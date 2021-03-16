India Vs England: Special Room Arrangement For Indian Stars In Ahmedabad Revealed

The reassurance of cricket amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has paved way for significant changes, especially when it comes to how a team travels. The introduction of bio-bubbles has proved to be an added challenge for professional cricketers who are on the road for a considerable amount of time in a year. While several players in the past have expressed their apprehensions regarding spending an extended time period in such an environment, the Hyatt Regency has gone ahead and made special arrangements during the India vs England series in order to comfort the players.

According to the information provided to Republic World, the staff at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad has taken several measures to ensure the players do not miss their homes during such dire circumstances. Special name plates have been put up outside their rooms with their names, giving them a feeling of home instead of a Room no. 804 or a Room no. 1011. For the players who are travelling with families, the name plates also include the names of their families, including the children.

Moreover, each room of the Indian cricket team has personalised cushions with their names on it. Along with that special key cards were developed with elements of the hospitality of Gujarat and what it is known for–right from the Gir Asiatic lions and Mahatma Gandhi to the textiles of the state, considering it to be the textile hub of India.

Several players stationed at the Ahmedabad hotel with their families. Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya is accompanied by wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya. Both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have also used their social media accounts to share glimpses of their stay with their fans.

The captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli also has the support of his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter Vamika, whereas his deputy Rohit Sharma also has traveled with his family for the India vs England series. After the competition of the five-match T20 series, the squad is scheduled to travel to Pune for 50-over matches.

The visitors claimed a comprehensive victory in the opening contest of the series but India made a thumping comeback with a clinical victory in the subsequent game. While spectators were allowed for the first two T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the remaining matches of the series will be played behind closed doors. The India vs England 3rd T20 will be played on Tuesday, March 16 from 7:00 PM (IST)

