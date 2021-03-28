India Vs England 3rd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In HK, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore?

Quick links:
Jonny Bairstow slammed his 11th ODI ton en route to clinching a remarkable run-chase for his side against India. As England overhauled India’s 336 with more than six overs to spare, the visitors have now levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1 after the second game. The India vs England 3rd ODI is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the action will commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards on Sunday, March 28. Here is a look at the India vs England live streaming details from several countries in the world.
England win the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG ODI by six wickets & level the series. #TeamIndia will be looking to make amends & win the decider to seal a series win.March 26, 2021
With the coverage for South Asia and North America already in the hands of Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, YuppTV will distribute its sports content to regions such as Europe, Central Asia and parts of South-East Asia. Headquartered in Atlanta and Hyderabad, YuppTV is an exclusive South Asian content platform that offers 300+ TV channels in most major South Asian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, Gujarati, Sinhalese, Bangla, Nepali, Urdu and English.
Fans in Hong Kong are among those who can enjoy the India vs England series live on YuppTV, considering the network has been named as the India vs England Hong Kong channel for live broadcasting.
Fans in Sri Lanka can also catch all the live action from the ongoing England tour of India. For India vs England live in Sri Lanka, one can tune into either Dialog TV or PeoTV.
Cricket fans in Singapore, meanwhile, have had access to their entire India vs England series — including the recently concluded Test matches — on the StarHub and Disney+ Hotstar platforms. The India vs England telecast in Singapore will be available on StarHub TV+. StarHub is also offering bundle plans for its subscribers who can access all Disney+ Hotstar (including the IND vs ENG series) by purchasing the new Indian+ pass.
The live coverage of the India vs England series will be available on Net TV Nepal as well as SimTV Nepal.
