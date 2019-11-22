India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: India Win Historical Test By An Innings And 46 Runs

India will be aiming to end their home Test season on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from Friday. The interesting part about this contest is that it will be played under lights and with the pink ball where pacers from both sides especially India’s terrific trio will be expected to deliver on the given occasion. Meanwhile, Team India will also be eager to sign off with another win under their belt.

India hoping to continue their unbeaten run

India are dominant in the ICC World Test Championships. In fact, they have been on a dream run ever since the beginning of this competition having won all the six matches that they have played so far. Virat Kohli & Co. who have been the top-ranked Test side from October 2016 are currently ruling the points table with 300 points and no other team is anywhere close to them. Second-Ranked New Zealand only have 60 points in their tally. Both the top two sides will be locking horns when India visits New Zealand for a two-match Test series in early 2020 but India would like to go there after winning the historic Day-Night match which has 60 points up for grabs. India had registered a comprehensive win in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs as the match finished in just under three days. The positive sign for India was that when the star-studded batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed in the last match, young opener Mayank Agarwal took the initiative and made up for it beautifully. He was ably supported by other batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as India took away the match from Bangladesh’s grasp and ensured that the score was so mammoth that the hosts did not have to bat again. Agarwal went on to score his second double century in the game’s longest format. Just like the batsmen, even the bowlers especially the pacers worked in tandem and did not allow the Bangladeshi batsmen to come anywhere near India’s first innings score. It is this confidence that gives India the upper hand heading into this match.



The importance of the occasion

As the Indian Cricket will be witnessing history being made, the occasion will be made more important with the presence of a few dignitaries. Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens while the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be felicitating some of the leading sportspersons of the country. Former cricketers and prominent sportspersons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, K Srikkanth, Sadagopan Ramesh, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Md Azharuddin, PV Sindu, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Abhinav Bindra and many more are set to grace the occasion.