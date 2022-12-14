India Vs Bangladesh: Netizens Hail Cheteshwar Pujara's Gritty 90-run Knock Off 203 Balls

Veteran Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara produced a masterclass knock against Bangladesh on the first day of the opening match as he scored 90 runs off 203 deliveries. The 34-year-old along with Shreyas Iyer (82) added 149 runs for the fifth wicket, with India ending the day on 278 runs for the loss of six wickets. Following Pujara's knock, several netizens took to social media and lauded him.

Fans praise Pujara for brilliant knock vs Bangladesh

Well played, Cheteshwar Pujara - 90 in 203 balls. Missed out on what could've been a Test century after 47 months and 51 innings. He richly deserved the ton today!



Top innings on the comeback by Pujara! pic.twitter.com/AOVNLjT2Qf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 14, 2022

Outstanding Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer - 149 runs partnership in difficult situation for India! pic.twitter.com/gXzJDLFWKy — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 14, 2022

This knock by Cheteshwar Pujara confirms that He will play his 100th Test match in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will be such a great moment in his career because his contribution in winning the last 3 BGT series is immense. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) December 14, 2022

Pujara happy with his contribution despite missing out on 100

After the conclusion of the opening day of the first India vs Bangladesh Test match, Cheteshwar Pujara said in his press conference that he was happy with his contribution even though he missed out on getting the three-figure score. The 34-year-old said he was content with his performance as it was not an easy pitch to bat on.

"It is not an easy pitch to bat on so I am really happy with the way I batted today. Sometimes more than three figures, you look at trying to put the team in a winning situation. I am really happy today and not bothered about not getting a three-figure mark. I have been batting well and if I carry on like this, it will come soon," said Pujara.

With him producing some brilliant partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, Pujara said that India could win this match if they put on a good score on the board. "Looks like there will be a result and we needed runs on the board. My partnership with Shreyas was important and also with Rishabh as there was a time when we had lost three wickets," added the 35-year-old.

Pujara then went on to state what he believes was a good score on this wicket by adding, "If we would have ended the day at 4 or even 5 wickets, things would have been better. I still feel if we get 350 in the first innings, it will be a good score on this track as there is turn (on offer) and we have three spinners." India are playing the first Test match with two seamers (Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj) and three spinners (R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel).