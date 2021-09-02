Last Updated:

India Vs England: Jadeja Sent Before Rahane And Pant; Twitter Pokes Fun At Management

After Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, a surprise awaited everyone as Ravindra Jadeja was sent to the crease at number 5 ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Ravindra Jadeja

Image Credits: AP/PTI


England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked the Indian side to bat first at The Oval. India has lost both the openers in the form of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who were dismissed by Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes, respectively. Rohit went early after making 11 runs off 27 balls, while Rahul was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over for 17 off 44 balls. Shortly after that Cheteshwar Pujara followed suit having scored 4 off 31 balls but what came after that is what took everyone by surprise, Ajinkya Rahane or Rishabh Pant usually come in at number 5 however, Ravindra Jadeja was sent instead, and the internet had a field day.

A few users poked fun at Sanjay Mangrekar's reaction to watching Jadeja coming to bat alongside Kohli instead of Rahane or Pant.

A couple of users posted what Rahane's reaction to the whole situation would have been like.

One user gave everyone an example of how the conversation between Jadeja and Rahane went after Puajra was dismissed.

A user called the move of sending Jadeja ahead of Pant and Rahane, the "only sensible" that the Indian team management has made this series.

However, it is fair to say that the strategy of playing a lefty-righty combo did not work as Jadeja was sent to the stands after scoring 10 off 34 and a user pointed out the failed tactic.

India vs England 4th Test

India is currently at 105 at the loss of five wickets in 44.3 overs having just lost Virat Kohli who managed to score 50 off 96 balls. Currently at the crease is Rahane who has managed 5 runs off 31 balls and Pant who is still at 0 off 4 balls.

READ | India vs England 3rd Test Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11 & Team News

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. 

England's Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)

READ | Virat Kohli reckons tailenders 'can't bail out' India always, wants batsmen to step up
READ | India vs England: Pitch-invader 'Jarvo69' banned for life from Headingley; to be fined
READ | Joe Root says England expects nothing less than response from 'world class' India at Oval
READ | India vs England: Joe Root on England's plan to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin in Oval Test
Tags: Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND