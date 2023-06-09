WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Day 3 Highlights: Australia 123/4 At Stumps (Labuschagne 41*)

Quick links:
Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne will resume batting for Australia on Day 4 of the WTC final.
Umesh Yadav dropped Travis Head's catch but Ravindra Jadeja came to his rescue by dismissing him a delivery later. Jadeja took a catch off his own delivery.
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith for 34 off 47 balls. Australia 86/3 in 30.1 overs.
Umesh Yadav dismissed Usman Khawaja for 13 off 39 balls. Australia 24/2 in 14.1 overs.
Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have started to rebuild the innings for Australia after Warner's early dismissal. AUS 24/1 in 12 overs.
Mohammed Siraj dismissed David Warner for 1 off 8 balls. Australia 2/1 in 3.3 overs.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja opened the batting for Australia in the second innings. Shami took the new ball for IND.
India have been all out for 296 runs. Australia lead the first innings by 173 runs.
Cameron Green trapped Siraj LBW and it looked out by the looks of it. However, replays showed the ball had hit Siraj's front pad, forcing Australians to return to the field.
Cameron Green dismissed Shardul Thakur for 51 off 109 balls. India 294/9 in 68.3 overs.
Shardul Thakur played a beautiful cover drive to bring up his half-century. India trail by 177 runs.
Pat Cummins has dismissed Umesh Yadav for 5 off 11 balls. India 271/8 in 65.5 Overs.
Cameron Green took a brilliant catch at slip to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane for 89 runs.
Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur resumed batting for India after lunch on Day 3. Boland took the ball for Australia.
India trail by 208 runs at lunch on day-3.
Rahane unbeaten at 89, Thakur batting at 36
India 260 for 6 in 60 overs.
Cummins appealed for LBW but after review it was given NO Ball.
Rahane and Thakur complete a parternship of 107 runs in 198 balls.
Australia missed a chance to catch out Rahane after a confusion between David Warner and Alex Carey.
Rahane 78 (114)
Ajinkya Rahane officially reahces 5000 runs in his 83rd test tricket appearence, continues to stabilize Team India
With Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur on the pitch, India reach 209/6 off 49 overs
Ajinkya Rahane illuminated the ray of hope among Indian cricket fans as he strikes a half century, IND at 191/6
Ajinkya Rahane is still holding his ground. The need of the hour is a partnership. Can Rahane and Shardul build a much needed stand? India are currently 167/6.
Distaster struck Team early on the second ball of the Day 3 itself. KS Bharat has departed. Bharat missed the line completely of Scott Boland and the sumps rattled.
Day 3 of the India vs Australia WTC final 2023 begins.
India vs Australia Day 3 is about to begin. Stay at the space for live updates.
The Day 3 is about to start in a little over 3 quarters of an hour.
Ajinkya Rahane is in the create and carries the responsibility of resurrecting the Indian innings. Will he be able to do it? All to look forward to as the match will begin at 3 PM.
Virat Kohli has opened up on the brilliance of Steve Smith.
Virat Kohli is in awe of Steve Smith's brilliance

With the last recognised batting pair on the crease, India might have to look for the contribution from Shardul Thakur. He was among the top scoerers when last time India played at the Oval.
Ricky Ponting has given his say on where India got it wrong.
Ricky Ponting reckons India should have bowled fuller with the brand new Dukes ball given the ground conditions on Day 1.
