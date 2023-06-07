WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Highlights: Australia Ends Day 1 With 327/3

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/twitter
Australia emerged as the dominant force on day 1, as the batting side scored 327/3 in 85 overs.
India have taken the new ball in the 81st over of the match.
Travis Head has scored a century off 106 balls. Australia 233/3 in 64.4 overs.
Steve Smith has brought up his half-century off 144 balls. Australia 226/3 in 62 overs.
The Aussies have managed to shrug off their initial difficulties with a brilliant comeback in the second session. Australia 170/3 in 51 overs
Travis Head and Steve Smith have built a solid partnership of 93 runs. Australia 169/3 in 49.3 overs
Australia's Travis Head strikes a half-century after he reached 52 runs in 61 balls
Australia keeps itself firm after reaching 144/3 in 39 overs
Team India developed promising fielding after saving runs and taking down three wickets
While
Team Australia reached the 100-run mark after touching 104 after 30 overs
Shami and Siraj continue their glorious spell as Australia stands at 89/3 in 27 overs
Mohammed Shami takes down Marnus Labuschagne in session 2, Australia at 76/3
What a great session of Test cricket that has been, worthy of a final with the pendulum swinging both ways. Labuschagne and Warner were looking solid and had started to threaten India, but Shardul Thakur worked his magic and dismissed Warner while he was batting on 43.
Shardul Thakur dismissed David Warner for 43 off 60 balls. KS Bharat took a sensational catch behind the stumps. AUS 71/2 in 21.4 overs.
Marnus Labushagne survived the LBW scare twice, both times off Shardul Thakur's bowling.
Mohammed Siraj bowled a lethal delivery to Marnus Labuschagne, who was seen in pain and was provided assistance by the team doctor.
David Warner smashed his maiden boundary in the 6th over that was being bowled by Mohammed Siraj. It is also the first boundary for Australia in the match.
Siraj strikes early for India. Usman Khawaja knicks one to the keeper and departs on a duck. Australia are 2-1.
David Warner off the mark. Australia on the mark with a couple of runs on board. Australia are 2/0.
No run scored in the first over. Australia are 0/0 after first over.
The WTC final is underway. Mohammed Shami has the ball and David Warner is on strike.
Indian as well as the Australian players are wearing the black arm band to pay tribute to the crushing train accident that shook the entire country.
We are just 600 seconds away from witnessing the first ball being bowled.
The match that the world has its eyes on, The WTC final will start at 3 PM IST.
We are going to bowl. The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won't change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Tests.
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elects to bowl first.
The captains are about to take the field in about 2 minutes.
BCCI shared a pic of Team India's Huddle from the Oval.
Huddle Time 🕰️#TeamIndia | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/2c6EB9lYwO— BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023
Both the captains will on the field for the toss in about 10 minutes.
Ishan Kishan is in the contention along with KS Bharat for the wicketkeeper's spot. Will he make his debut at the grandest stage? It is all heading towards a climax and the Toss will deliver the concluding picture.