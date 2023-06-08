WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Day 2 Highlights: India At 151/5 After Conclusion Of Day 2

Quick links:
The conclusion of day two saw India amassing 151/5 runs, needing to trail by 318 runs
Nathan Lyon dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 48 off 51 balls. India 142/5 in 34.3 Overs.
Ajinkya Rahane survived after being given out LBW. He appealed the decision and it turned out that Cummins overstepped.
Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli for 14 off 31 balls. India 71/4 in 18.2 overs.
Scott Boland dismissed Shubman Gill for 13 off 15 balls. 30/2 in 6.4 overs.
Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma for 15 off 26 balls. India 30/1 in 6 overs.
Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has called Scott Boland the toughest Australian bowler on the field against India in the WTC final.
The more I watch this test match , i feel SCOTT BOLAND will be the toughest bowler to face for the Indian batters #WTCFinal #WTCFinal2023 #CricketTwitter— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 8, 2023
Rohit Sharma played a pull shot off Starc's bowling to score his first boundary.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India. Mitchell Starc took the new ball for Australia.
Siraj removed Nathan Lyon for 9 off 25 balls to pick up his 3rd wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja took out Alex Carey and limited his runs to 48 runs in 69 balls, AUS at 455/8
Australia remains in a favourable zone after reaching 422/7 as India strikes some crucial wickets, teams head back for lunch
An incredible effort from Axar Patel aided India as they got Mitchell Starc off the game, AUS at 402/7
Australia scores 400 off 6 wickets in Day two
Shardul Thakur strikes back with a second wicket as he knocks Steve Smith's bails off. AUS at 387/6
With the aid of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami takes down Cameron Green as he got caught out
India could finally take a wicket as Siraj takes down Head and takes the first wicket of Day two
Travis Head reaches a gigantic 153 runs in WTC Final. Australia at 345/3 against India
Three balls in Day two, and Steve Smith takes up a century AUS at 336/3
Day two officially begins in London as both teams arrive on the pitch
The Day 2 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship Final to get underway soon and the match is expected to start at 03:00 PM IST.
India batsman Ajinkya Rahane was included in the team on the basis of his domestic and IPL performance. He would like to play a big knock on his comeback.
Indian batsman Virat Kohli till now has scored 941 fours for the Indian team in his Test career and now just needs nine boundaries to complete the 950 run mark.
Team India batsman Shubman Gill has been in excellent form ahead of the WTC Final 2023 and the team will look forward for yet another performance from the right-handed opener.
The Australian team finished the Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2023 on a high as they scored 327/3. With Travis Head and Steve Smith steady at the crease, they would like to achieve a big score and get ahead into the match.
India pacer Mohammed Siraj removed Australia opener Usman Khawaja for a duck on Day 1 of the WTC Final. He would once again have the responsibility to remove well-set Steve Smith and Travis Head on Day 2.
The Indian team captain Rohit Sharma will aim to lead from the front against Australia in the WTC Final and will like to score runs with the bat and also anchor Team India's comeback on Day 2.
Indian batsman Virat Kohli has an old love affair with the Aussies and has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26 in the 24 Tests. Virat Kohli will look to lead Team India's comeback when they come out to bat.
Steve Smith looked in total control during the Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final against and is currently batting on 95. The right-handed batter will look to score a ton and also add new records to his career.
The Indian captain Rohit Sharma though didn't have a nice outing on Day 1 of the WTC Final but also achieved a unique captaincy feat. Rohit became the oldest captain at the age of 36 years and 38 days to lead India in a major ICC Final.