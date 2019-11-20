India Vs Bangladesh D/N Test: Special Gold Coins Unveiled To Mark The Historic Occasion

History is set to made as India gear up to play their first Day/Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22 to 26. The encounter also will be the first time a Day/Night Test match is being played in India. To mark the occasion, special gold-plated coins were unveiled.

READ: Pink Ball Test: Team India Excited About Playing D/N Test At Eden

Pictures of the special coins have surfaced. Placed in brown box, the gold coin looked fitting for the historic event. In one of the coins, ‘India’s 1st pink ball test’ is written. In another coin, the logo of the Cricket Association of Bengal and other details of the match like India vs Bangladesh, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22nd to 26th November are imprinted.

READ: Virat Kohli Explains The Difference Between Red & Pink Ball Before D/n Test

Here are the pictures:

READ: K Hariharan Concerned For Umpires During D/N Test Between India-B'desh

Earlier, Indian Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane too had expressed his excitement for the first pink ball Test for India. He had shared a snap where he is sleeping with the pink ball beside her, and wrote that he was dreaming about it. His Captain Virat Kohli had commented ‘nice pose’ on it, while Shikhar Dhawan had quipped how he had clicked the ‘dream’.

The India vs Bangladesh Test will be the second and final Test of the ongoing series. It is set to be the first D/N Test for both India and Bangladesh. The match is going to be only the twelfth D/N Test to be played in the history of cricket. The first D/N Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide in November-December 2015. Since then, teams like Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have also played D/N Tests.

India go into series with a 1-0 lead. Virat Kohli’s boys beat Mominul Haque’s boys convincingly, inside three days in the first Test at Indore. The star performer of the match was Mayank Agarwal, who scored a double century (243). Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja scored fifties.

The Indian pacers were particularly on fire in the match. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers, with seven wickets in all. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 6 wickets, Umesh Yadav bagged 5 wickets and Ishant Sharma got 4 wickets.

READ: D/N Test May Be Part Of Answer To Reviving Traditional Format: Taufel