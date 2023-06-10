WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Day 4 Highlights: Kohli, Rahane Intact, India 164/3 At Stumps

Quick links:
Image: Disney+ Hotstar
Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (20) finish unbeaten on Day 4. India 164/3 at stumps and 280 runs behind.
India have crossed the 150-run mark while chasing 444 against Australia in the WTC Final 2023. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are forging a crucial partnership.
India have reached the 100-run mark in their chase of 444 runs in the final innings of the WTC final against Australia.
Pat Cummins dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 27 off 47 balls. India 93/3 in 20.4 overs.
Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit Sharma for 43 off 60 balls. India 92/2 in 19.5 overs. They are 352 runs behind.
Scott Boland dismissed Shubman Gill for 18 off 19 balls. Cameron Green took a fantastic catch at slip to remove the opener.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have opened for India. Pat Cummins took the new ball for Australia.
Shami takes the wicket of Pat Cummins. Australia declare at 270/8. India need 444 runs to win WTC final 2023.
Carey and Starc have resumed batting for Australia after lunch.
Australia 201/6 at lunch on Day 4. Australia lead by 374 runs.
Australia 201/6 & 469, Team leads by 374 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed a well-set Cameron Green for 25 off 95 balls. Australia 167/6 lead by 340 runs.
Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 41 to provide India with an early breakthrough on Day 4.
Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green resumed batting for Australia on Day 4.
A look at Team India's record while chasing 250+ in Tests.
Played: 59
Won: 2
Lost: 36
Drawn: 21
A look at why is aggression important to Mohammed Siraj in bowling.
Mohammed Siraj will be out to bring the heat as India chase quick wickets on Day 4 of the #WTC23 Final 🔥— ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2023
More on the fiery pacer 👇https://t.co/s7a00YS4OH
The Indian team would like to create history and will be looking forward to breaking down the 121-year-old jinx at the Kennington Oval ground. No team has chased down a score of 263 and above since 1902 and the last time it was England who chased down 263 runs vs Australia.
A look at Team India's record run chases in Tests.
The pitch at the Kennington Oval on Day 4 and 5 will start to help the spinners however there will be moisture for the pacers during the first hour of the day's play.
Total Tests: 105
Won Batting First: 37
Won Batting Second: 29
As the match has progressed into Day 4 and Australia are batting in the third innings the average score at the ground in 3rd innings is 250.
Team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Travis Head and Steve Smith in the second of the WTC Final and become the most successful left-arm spinner for the Indian team by surpassing Bishan Singh Bedi.
The pitch on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 will help the seamers in the first session and as the day will progress the spinners will also start to get help from the surface.
The weather is expected to be sunny and a few showers. With the temperature going up to 26 degrees Celsius, there will be around 2.5 mm of rain, with a 70 percent chance of rain.
The Indian cricket team removed the top four batsmen of the Australian after the end of Day 3 before being bundled for 296 in their first innings. The pacers will look forward to remove all the other batsmen as soon as possible and chase down the given target.
A look at what the former Australian opener, Justin Langer thinks about the match status at the end of Day 3.
Australia may have a sizable lead, though India's fight through Ajinkya Rahane proves they have fire in the belly 🔥— ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2023
Justin Langer joins Sanjana Ganesan for the Digital Daily after Day 3 at The Oval 🎥https://t.co/R8w1XfqEHg
A look at the key points that need to be taken down from the end of Day 3:
👀 Worrying signs for Australia at the top of the order?— ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2023
🙌 The Ajinkya Rahane renaissance
😲 All results still possible?
All the talking points from Day 3 of the #WTC23 Final 🗣https://t.co/N5YgXa08ZM
The Australian team ended the Day 4 of the World Test Championship 2023 vs India at 123/4 and currently leads by 296 runs. The team would like to tighten their grip and also will look forward to extend their lead.
The Indian team made a splendid comeback on Day 3 courtesy innings from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur and avoided the follow-on. The Indian pacers also have removed the top four Australian batters including Travis Head and Steve Smith and now will hope to wrap up the innings as soon as possible to give themselves a chance to win the match.
Indian fans can catch the live action of the India vs Australia WTC final on Star Sports Network. For live streaming of the match fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar App or website.