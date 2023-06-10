Last Updated:

WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Day 4 Highlights: Kohli, Rahane Intact, India 164/3 At Stumps

India vs Australia: Day 4 of the ongoing WTC final clash i.e., Ind vs Aus, could be decisive. The match is equally poised after the end of Day 3 and either team can win the match. On Day 4, The Indian team would like to restrict Australia as soon as possible. All the updates of the live cricket score of the India and Australia test match will be displayed here at republicworld.com.

India vs Australia WTC Final

22:37 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: 164/3 at stumps on Day 4

Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (20) finish unbeaten on Day 4. India 164/3 at stumps and 280 runs behind. 

22:23 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: 150 up for India!

India have crossed the 150-run mark while chasing 444 against Australia in the WTC Final 2023. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are forging a crucial partnership. 

21:34 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: 100 up for India!

India have reached the 100-run mark in their chase of 444 runs in the final innings of the WTC final against Australia. 

21:10 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Pujara goes for 27

Pat Cummins dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 27 off 47 balls. India 93/3 in 20.4 overs. 

21:04 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Lyon dismisses Rohit for 43

Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit Sharma for 43 off 60 balls. India 92/2 in 19.5 overs. They are 352 runs behind. 

19:43 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Gill goes for 18

Scott Boland dismissed Shubman Gill for 18 off 19 balls. Cameron Green took a fantastic catch at slip to remove the opener. 

19:01 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Rohit, Shubman open for India

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have opened for India. Pat Cummins took the new ball for Australia. 

18:48 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Australia declare at 270/8

Shami takes the wicket of Pat Cummins. Australia declare at 270/8. India need 444 runs to win WTC final 2023. 

17:50 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Play resumes after lunch

Carey and Starc have resumed batting for Australia after lunch. 

17:10 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Australia 201/6 at Lunch

Australia 201/6 at lunch on Day 4. Australia lead by 374 runs. 

17:09 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Lunch Break!

Australia 201/6 & 469, Team leads by 374 runs.

16:33 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Jadeja gets a wickets again

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed a well-set Cameron Green for 25 off 95 balls. Australia 167/6 lead by 340 runs. 

15:17 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Yadav removes Labuschagne

Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 41 to provide India with an early breakthrough on Day 4. 

15:00 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Labuschagne, Green open for Australia

Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green resumed batting for Australia on Day 4. 

14:16 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: Team India's record while chasing 250+ in Tests

A look at Team India's record while chasing 250+ in Tests. 

Played: 59

Won: 2

Lost: 36

Drawn: 21

13:38 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATE WTC FINAL: Mohammed Siraj on his agrression

A look at why is aggression important to Mohammed Siraj in bowling. 

 

13:06 IST, June 10th 2023
Ind vs Aus WTC Final Live Updates: Will Team India break the 121-year-old jinx?

The Indian team would like to create history and will be looking forward to breaking down the 121-year-old jinx at the Kennington Oval ground. No team has chased down a score of 263 and above since 1902 and the last time it was England who chased down 263 runs vs Australia. 

12:32 IST, June 10th 2023
Ind vs Aus Live Updates WTC Final: Team India record run chases in Tests

A look at Team India's record run chases in Tests. 

  1. 404 vs West Indies in 1976
  2. 387 vs England in 2008
  3. 329 vs Australia in 2021
11:35 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC Final Live Update: Will spinners get advantage on Day 4 and 5?

The pitch at the Kennington Oval on Day 4 and 5 will start to help the spinners however there will be moisture for the pacers during the first hour of the day's play. 

11:01 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE: The Oval Record in the 4th innings

Total Tests: 105

Won Batting First: 37

Won Batting Second: 29

 

09:54 IST, June 10th 2023
India vs Australia WTC Final Update: Average 3rd innings score at The Oval

As the match has progressed into Day 4 and Australia are batting in the third innings the average score at the ground in 3rd innings is 250. 

09:40 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC FINAL 2023 UPDATES: Ravindra Jadeja goes past Bishan Singh Bedi

Team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Travis Head and Steve Smith in the second of the WTC Final and become the most successful left-arm spinner for the Indian team by surpassing Bishan Singh Bedi.

09:12 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC 2023 FINAL UPDATES: Kennington Oval Day 4 Pitch Report

The pitch on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 will help the seamers in the first session and as the day will progress the spinners will also start to get help from the surface. 

08:31 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC FINAL 2023 UPDATES: Kennington Oval Day 4 Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny and a few showers. With the temperature going up to 26 degrees Celsius, there will be around 2.5 mm of rain, with a 70  percent chance of rain.

08:18 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC FINAL SCORE: Team India aims to bounce back on Day 4

The Indian cricket team removed the top four batsmen of the Australian after the end of Day 3 before being bundled for 296 in their first innings. The pacers will look forward to remove all the other batsmen as soon as possible and chase down the given target. 

07:51 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC FINAL SCORE: Langer's thoughts after the end of Day 3

A look at what the former Australian opener, Justin Langer thinks about the match status at the end of Day 3. 

 

07:31 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES WTC FINAL: Key points to take down from Day 3

A look at the key points that need to be taken down from the end of Day 3: 

 

07:08 IST, June 10th 2023
Ind vs Aus Live Updates WTC Final: Aussies eye big lead on Day 4

The Australian team ended the Day 4 of the World Test Championship 2023 vs India at 123/4 and currently leads by 296 runs. The team would like to tighten their grip and also will look forward to extend their lead. 

06:41 IST, June 10th 2023
India vs Australia WTC Final Live Score: Will the Indian team repeat Day 3 heroics?

The Indian team made a splendid comeback on Day 3 courtesy innings from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur and avoided the follow-on. The Indian pacers also have removed the top four Australian batters including Travis Head and Steve Smith and now will hope to wrap up the innings as soon as possible to give themselves a chance to win the match. 

06:41 IST, June 10th 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE WTC 2023 FINAL UPDATE: Where to watch the match live?

Indian fans can catch the live action of the India vs Australia WTC final on Star Sports Network. For live streaming of the match fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar App or website.

