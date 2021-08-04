India Vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series In India

The first Test match between India and England will commence today (August 4) at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. The match will not only see the start of the five-match series between India and England, but it will also mark the beginning of the next cycle of the World Test Championship. The last time India played a Test series in England was in 2018, where the hosts registered a thumping 4-1 victory over visitors. While England will be seeking revenge for its humiliation in India earlier this year, the Virat Kohli-led side will be raring to bounce back from their defeat in the WTC final against New Zealand.

Where to watch England vs India 1st Test:

The first Test match between England and India will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports network in the country. People can also live stream the match on the SonyLIV app, which comes on a subscription basis. In England, the match will be live broadcast on the Sky Sports channel.

What time will the 1st Test start?

The first Test match will start on August 4 at around 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

England vs India 1st Test Full squad list:

England's squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, Captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset).

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England vs India probable XI list:

England's probable XI: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (Captain), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.

India's probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

