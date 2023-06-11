WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score: Will India Script Historic Win At The Oval On Day 5?

Quick links:
Virat Kohli in WTC Final (Image: BCCI/twitter)
If Virat Kohli gets going today, then he could finish the job that he could not at Adelaide in 2014. Will it be the day when King Kohli play one of his great innings? All to look forward to.
India need 280 more runs to win. There is adequate time left in the form of the full day. And it can be a big day today. All seemingly depends on the first hour. If Rahane and Kohli stay in the crease and continue the partnership then history can be achieved in the most spectacular fashion. All to look forward to.
India are 164 for 3 at Stumps on Day 4.
Before this Australia declared at 270 for 8, giving India the target of 444 runs.
Cricket fans can catch the live telecast of the WTC Final Day 5 on the Star Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
India vs Australia WTC Final Day 5 will take place at The Oval. The match is scheduled for a 3 PM IST start.
After an intriguing 4 days of India vs Australia Test match action, the WTC Final 2023 has reached its concluding point. Tiull now Australia had the upper hand but with 280 runs required on the final day, India can pull off a historic win. Currently, the score is 164/3 and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are on the crease and may hold the key for India's win. For Australia it is an easy equation. Pick 7 wickets and get the win. So, on this super Sunday, let's witness history being made together.