Last Updated:

WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score: Will India Script Historic Win At The Oval On Day 5?

India vs Australia: After 4 intriguing days, the WTC Final has reached to its fifth and final day. To seek glory India have to chase down a record total of 444 runs. Currently, the onus is on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to take India forward. So, in this history-making day where the eminent Test mace will be handed to a team, get hold of Ind vs Aus WTC final live score with republicworld.com.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
India vs Australia WTC Final day 5 live score updates World test Championship Ind vs AUS

Virat Kohli in WTC Final (Image: BCCI/twitter)

pointer
08:52 IST, June 11th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: All eyes on Virat Kohli?

If Virat Kohli gets going today, then he could finish the job that he could not at Adelaide in 2014. Will it be the day when King Kohli play one of his great innings? All to look forward to.

pointer
08:20 IST, June 11th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Will India script History Today?

India need 280 more runs to win. There is adequate time left in the form of the full day. And it can be a big day today. All seemingly depends on the first hour. If Rahane and Kohli stay in the crease and continue the partnership then history can be achieved in the most spectacular fashion. All to look forward to.
 

pointer
08:20 IST, June 11th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Day 4 Summary

India are 164 for 3 at Stumps on Day 4.

  • Virat Kohli- 44*
  • Ajinkya Rahane- 20*

Before this Australia declared at 270 for 8, giving India the target of 444 runs.

pointer
08:20 IST, June 11th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Where to watch the live streaming of the match?

Cricket fans can catch the live telecast of the WTC Final Day 5 on the Star Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

pointer
08:20 IST, June 11th 2023
India vs Australia Latest Update: Venue and timing of the match

India vs Australia WTC Final Day 5 will take place at The Oval. The match is scheduled for a 3 PM IST start.

pointer
08:20 IST, June 11th 2023
India vs Australia latest update: Welcome to Day 5 of the WTC Final

After an intriguing 4 days of India vs Australia Test match action, the WTC Final 2023 has reached its concluding point. Tiull now Australia had the upper hand but with 280 runs required on the final day, India can pull off a historic win. Currently, the score is 164/3 and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are on the crease and may hold the key for India's win. For Australia it is an easy equation. Pick 7 wickets and get the win. So, on this super Sunday, let's witness history being made together. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com