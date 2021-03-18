India Vs England 4th T20I Live Stream, Ahmedabad Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

India will take on England in the 4th T20I match of England’s tour of India 2021. The India vs England 4th T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 18, 2021. Here are the India vs England live streaming details, how to watch India vs England live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

India vs England 4th T20: Match preview

Three games down, the five-match T20I series between India and England stands at 2-1 in favour of the visitors making this a must-win game for India if they wish to stay in the competition. After a thumping victory in the Test series, the hosts seem to have run out of steam come the white-ball part of the tour. India's 'happy headache' of having an abundance of choices at the top of the order may have turned into an actual headache after the failure of all three of their usual openers - KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma - in the last three games.

A bright spot for India in all this will be Virat Kohli, who - as evidenced by his 77* off 46 - has finally found his hands. India's woes continue on down the order with Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and even Hardik Pandya - who can usually be counted upon to smack balls out of the park - failing to impress. Even the bowlers have proven to be expensive for the hosts, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur going for more than 10 runs an over.

This is in stark contrast to England, whose opening combination of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler has proved fairly stable. After Mark Wood and Jofra Archer's exploits in the series, India will sorely miss Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the squad and hope that the Bhuvneshwar Kumar of old makes a comeback. England's spinners have also outclassed Indian spinners in this series and should retain their spots for this game.

India vs England telecast live in India: India vs England schedule for March 18

The India vs England telecast for the 4th T20I will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

India vs England 4th T20: India vs England pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the previous game, expect this pitch to be a balanced one and have something on offer for just about everyone. If the last three games are any indication, the toss will be crucial in the India vs England live scores, with the chasing team winning through the series. Accuweather predicts no rain for this encounter, The temperature will be high, at 34°C, humidity at a low 15% and little cloud cover.

