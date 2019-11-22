India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: India Win Historical Test By An Innings And 46 Runs

India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019
India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin
This is #TeamIndia's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is our longest streak
Umesh Yadav picks a fifer in this innings as he gets rid of Al-Amin. India win their first-ever Day-Night pink ball Test
Umesh Yadav gets Ebadot Hossain who sends the ball safely into the hands of skipper Virat Kohli.
Ebadot Hossain 0(4) c Kohli b Yadav
At 34.1 overs, Bangladesh are 152-7
Bangladesh trail by 89 runs
Play begins on Day three as India eye to clean up Bangladesh as soon as possible.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Ebadot Hossain in the middle for Bangladesh
Bangladesh trail by 89 runs
Umesh Yadav begins the proceedings for India
Umesh Yadav removes Taijul Islam before stumps as Bangladesh trail by 89 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim remains unbeaten.
Ishant Sharma gets opener Imrul Kayes as visitors stare at yet another inevitable collapse
Imrul Kayes 5(15) c Kohli b Ishant
After 7.2 overs, Bangladesh are 19-4
Bangladesh trial by 222 runs
Umesh Yadav strikes in the very first over after tea by scalping Mohammad Mithun. Bangladesh are in deep trouble at 9/3.
Twin strikes from Ishant Sharma have ensured that India are in a commanding position heading into the tea break.
Ishant Sharma strikes yet again to dismiss skipper Mominul Haque for a duck
Mominul Haque 0(6) c Saha b Ishant
At 3.4 overs, Bangladesh are 5-2
Bangladesh trail by 236 runs
Ishant Sharma strikes to get Bangladesh's Shadman Islam for a duck.
Shadman Islam 0(5) lbw Ishant Sharma
Bangladesh are 0-1, trail by 241 runs
India declares at 347-9 after taking a mammoth lead of 241 runs. Bangladesh will now be put into bat for the second time
Al-Amin gets Ishant Sharma trapped with a leg-before-the -wicket, sends him packing for zero runs
Ishant Sharma 0(3) lbw Al-Amin
At 87.3 overs, India are 331-9
India lead by 225 runs
Bangladesh gets Umesh Yadav as they close in on dismissing India
U Yadav 0(3) c Shadman Islam b Abu Jayed
Bangladesh remove Ashwin to reduce India to seven wickets
Ashwin 9(21) lbw b Al-Amin
At 86.3 overs, India are 330-7
India lead by 224 runs
Bangladesh get the prized wicket of Virat Kohli as Taijul completes a superb catch to get rid of the Indian skipper.
Bangladesh get the prized wicket of Virat Kohli as Taijul completes a superb catch to get rid of the Indian skipper.
Virat Kohli 136(194) c Taijul b Ebadat Hossain
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja pile up runs and misery on Bangladesh as India's lead sewlls to 183 runs
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja pile up runs and misery on Bangladesh as India's lead sewlls to 183 runs
Virat Kohli slams his 27th Test century and becomes the first Indian batsman to score a century in Day-Night and pink-ball Test. This is Virat Kohli's 20th ton as skipper
Rahane gets caught off Taijul at the 99-run mark in the partnership with skipper Kohli
Rahane 51(69) c Ebadat Hossain b Taijul Islam
At 61.1 overs, India are 236-4
India leads by 130 runs
Ajinkya Rahane brings up his fourth consecutive half-century.
Ajinkya Rahane brings up his fourth consecutive half-century.
India - 227-3
India lead by 121 runs
India - 227-3
India lead by 121 runs
Skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane help India extend their lead past 100 runs as India ease past the 200 run mark.
India leads by 101 runs
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and current champion Magnus Carlsen rang the bell on Day 2 at the Eden Gardens.
50-run partnership comes up between the Captain and his deputy.
Live - https://t.co/kcGiVn0lZi pic.twitter.com/EfQ17tNvmR
India begins Day 2 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Virat Kohli is greeted by a huge roar from the fans as he waits to face the first delivery.
Captain Virat Kohli all set for Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test
Skipper Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on 59 as India finish Day 1 at 174/3.
India surpasses 50-run lead with Ajinkya Rahane just coming in to bat.
Virat Kohli gets to yet another half-century in style with a boundary.
Cheteshwar Pujara fails to convert his good start into a big one.
Pujara brings up his half-century off 93 balls
Virat Kohli and Pujara steady the ship for India as the hosts take the lead on Day one of the historic Test
At 28.4 overs, India are 108-2
India lead by 2 runs
Skipper Virat Kohli becomes the fastest Test skipper to reach 5000 runs in just 86 innings
A galaxy of Indian stars both present and former greats take a lap of the Eden Gardens on this historic moment of India's first-ever Pink Ball Test
Rohit Sharma departs after being rapped on the pads by Ebadat Hossain. Rohit Sharma went for the review but the decision stayed as the ball tracker revealed that the delivery was going on to hit the stumps.
Rohit Sharma 21(35) lbw b Ebadat Hossain
After losing Mayank Agarwal early in the session, Rohit Sharma and Pujara have steadied the ship for Team India.
After 10 overs, India are 28-1
Al-Amin gets the wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal after Mehidy Hasan takes a good catch
M Agarwal 14(21) c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin
At 4.4 overs, India re 26-1
Mohammad Shami picks up the last wicket to clean up Bangladesh for just 109 runs. Pujara grabs the catch at the slips
Abu Jayed 0 (3) c Pujara b Shami
Bangladesh: 106-10
Ishant Sharma picks up his fifth scalp as he bowls over Nayeem, gets his first five-wicket haul in 12 years in India
Nayeem 19 (28) b Ishant Sharma
At 29.5 overs, Bangladesh are 105-9
Ishant Sharma adds number four to his tally as Mehidy Hasan is caught by Pujara in a sensational low catch.
Mehidy Hasan 8 (13) c Pujara b Ishant
At 28 overs, Bangladesh are 98-8
At 25 overs, Bangladesh are 82-7
Ishant Sharma bowls over Ebadot Hossain to add wicket number three to his tally.
Ebadat Hossain 1 (7) b Ishant Sharma
At 23.5 overs, Bangladesh are 82-7
Team India's physio Nitin Patel rushes out to check on Bangladesh's Nayeem after he was struck on the helmet by a vicious delivery from Shami. Bangladesh's physio is assumed to be attending to Liton Das.
Team India's physio Nitin Patel rushes out to check on Bangladesh's Nayeem after he was struck on the helmet by a vicious delivery from Shami. Bangladesh's physio is assumed to be attending to Liton Das.
Bangladesh physio clears Nayeem to continue playing after checking on him
After a forgetful first session, Bangladesh will hope to get the scoreboard ticking. Liton Das has retired hurt and further word on the concussion substitute is awaited.
Bangladesh's Liton Das has walked off the field after being hit by Shami's delivery on his forehead earlier. Liton Das scored five boundaries in his knock of 24 runs off 27 balls.
Wriddhiman Saha takes a blinder behind the stumps to get rid of Mahmudullah.
Mahmudullah 6 (21) c Saha b Ishant Sharma
At 19.4 overs, Bangladesh are 60-6
The visitors are in deep trouble as Umesh Yadav strikes yet again.
Shadman Islam 29 (52) c Saha b Umesh Yadav
At 14.2 overs, Bangladesh are 38-5
Shami strikes to get rid of Bangladesh's in-form Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck.
M Rahim 0(4) b Shami
At 11.5 overs, Bangladesh are 26-4
Umesh Yadav gets another scalp, sends Mohammad Mithun packing for a duck.
Mithun 0(2) b Umesh Yadav
At 10.3 overs, Bangladesh are 17-3
Rohit Sharma takes a spectacular one-handed blinder at the slips to get rid of Mominul Haque.
Mominul Haque 0(7) c Rohit Sharma b Umesh Yadav
Ishant Sharma picks up the wicket of Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes. Bangladesh attempt to review umpire Joel Wilson's decision but lose the review as the ball goes on to strike the leg-stump.
Imrul Kayes 4(15) w lbw b Ishant Sharma
After 6.3 overs, Bangladesh are 15-1
This is a journey into the unknown for everybody. No one really knows how the game will pan out. And so, instincts will be critical.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2019
Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Mamata Banerjee, Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal and Sachin Tendulkar greet Team India ahead of the Pink ball Test
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina ring the bell at Eden Gardens in the historic Pink-ball Test.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina ring the bell at Eden Gardens in the historic Pink-ball Test.
Bangladesh win the toss & choose to bat first in historic pink-ball Test
Bangladesh win the toss & choose to bat first in historic pink-ball Test
India plays with the same eleven as the previous game while Bangladesh makes two changes to their playing XI.
India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain
"It's a historic moment in Indian cricket and the boys are looking forward to it," says Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri ahead of the Pink Ball Test
Kolkata: India and Bangladesh players arrive at Eden Gardens; both the teams will play their first day-night Test match that begins today.
As the city of Joy gears up for the historic Pink Ball Test Match at the Eden Gardens in less than three hours, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admittedly amazed at the excitement in the city. Taking to Twitter, Ganguly shared the picture of Bengal's famous sweet 'Sandesh' custom made in Pink colour. "Sweets go pink in Kolkata," Sourav Ganguly captioned the picture. Have a look,
Sweets go pink in kolkata @BCCI @JayShah @CabCricket pic.twitter.com/dDfJYYRkfk— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 21, 2019
"I am really excited to come here. This is the biggest occasion in Indian cricket history. This is something that is totally new to our Indian audience. Great work by Sourav Ganguly", said Sachin Tendulkar
"This is something that is totally new to our Indian audience. Great work by Sourav Ganguly and his team at the BCCI", said Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of the historic pink-ball Test.
Sunil Gavaskar to ANI on the first day-night test match between India & Bangladesh at Eden Gardens today: All I am hoping for is that it will be an exciting game. We have first 4 days sold out so that's an encouraging start indeed for the pink ball experiment in India.
Kolkata: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly arrives at Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to receive Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. The Bangladesh PM will inaugurate the first day-night test match between India & Bangladesh at Eden Gardens today.
India will be aiming to end their home Test season on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from Friday. The interesting part about this contest is that it will be played under lights and with the pink ball where pacers from both sides especially India’s terrific trio will be expected to deliver on the given occasion. Meanwhile, Team India will also be eager to sign off with another win under their belt.
India are dominant in the ICC World Test Championships. In fact, they have been on a dream run ever since the beginning of this competition having won all the six matches that they have played so far. Virat Kohli & Co. who have been the top-ranked Test side from October 2016 are currently ruling the points table with 300 points and no other team is anywhere close to them. Second-Ranked New Zealand only have 60 points in their tally. Both the top two sides will be locking horns when India visits New Zealand for a two-match Test series in early 2020 but India would like to go there after winning the historic Day-Night match which has 60 points up for grabs. India had registered a comprehensive win in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs as the match finished in just under three days. The positive sign for India was that when the star-studded batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed in the last match, young opener Mayank Agarwal took the initiative and made up for it beautifully. He was ably supported by other batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as India took away the match from Bangladesh’s grasp and ensured that the score was so mammoth that the hosts did not have to bat again. Agarwal went on to score his second double century in the game’s longest format. Just like the batsmen, even the bowlers especially the pacers worked in tandem and did not allow the Bangladeshi batsmen to come anywhere near India’s first innings score. It is this confidence that gives India the upper hand heading into this match.
As the Indian Cricket will be witnessing history being made, the occasion will be made more important with the presence of a few dignitaries. Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens while the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be felicitating some of the leading sportspersons of the country. Former cricketers and prominent sportspersons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, K Srikkanth, Sadagopan Ramesh, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Md Azharuddin, PV Sindu, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Abhinav Bindra and many more are set to grace the occasion.