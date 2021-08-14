India Vs England: Fans Throw wine Cork At KL Rahul From Lord's Stands; Virat Kohli Fumes

As India vs England Day 3 of the second Test is underway at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, a shameful incident occurred at the 'Home of Cricket'. As skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are playing solid in the middle, English fans from the stands threw a wine cork at Team India's opener, KL Rahul, who was fielding at the boundary line when English fans from the Lord's stand threw a wine cork at him. This gesture of the English fans fumed Team India's skipper Virat Kohli who was fielding in the slips. Then, angry Virat Kohli gestured KL Rahul to throw it back to the stands. Reportedly, Team India complained to the umpires after the wine cork incident. Notably, during India vs England first Test, a few English fans reportedly hurled racial abuse at Indian spectators and players.

Netizens fumed after wine cork thrown at KL Rahul

Think India have complained to the umpires about the champagne cork that was thrown at KL Rahul. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) August 14, 2021

Racist abuses during the first test match, now throwing a champagne bottle cork at KL Rahul..

Pathetic English fans. #ENGVIND #INDVENG pic.twitter.com/dk8gCRIYeA — Sneha ✨ (@louist____28) August 14, 2021

Englishmen threw Whiskey bottle's cork at KL Rahul at boundary but Indian commentators didn't criticize Britishers for shameful act



If same thing were happened at Indian ground, Our commentators would've cried for Cultural, Upbringing & education for Indians#INDvsENG #ENGvIND — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 14, 2021

Virat Kohli from the first slip asking KL Rahul (via hand gestures), who's on the boundary line if bottle cork's were thrown at him.

He then asks him to throw it back to the buffoon in the crowd.#ENGvIND — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) August 14, 2021

Indian spectators & players racially abused by 'drunk' English Fans

Earlier, on Day 2 of the first Test, a few English supporters shouted racial comments towards Indian spectators and insulted players, including Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli, according to a 31-year-old British-Indian woman who had gone to Nottingham to watch the series opener. The woman took to Reddit to share her personal experience from the stands at Trent Bridge.

The woman alleged that a few English fans were continuously directing insults at Indian players fielding near the boundary line, and when her family asked them to stop doing it, they said, "Go back to India". The woman said she reported the incident to a steward, who ejected the fan, who had asked them to "Go back to India".

Following the incident, the woman and her family were shifted to a stand mostly populated by Indian spectators, but a few English fans from the other side kept chanting "Delta", referring to the Indian variant of the COVID-19 disease.

Image Credits: @Louist__28/Twitter