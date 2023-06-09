Last Updated:

WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Day 3 Highlights: Australia 123/4 At Stumps (Labuschagne 41*)

India vs Australia: The Day 3 of the ongoing WTC final clash i.e., Ind vs Aus, could be decisive. Australia have the upper hand after Day 2 and would look to capitalise on the momentum. On Day 3, India would face the challenge of eliminating the scare of follow-on. All the updates of live cricket score of India Australia test match will be displayed here at republicworld.com. Stay at the space.

22:35 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: AUS 123/4 at stumps on Day 3

Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne will resume batting for Australia on Day 4 of the WTC final. 

22:03 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Umesh drops Head but Jadeja comes to rescue

Umesh Yadav dropped Travis Head's catch but Ravindra Jadeja came to his rescue by dismissing him a delivery later. Jadeja took a catch off his own delivery. 

21:30 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Jadeja removes Smith

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith for 34 off 47 balls. Australia 86/3 in 30.1 overs. 

20:19 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Khawaja goes for 13 off 39 balls

Umesh Yadav dismissed Usman Khawaja for 13 off 39 balls. Australia 24/2 in 14.1 overs.  

20:09 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Khawaja, Labuschagne rebuild for AUS

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have started to rebuild the innings for Australia after Warner's early dismissal. AUS 24/1 in 12 overs. 

19:07 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Warner goes for 1, Siraj with the breakthrough again

Mohammed Siraj dismissed David Warner for 1 off 8 balls. Australia 2/1 in 3.3 overs.  

19:00 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Warner, Khawaja open in 2nd innings

David Warner and Usman Khawaja opened the batting for Australia in the second innings. Shami took the new ball for IND. 

18:35 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: India all out for 296

India have been all out for 296 runs. Australia lead the first innings by 173 runs. 

18:29 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Australians forced to come back

Cameron Green trapped Siraj LBW and it looked out by the looks of it. However, replays showed the ball had hit Siraj's front pad, forcing Australians to return to the field. 

18:27 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Green dismisses Shardul for 51

Cameron Green dismissed Shardul Thakur for 51 off 109 balls. India 294/9 in 68.3 overs. 

18:21 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Shardul scores a half-century

Shardul Thakur played a beautiful cover drive to bring up his half-century. India trail by 177 runs. 

18:11 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Cummins removes Umesh Yadav

Pat Cummins has dismissed Umesh Yadav for 5 off 11 balls. India 271/8 in 65.5 Overs.

17:55 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Green takes a stunner to dismiss Rahane

Cameron Green took a brilliant catch at slip to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane for 89 runs. 

17:50 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Rahane, Shardul resume batting

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur resumed batting for India after lunch on Day 3. Boland took the ball for Australia. 

17:04 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Lunch-Break called.

India trail by 208 runs at lunch on day-3. 
Rahane unbeaten at 89,  Thakur batting at 36
India 260 for 6 in 60 overs.

16:59 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Close call but NO BALL!

Cummins appealed for LBW but after review it was given NO Ball.

16:55 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs. Australia live score: Rahane and Thankur are on fire!

Rahane and Thakur complete a parternship of 107 runs in 198 balls.

16:43 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Australia was close to sending back Rahane!

Australia missed a chance to catch out Rahane  after a confusion between David Warner and Alex Carey.
Rahane 78 (114)

16:39 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Rahane scripts history

Ajinkya Rahane officially reahces 5000 runs in his 83rd test tricket appearence, continues to stabilize Team India

16:06 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Team India breach the 200-run mark

With Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur on the pitch, India reach 209/6 off 49 overs

15:49 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live score: Rahane strikes a half century

Ajinkya Rahane illuminated the ray of hope among Indian cricket fans as he strikes a half century, IND at 191/6

15:21 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live updates: India reeling

Ajinkya Rahane is still holding his ground. The need of the hour is a partnership. Can Rahane and Shardul build a much needed stand? India are currently 167/6. 

15:06 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live updates: KS Bharat falls in the first over

Distaster struck Team early  on the second ball of the Day 3 itself. KS Bharat has departed. Bharat missed the line completely of Scott Boland and the sumps rattled.

15:06 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia live updates: Day 3 begins

Day 3 of the India vs Australia WTC final 2023 begins.

14:57 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: All in readiness for the start of Day 3

India vs Australia Day 3 is about to begin. Stay at the space for live updates.

14:13 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Less than an hour left in the start of Day 3

The Day 3 is about to start in a little over 3 quarters of an hour. 

13:36 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: All eyes on Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is in the create and carries the responsibility of resurrecting the Indian innings. Will he be able to do it? All to look forward to as the match will begin at 3 PM.

12:54 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Virat Kohli hails Steve Smith as the finest of the generation

Virat Kohli has opened up on the brilliance of Steve Smith. 

12:00 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Shardul Thakur might play crucial innings down the order

With the last recognised batting pair on the crease, India might have to look for the contribution from Shardul Thakur. He was among the top scoerers when last time India played at the Oval. 

11:04 IST, June 9th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Ricky Ponting on the match

Ricky Ponting has given his say on where India got it wrong.

 

