India Vs England 1st Test Day 2 Weather Report: UK Met Dept Predicts Rain In Afternoon

The meteorological authority in the United Kingdom has predicted mild precipitation on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and England. The meteorological service predicts that the rain will become heavier over time and will persist through the night, particularly over Nottingham's western hills. The showers are anticipated to persist through Friday, with the Met Department forecasting the same conditions through Tuesday.

"After a fine bright start to the day with light winds, cloud will increase through the morning as the breeze freshens. Rain developing through the afternoon will turn heavy and possibly thundery in places. Scattered showers continuing on Friday morning becoming more frequent, heavy, and prolonged into the afternoon with an increasing risk of thunder. Windy as well, especially over higher ground," UK's Met Department said in its forecast.

India vs England 1st Test

Day 1 of the first Test match at Trent Bridge saw Indian bowlers dominating the game for the majority of the sessions, bowling England all-out for just 183 runs in 65.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bamboozled England batting line-up with their deadly spells as they picked 7 wickets between them. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked 1 and 2 wickets respectively.

Joe Root was England's lone half-centurion, scoring 64 off 108 balls, including 11 boundaries. With the bat, Zak Crawley (27), Jonny Bairstow (29), and Sam Curran (27) all contributed runs. Four of England's ten batsmen were dismissed for ducks, while two were dismissed for single-digit scores. Jos Buttler, who was making a comeback into the Test squad, was amongst the batters who got out without scoring a single run.

Meanwhile, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma kept their wickets from falling towards the close of Day 1, when England's wickets are most threatening. On Day 1, both Rahul and Rohit faced 40 odd balls and scored 9 runs each to keep the threat at bay. On Day 2, India will begin batting at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the goal of batting the entire first session without losing a wicket. India will undoubtedly win the match if they bat all day today and for a session or two tomorrow.

Image: BCCI/Twitter