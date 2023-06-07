Last Updated:

WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Highlights: Australia Ends Day 1 With 327/3

India vs Australia: The much-awaited WTC final clash i.e., Ind vs Aus is scheduled to start today. For all the live updates and live cricket score of India Australia test match, stay hooked with the republicworld.com. The Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023 live score will be displayed here instantly. Thus, get hold of India vs Australia live score on this space.

India vs Australia updates Ind vs Aus live score wtc final world test championship oval

Image: BCCI/twitter

22:41 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Australia ends day one with a run-fest

Australia emerged as the dominant force on day 1, as the batting side scored 327/3 in 85 overs.

22:22 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: New ball taken

India have taken the new ball in the 81st over of the match. 

21:03 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Head scores a century

Travis Head has scored a century off 106 balls. Australia 233/3 in 64.4 overs. 

20:49 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Smith brings up his fifty

Steve Smith has brought up his half-century off 144 balls. Australia 226/3 in 62 overs. 

19:45 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Australia finish the session on a high

The Aussies have managed to shrug off their initial difficulties with a brilliant comeback in the second session. Australia 170/3 in 51 overs

19:39 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: India fail to take up the advantage

Travis Head and Steve Smith have built a solid partnership of 93 runs. Australia 169/3 in 49.3 overs

19:21 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Travis Head strikes a half-century

Australia's Travis Head strikes a half-century after he reached 52 runs in 61 balls

19:02 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Aussies stand stable after 39 overs

Australia keeps itself firm after reaching 144/3 in 39 overs

18:18 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: India shines on the fielding zone

Team India developed promising fielding after saving runs and taking down three wickets

While

Team Australia reached the 100-run mark after touching 104 after 30 overs

18:01 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Australia at 89/3

Shami and Siraj continue their glorious spell as Australia stands at 89/3 in 27 overs

17:49 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Shami strikes Labuschagne after lunch

Mohammed Shami takes down Marnus Labuschagne in session 2, Australia at 76/3

17:06 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Close of 1st session

What a great session of Test cricket that has been, worthy of a final with the pendulum swinging both ways. Labuschagne and Warner were looking solid and had started to threaten India, but Shardul Thakur worked his magic and dismissed Warner while he was batting on 43.

Day 1, 1st Session in a nutshell

  • India win toss, elect to bowl first
  • Md. Siraj makes the most of the overcast conditions and dismisses Usman Khwaja
  • Marnus Labuschage survives two LBW scares and stitches a strong partnership with Warner
  • Shardul Thakur strikes just before the luch as he dismisses David Warner
16:56 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Warner goes for 43 off 60

Shardul Thakur dismissed David Warner for 43 off 60 balls. KS Bharat took a sensational catch behind the stumps. AUS 71/2 in 21.4 overs. 

16:38 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Labuschagne survives LBW scare twice

Marnus Labushagne survived the LBW scare twice, both times off Shardul Thakur's bowling. 

16:04 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Siraj bowls a lethal delivery

Mohammed Siraj bowled a lethal delivery to Marnus Labuschagne, who was seen in pain and was provided assistance by the team doctor. 

15:32 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia WTC final: Warner brings up his first boundary

David Warner smashed his maiden boundary in the 6th over that was being bowled by Mohammed Siraj. It is also the first boundary for Australia in the match.  

15:19 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia: India draws first blood

Siraj strikes early for India. Usman Khawaja knicks one to the keeper and departs on a duck. Australia are 2-1.

15:13 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: First runs for Australia

David Warner off the mark. Australia on the mark with a couple of runs on board. Australia are 2/0.

15:05 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: Shami starts with a maiden

No run scored in the first over. Australia are 0/0 after first over.

15:01 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: Day 1 begins

The WTC final is underway. Mohammed Shami has the ball and David Warner is on strike.

14:56 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: Players wearing black band

Indian as well as the Australian players are wearing the black arm band to pay tribute to the crushing train accident that shook the entire country.

14:50 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: 10 minutes to go

We are just 600 seconds away from witnessing the first ball being bowled. 

14:43 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: The first ball will be bowled at 3 PM IST

The match that the world has its eyes on, The WTC final will start at 3 PM IST. 

14:40 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: Here's the Playing XI of both teams
  • Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
  • India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
14:36 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live update: Rohit Sharma at the toss

We are going to bowl. The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won't change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Tests.

14:33 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia live: India win toss

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elects to bowl first. 

14:28 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Toss in a couple of minutes

The captains are about to take the field in about 2 minutes.

14:25 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Huddle time

BCCI shared a pic of Team India's Huddle from the Oval. 

14:21 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia Latest update: Toss in 10 minutes

Both the captains will on the field for the toss in about 10 minutes.

13:50 IST, June 7th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Will Ishan Kishan make his Test debut in the WTC final?

Ishan Kishan is in the contention along with KS Bharat for the wicketkeeper's spot. Will he make his debut at the grandest stage? It is all heading towards a climax and the Toss will deliver the concluding picture.

