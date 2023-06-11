WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score: Will India Script Historic Win At The Oval On Day 5?

After an intriguing 4 days of India vs Australia Test match action, the WTC Final 2023 has reached its concluding point. Tiull now Australia had the upper hand but with 280 runs required on the final day, India can pull off a historic win. Currently, the score is 164/3 and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are on the crease and may hold the key for India's win. For Australia it is an easy equation. Pick 7 wickets and get the win. So, on this super Sunday, let's witness history being made together.