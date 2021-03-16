India Vs England: Dinesh Karthik Turns Into Pundit For Top English Cricket Broadcaster

Youngster Ishan Kishan, who made his debut in the second India vs England T20I in Ahmedabad on Sunday, immediately made waves with his scintillating performance. The young cricketer from Jharkhand had a debut to remember as he played a match-winning knock of 56 off 32 balls and laid the foundation of India's seven-wicket win which helped them draw the series level at 1-1. Kishan's memorable debut was made even sweeter as he was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

India vs England: Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Ishan Kishan and Indian bowlers

The southpaw showed great composure and audacity after India were reduced to 0/1 as KL Rahul departed for a six-ball duck in the hosts' quest to chase 165. Kishan didn't let the early blow affect the Indian innings as he played with flamboyance by counter-attacking the English bowlers and ensuring that India were always ahead in the chase. Before getting dismissed, Kishan put Indian in a commanding position with their scoreboard reading 94/2 after 10 overs.

Ishan Kishan's knock garnered a lot of praise from the cricketing community. Among many who were left in awe of Kishan's innings, one was Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik. Interestingly, Karthik has joined as a cricket pundit for English broadcaster Sky Sports alongside England pacer Stuart Broad for the series. Karthik lauded Kishan's fearless approach saying that the young batsman's ability to trust himself to hit those big six irrespective of the ball being bowled is what sets him apart and that's what a power player is.

The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer further said that a team wants somebody like that at the top of the order who can put pressure on the bowlers. According to Karthik, Kishan put pressure from ball one on Jofra Archer which he said was a good sign. Karthik also went on to heap praise on India's bowlers' bowling at the death.

Karthik said that he was impressed with how clever the Indian bowlers were towards the back end of the innings as they were just bowling cutters. He added that the fastest bowler on display was Washington Sundar. According to the former KKR captain, the off-spinner seemed to bowl a lot faster balls and the fast bowlers seemed to bowl a lot of off cutters. Karthik further said that India were very clever about it as they had good game plans and the wicket helped them in abundance.

A KKR player praising a rival MI player comes a day after the Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan wedding, which pleased many cricket enthusiasts as IPL followers called it the 'Mumbai Knight Riders' match. Karthik was also amongst the ones to congratulate the couple, commenting on the Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan news on social media.

Meanwhile, Karthik is set to return to action in the IPL 2021 that is slated to commence on April 9 in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. According to the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai.

SOURCE: PTI