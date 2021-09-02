India Vs England: Jadeja Sent Before Rahane And Pant; Twitter Pokes Fun At Management

Quick links:
Image Credits: AP/PTI
England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked the Indian side to bat first at The Oval. India has lost both the openers in the form of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who were dismissed by Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes, respectively. Rohit went early after making 11 runs off 27 balls, while Rahul was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over for 17 off 44 balls. Shortly after that Cheteshwar Pujara followed suit having scored 4 off 31 balls but what came after that is what took everyone by surprise, Ajinkya Rahane or Rishabh Pant usually come in at number 5 however, Ravindra Jadeja was sent instead, and the internet had a field day.
A few users poked fun at Sanjay Mangrekar's reaction to watching Jadeja coming to bat alongside Kohli instead of Rahane or Pant.
Sanjay Mangrekar after Jadeja coming to bat alongside #Kohli in the first session of a test match ahead of Rahane and Pant #IndvsEng #engvsindia pic.twitter.com/1VHru9jVUV— Prajwal Prakash (@Prajwal30885344) September 2, 2021
Sanjay Manjrekar sahab in commentary box watching Sir Jadeja walking in to bat at no.5 ahead of Pant and Rahane: pic.twitter.com/XrFwz6betc— Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh_16) September 2, 2021
A couple of users posted what Rahane's reaction to the whole situation would have been like.
Jadeja moves up the order— 71st Century (@hrishikesh__j27) September 2, 2021
Rahane : pic.twitter.com/jrUCAwGNTH
#IndvsEng #indveng— Funk Bro Telugu (@funk__bro) September 2, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja walks in at no.5
Meanwhile RAHANE in shastri's room 🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/gWSque6QZh
One user gave everyone an example of how the conversation between Jadeja and Rahane went after Puajra was dismissed.
#ENGvIND #IndvsEng— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 2, 2021
Jadeja & Rahane after Pujara's Wicket : pic.twitter.com/U1cjDx7Vli
A user called the move of sending Jadeja ahead of Pant and Rahane, the "only sensible" that the Indian team management has made this series.
sending jadeja ahead of pant and rahane... THIS IS THE ONLY SENSIBLE MOVE BY INDIAN TEAM MANAGEMENT THIS SERIES #INDVENG— Rohit Pungalia (@RohitPungalia) September 2, 2021
However, it is fair to say that the strategy of playing a lefty-righty combo did not work as Jadeja was sent to the stands after scoring 10 off 34 and a user pointed out the failed tactic.
So the Jadeja experiment failed on its head.— Shubham Misra Fully Vaccinated 🧠⚛️ (@SBM_4007) September 2, 2021
A left-right combo only works if batsmen rotate strike. But not here.
They themselves made it easier for bowlers to bowl at them!!
Now we have an out of form, low on confidence, demoted Rahane at the pitch!! Fantastic!! 🤦♂️ #ENGvIND https://t.co/VQiDmDeUYd
Jadeja over Rahane? Didn’t see that coming. #EngvInd— Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2021
India is currently at 105 at the loss of five wickets in 44.3 overs having just lost Virat Kohli who managed to score 50 off 96 balls. Currently at the crease is Rahane who has managed 5 runs off 31 balls and Pant who is still at 0 off 4 balls.
India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England's Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.