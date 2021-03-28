India Vs England 3rd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia, NZ?

After a disappointing first ODI, England fought back and won the second ODI to level the India vs England ODI series 1-1. The India vs England 3rd ODI will be the final game of England's tour of India and will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Live action will commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards on Sunday, March 28. Here is a look at the India vs England live streaming details from several countries in the world.

India vs England live in UAE

The India vs England live streaming for the UAE and other Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) countries will be available on YuppTV. YuppTV is an exclusive South Asian content platform that offers 300+ TV channels in most major South Asian languages. Fans can also watch India vs England live in UAE on the Star Sports network should the subscribers have Airtel TV or Tata Sky with them.

Strictly an OTT platform, YuppTV will only provide live streaming of the India vs England series. This will be available in the aforementioned countries as well as Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan in Africa. YuppTV has also won the rights to stream the games in major European countries like Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino and Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

India vs England live in South Africa

The India vs England live streaming for South Africa will be available on the SuperSport Network. As a sub-Saharan network, SuperSport will also provide match coverage to other major countries in Africa, excluding the North African region that falls under the MENA group of countries. Meanwhile, the India vs England live in South Africa will also be available directly on TV.

India vs England channel in Australia

Fox Sports have the broadcasting rights for India vs England in Australia. The live action will also be covered by the streaming service of Kayo Sports. The India vs England live coverage for the third ODI commences from 6:50 PM AEDT onwards.

India vs England live telecast in New Zealand

The broadcasting India vs England channel in New Zealand is Sky network. Fans can view the India vs England live streaming on the Sky Go app. The live action commences from 8:50 PM NZDT onwards.