 

14:09 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC SCORE: Will Ajinkya Rahane make comeback with the bat?

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane was included in the team on the basis of his domestic and IPL performance. He would like to play a big knock on his comeback. 

13:47 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli nine fours away to hit 950 fours in Test cricket

Indian batsman Virat Kohli till now has scored 941 fours for the Indian team in his Test career and now just needs nine boundaries to complete the 950 run mark. 

13:05 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC FINAL UPDATES: Team India expect runs from Shubman Gill

Team India batsman Shubman Gill has been in excellent form ahead of the WTC Final 2023 and the team will look forward for yet another performance from the right-handed opener. 

12:23 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC SCORE: Are Australia in the driver's seat?

The Australian team finished the Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2023 on a high as they scored 327/3. With Travis Head and Steve Smith steady at the crease, they would like to achieve a big score and get ahead into the match. 

12:04 IST, June 8th 2023
India vs Australia Live WTC Final Updates: Can Siraj show his magic with the new ball on Day 2?

India pacer Mohammed Siraj removed Australia opener Usman Khawaja for a duck on Day 1 of the WTC Final. He would once again have the responsibility to remove well-set Steve Smith and Travis Head on Day 2. 

11:36 IST, June 8th 2023
India vs Australia Live WTC Final Score: Rohit Sharma aims to lead from the front

The Indian team captain Rohit Sharma will aim to lead from the front against Australia in the WTC Final and will like to score runs with the bat and also anchor Team India's comeback on Day 2. 

11:03 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli's love affair with Australia

Indian batsman Virat Kohli has an old love affair with the Aussies and has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26 in the 24 Tests. Virat Kohli will look to lead Team India's comeback when they come out to bat. 

10:41 IST, June 8th 2023
India vs Australia WTC Final Live Score: All eyes on Steve Smith

Steve Smith looked in total control during the Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final against and is currently batting on 95. The right-handed batter will look to score a ton and also add new records to his career. 

10:16 IST, June 8th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma's achieves new captaincy feat

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma though didn't have a nice outing on Day 1 of the WTC Final but also achieved a unique captaincy feat. Rohit became the oldest captain at the age of 36 years and 38 days to lead India in a major ICC Final.

