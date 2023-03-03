India Vs Australia: What Is The Lowest Score Ever Defended In A Test Match?

The Indian cricket team could be on the verge of creating history against Australia on the third day of the third Test match. Some shoddy batting from the home side left them reeling at the bottom as the visitors will now need just 76 runs to claim a victory in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. To stand a chance at victory the men-in-blue must break a 141-year-old record in the longest format.

Following their batting collapse in the first innings, the famed Indian batting line-up was expected to put up a valiant display. But except for Cheteshwar Pujara, no batsman could live up to the expectations as in the second innings too Indian players faltered at the crucial juncture.

What is the lowest score ever defended in a Test match?

Incidentally, the lowest score in Test cricket has successfully been defended by Australia back in 1882 against their archrival England. The Three Lions were bowled out for a 77 while chasing a target of 85 and Rohit Sharma and Co will take inspiration from that Aussie side.

India did manage to defend 107 runs successfully back in 2004 at the Wankhede stadium against Australia and the onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to register a famous win.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav said they can still win the match despite the low target set by them. "Definitely, we will remain positive. It’s cricket and with the way the pitch is playing, you never know, anything can happen. We are trying our best. We will try to get early wickets, and keep it tight on Day 3 morning. We will try and get quick wickets," Yadav said.

"With the way the pitch is playing, it’s not going to be easy for anyone to score runs freely. It’s not easy to step out and hit it over the field or play something fancy."

"There is very less bounce on the pitch, so you won’t be 100 percent sure of stepping out and playing those lofted shots. I think we have a very good chance. We have 75 runs, it less but we will try and keep it tight," Yadav added.