India Vs England: Jadeja Sent Before Rahane And Pant; Twitter Pokes Fun At Management

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked the Indian side to bat first at The Oval. India has lost both the openers in the form of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who were dismissed by Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes, respectively. Rohit went early after making 11 runs off 27 balls, while Rahul was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over for 17 off 44 balls. Shortly after that Cheteshwar Pujara followed suit having scored 4 off 31 balls but what came after that is what took everyone by surprise, Ajinkya Rahane or Rishabh Pant usually come in at number 5 however, Ravindra Jadeja was sent instead, and the internet had a field day.

A few users poked fun at Sanjay Mangrekar's reaction to watching Jadeja coming to bat alongside Kohli instead of Rahane or Pant.

Sanjay Mangrekar after Jadeja coming to bat alongside #Kohli in the first session of a test match ahead of Rahane and Pant #IndvsEng #engvsindia pic.twitter.com/1VHru9jVUV — Prajwal Prakash (@Prajwal30885344) September 2, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar sahab in commentary box watching Sir Jadeja walking in to bat at no.5 ahead of Pant and Rahane: pic.twitter.com/XrFwz6betc — Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh_16) September 2, 2021

A couple of users posted what Rahane's reaction to the whole situation would have been like.

Jadeja moves up the order



Rahane : pic.twitter.com/jrUCAwGNTH — 71st Century (@hrishikesh__j27) September 2, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja walks in at no.5



Meanwhile RAHANE in shastri's room 🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/gWSque6QZh — Funk Bro Telugu (@funk__bro) September 2, 2021

One user gave everyone an example of how the conversation between Jadeja and Rahane went after Puajra was dismissed.

A user called the move of sending Jadeja ahead of Pant and Rahane, the "only sensible" that the Indian team management has made this series.

sending jadeja ahead of pant and rahane... THIS IS THE ONLY SENSIBLE MOVE BY INDIAN TEAM MANAGEMENT THIS SERIES #INDVENG — Rohit Pungalia (@RohitPungalia) September 2, 2021

However, it is fair to say that the strategy of playing a lefty-righty combo did not work as Jadeja was sent to the stands after scoring 10 off 34 and a user pointed out the failed tactic.

So the Jadeja experiment failed on its head.



A left-right combo only works if batsmen rotate strike. But not here.



They themselves made it easier for bowlers to bowl at them!!



Now we have an out of form, low on confidence, demoted Rahane at the pitch!! Fantastic!! 🤦‍♂️ #ENGvIND https://t.co/VQiDmDeUYd — Shubham Misra Fully Vaccinated 🧠⚛️ (@SBM_4007) September 2, 2021

Jadeja over Rahane? Didn’t see that coming. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2021

India vs England 4th Test

India is currently at 105 at the loss of five wickets in 44.3 overs having just lost Virat Kohli who managed to score 50 off 96 balls. Currently at the crease is Rahane who has managed 5 runs off 31 balls and Pant who is still at 0 off 4 balls.

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England's Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)