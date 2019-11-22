The Debate
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: India Win Historical Test By An Innings And 46 Runs

Cricket News

India will be aiming to end their home Test season on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from Friday.

November 22, 2019
INDvBAN

India will be aiming to end their home Test season on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from Friday.
India create history, break records
3 weeks ago | November 24, 2019 13:57

 

Umesh Yadav completes rout
3 weeks ago | November 24, 2019 13:54

Umesh Yadav picks a fifer in this innings as he gets rid of Al-Amin. India win their first-ever Day-Night pink ball Test

Umesh Yadav strikes!
3 weeks ago | November 24, 2019 13:10

Umesh Yadav gets Ebadot Hossain who sends the ball safely into the hands of skipper Virat Kohli. 

Ebadot Hossain 0(4)  c Kohli  b Yadav

At 34.1 overs, Bangladesh are 152-7

Bangladesh trail by 89 runs

Play underway on Day Three
3 weeks ago | November 24, 2019 13:01

Play begins on Day three as India eye to clean up Bangladesh as soon as possible. 

Mushfiqur Rahim and Ebadot Hossain in the middle for Bangladesh

Bangladesh trail by 89 runs

Umesh Yadav begins the proceedings for India 

India stage a comeback at the end of Day 2
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 20:49

Umesh Yadav removes Taijul Islam before stumps as Bangladesh trail by 89 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim remains unbeaten.

Ishant picks up 3rd scalp
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 18:15

Ishant Sharma gets opener Imrul Kayes as visitors stare at yet another inevitable collapse

Imrul Kayes 5(15)  c Kohli  b Ishant

After 7.2 overs, Bangladesh are 19-4

Bangladesh trial by 222 runs

Umesh Yadav strikes straightaway after Tea
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 18:09

Umesh Yadav strikes in the very first over after tea by scalping Mohammad Mithun. Bangladesh are in deep trouble at 9/3.

India gain the upper hand heading into Tea
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 18:09

Twin strikes from Ishant Sharma have ensured that India are in a commanding position heading into the tea break.

Double trouble for Bangladesh
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 17:30

Ishant Sharma strikes yet again to dismiss skipper Mominul Haque for a duck

Mominul Haque 0(6)   c Saha  b Ishant

At 3.4 overs, Bangladesh are 5-2

Bangladesh trail by 236 runs

Ishant Sharma strikes!
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 17:16

Ishant Sharma strikes to get Bangladesh's Shadman Islam for a duck. 

Shadman Islam 0(5)   lbw  Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh are 0-1, trail by 241 runs

India declare
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 17:05

India declares at 347-9 after taking a mammoth lead of 241 runs. Bangladesh will now be put into bat for the second time

Bangladesh one wicket away from bowling India out
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 16:45

Al-Amin gets Ishant Sharma trapped with a leg-before-the -wicket, sends him packing for zero runs

Ishant Sharma 0(3)   lbw Al-Amin

At 87.3 overs, India are 331-9

India lead by 225 runs

Bangladesh close in on bowling out India
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 16:40

Bangladesh gets Umesh Yadav as they close in on dismissing India

U Yadav 0(3)  c Shadman Islam b Abu Jayed 

Seven down for India
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 16:38

Bangladesh remove Ashwin to reduce India to seven wickets

Ashwin 9(21)  lbw b Al-Amin

At 86.3 overs, India are 330-7

India lead by 224 runs

King Kohli goes
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 16:10

Bangladesh get the prized wicket of Virat Kohli as Taijul completes a superb catch to get rid of the Indian skipper. 

Virat Kohli 136(194)   c Taijul  b  Ebadat Hossain

 

 

India lose Jadeja after lunch
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 15:57

 

India pile up runs as teams break for lunch on Day 2
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 15:08

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja pile up runs and misery on Bangladesh as India's lead sewlls to 183 runs

Skipper Kohli creates history
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 14:28

Virat Kohli slams his 27th Test century and becomes the first Indian batsman to score a century in Day-Night and pink-ball Test. This is Virat Kohli's 20th ton as skipper

Bangladesh get Rahane
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 14:02

Rahane gets caught off Taijul at the 99-run mark in the partnership with skipper Kohli

Rahane 51(69)  c Ebadat Hossain b Taijul Islam

At 61.1 overs, India are 236-4

India leads by 130 runs

Rahane slams 50
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 13:54

Ajinkya Rahane brings up his fourth consecutive half-century.

 India - 227-3

India lead by 121 runs

India's lead swells to over 100 runs
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 13:35

Skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane help India extend their lead past 100 runs as India ease past the 200 run mark. 

India leads by 101 runs

India's chess champ Anand & current world champion Carlsen ring the Eden Bell
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 13:30

 

50-run partnership up for Kohli & Rahane
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 13:23

 

Day 2 underway
3 weeks ago | November 23, 2019 13:06

India begins Day 2 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Virat Kohli is greeted by a huge roar from the fans as he waits to face the first delivery. 

 

 

Day 1, Stumps: India in a comfortable position
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 21:30

Skipper Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on 59 as India finish Day 1 at 174/3.

India's lead swells to over 50 runs
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 21:30

India surpasses 50-run lead with Ajinkya Rahane just coming in to bat.

Skipper Kohli scores another half-century
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 21:30

Virat Kohli gets to yet another half-century in style with a boundary.

Pujara loses his wicket for 55
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 21:30

Cheteshwar Pujara fails to convert his good start into a big one.

Pujara brings up his half-century
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 19:48

Pujara brings up his half-century off 93 balls

India take the lead
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 19:19

Virat Kohli and Pujara steady the ship for India as the hosts take the lead on Day one of the historic Test

At 28.4 overs, India are 108-2

India lead by 2 runs

Virat Kohli becames fastest Test skipper to reach 5000 runs
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 19:16

Skipper Virat Kohli becomes the fastest Test skipper to reach 5000 runs in just 86 innings

Cricketing legends take a lap of honour during Tea
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 19:14

 

Another one down for India
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 18:10

Rohit Sharma departs after being rapped on the pads by Ebadat Hossain. Rohit Sharma went for the review but the decision stayed as the ball tracker revealed that the delivery was going on to hit the stumps. 

Rohit Sharma 21(35)   lbw b Ebadat Hossain

 

Rohit, Pujara steady ship after shaky start
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 17:34

After losing Mayank Agarwal early in the session, Rohit Sharma and Pujara have steadied the ship for Team India.

After 10 overs, India are 28-1

India lose Mayank Agarwal early
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 17:10

Al-Amin gets the wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal after Mehidy Hasan takes a good catch

M Agarwal 14(21)   c Mehidy Hasan    b Al-Amin

At 4.4 overs, India re 26-1

Bangladesh all out for 106
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 16:35

Mohammad Shami picks up the last wicket to clean up Bangladesh for just 109 runs. Pujara grabs the catch at the slips

Abu Jayed 0 (3)    c Pujara   b Shami

Bangladesh: 106-10

Ishant Sharma grabs a fifer
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 16:31

Ishant Sharma picks up his fifth scalp as he bowls over Nayeem, gets his first five-wicket haul in 12 years in India

Nayeem 19 (28)   b Ishant Sharma

At 29.5 overs, Bangladesh are 105-9

Eight down for Bangladesh
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 16:21

Ishant Sharma adds number four to his tally as Mehidy Hasan is caught by Pujara in a sensational low catch.

Mehidy Hasan 8 (13)  c Pujara   b Ishant

At 28 overs, Bangladesh are 98-8

Bangladesh struggling against India's pace battery
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 16:04

At 25 overs, Bangladesh are 82-7

Seven down for Bangladesh
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 15:59

Ishant Sharma bowls over Ebadot Hossain to add wicket number three to his tally. 

Ebadat Hossain 1 (7)    b Ishant Sharma

At 23.5 overs, Bangladesh are 82-7

Sportsmanship at it's finest
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 15:46

Team India's physio Nitin Patel rushes out to check on Bangladesh's Nayeem after he was struck on the helmet by a vicious delivery from Shami. Bangladesh's physio is assumed to be attending to Liton Das. 

Bangladesh physio clears Nayeem to continue playing after checking on him

Second session underway
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 15:40

After a forgetful first session, Bangladesh will hope to get the scoreboard ticking. Liton Das has retired hurt and further word on the concussion substitute is awaited. 

Liton Das walks off the field
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 15:02

Bangladesh's Liton Das has walked off the field after being hit by Shami's delivery on his forehead earlier. Liton Das scored five boundaries in his knock of 24 runs off 27 balls. 

Saha takes a blinder
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 14:46

Wriddhiman Saha takes a blinder behind the stumps to get rid of Mahmudullah. 

Mahmudullah 6 (21)  c Saha   b Ishant Sharma

At 19.4 overs, Bangladesh are 60-6

Five down for Bangladesh
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 14:21

The visitors are in deep trouble as Umesh Yadav strikes yet again. 

 Shadman Islam 29 (52)   c Saha   b Umesh Yadav

At 14.2 overs, Bangladesh are 38-5

Mohammad Shami strikes
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 14:06

Shami strikes to get rid of Bangladesh's in-form Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck. 

M Rahim 0(4)   b Shami

At 11.5 overs, Bangladesh are 26-4

Another one for Team India
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 13:57

Umesh Yadav gets another scalp, sends Mohammad Mithun packing for a duck.

Mithun 0(2)  b Umesh Yadav

At 10.3 overs, Bangladesh are 17-3

Rohit Sharma takes a stunner
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 13:55

Rohit Sharma takes a spectacular one-handed blinder at the slips to get rid of Mominul Haque. 

Mominul Haque 0(7)  c Rohit Sharma  b Umesh Yadav

 

India gets the first wicket
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 13:33

Ishant Sharma picks up the wicket of Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes. Bangladesh attempt to review umpire Joel Wilson's decision but lose the review as the ball goes on to strike the leg-stump.

Imrul Kayes 4(15)   w lbw   b Ishant Sharma

After 6.3 overs, Bangladesh are 15-1

A brand new experience
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 13:04

 

Bangladesh PM greets Team India's players
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 12:59

 

Historic occasion at the Eden Gardens
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 12:58

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina ring the bell at Eden Gardens in the historic Pink-ball Test. 

 

Toss
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 12:33

Bangladesh win the toss & choose to bat first in historic pink-ball Test

India plays with the same eleven as the previous game while Bangladesh makes two changes to their playing XI. 

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 12:27

 

Teams arrive at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 12:16

 

Sweets Go Pink In Kolkata As The City Gears Up For The Historic Event
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 11:36

As the city of Joy gears up for the historic Pink Ball Test Match at the Eden Gardens in less than three hours, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admittedly amazed at the excitement in the city.  Taking to Twitter, Ganguly shared the picture of Bengal's famous sweet 'Sandesh' custom made in Pink colour.  "Sweets go pink in Kolkata," Sourav Ganguly captioned the picture. Have a look, 

 

Sachin Tendulkar hails Sourav Ganguly's efforts
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 11:34

"I am really excited to come here. This is the biggest occasion in Indian cricket history. This is something that is totally new to our Indian audience. Great work by Sourav Ganguly", said Sachin Tendulkar

 

Sunil Gavaskar hopes for an exciting contest at a sold-out Eden Gardens
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 11:13

 

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recieves Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 10:51

 

Countdown to the historic occasion begins
4 weeks ago | November 22, 2019 08:40

India will be aiming to end their home Test season on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from Friday.  The interesting part about this contest is that it will be played under lights and with the pink ball where pacers from both sides especially India’s terrific trio will be expected to deliver on the given occasion.  Meanwhile, Team India will also be eager to sign off with another win under their belt.

India hoping to continue their unbeaten run

India are dominant in the ICC World Test Championships. In fact, they have been on a dream run ever since the beginning of this competition having won all the six matches that they have played so far. Virat Kohli & Co. who have been the top-ranked Test side from October 2016 are currently ruling the points table with 300 points and no other team is anywhere close to them. Second-Ranked New Zealand only have 60 points in their tally. Both the top two sides will be locking horns when India visits New Zealand for a two-match Test series in early 2020 but India would like to go there after winning the historic Day-Night match which has 60 points up for grabs. India had registered a comprehensive win in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs as the match finished in just under three days. The positive sign for India was that when the star-studded batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed in the last match, young opener Mayank Agarwal took the initiative and made up for it beautifully. He was ably supported by other batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as India took away the match from Bangladesh’s grasp and ensured that the score was so mammoth that the hosts did not have to bat again. Agarwal went on to score his second double century in the game’s longest format. Just like the batsmen, even the bowlers especially the pacers worked in tandem and did not allow the Bangladeshi batsmen to come anywhere near India’s first innings score. It is this confidence that gives India the upper hand heading into this match.


The importance of the occasion

As the Indian Cricket will be witnessing history being made, the occasion will be made more important with the presence of a few dignitaries. Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens while the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be felicitating some of the leading sportspersons of the country. Former cricketers and prominent sportspersons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, K Srikkanth, Sadagopan Ramesh, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Md Azharuddin, PV Sindu, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Abhinav Bindra and many more are set to grace the occasion. 

