India Vs England 3rd ODI: Royals Tickle The Funny Bones As Hardik Removes RR Duo; See Meme

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Sunday, regained his peak bowling form while playing in the third ODI against England. Pandya picked a four-wicket haul in the seven overs that he bowled in the opening innings. Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, and Jos Buttler were the batters that Pandya dismissed to register his best bowling figure (4/24) in ODI cricket. Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals shared a meme on Twitter to laud Pandya's amazing bowling effort.

Rajasthan Royals shared a snippet from the popular web series 'Mirzapur' to describe Pandya's bowling performance at Manchester's Old Trafford. The meme featured a famous dialogue from the series 'Jalwa hai humara yaha (I have a reputation here)." The post has garnered more than 3,000 likes since being shared a couple of hours ago. Kolkata Knight Riders also shared a meme to laud Pandya's bowling effort.

Everytime Hardik Pandya comes in to bowl: pic.twitter.com/oIkFmeVTR5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 17, 2022

Earlier in the game, Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets in the same over to dismiss Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. Siraj's double-wicket maiden came in the second over of the match, which put England under early pressure. Siraj has been added to the playing XI for the third ODI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who is reportedly suffering from a back spasm. Ravindra Jadeja also picked a wicket as he dismissed a well-set Moeen Ali for 34 off 44 balls.

India bowled England out for 259 runs and will now have to score 260 to win the match and secure the three-match series. Buttler top-scored for England as he registered 60 off 80 balls. Roy scored 41 off 31 balls at the top of the order.

England vs India 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.