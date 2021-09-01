India Vs England: Joe Root On England's Plan To Tackle Ravichandran Ashwin In Oval Test

After the crushing loss in Lord's Test, England bounced back in style in the 3rd India vs England Test by beating the visitors by an inning and 76 runs. With the series poised at 1-1, both teams will have a lot of thinking to do ahead of the Oval Test. Team India will be looking to ring in change after the loss in the third Test, however, the question still remains whether off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin still has a chance to make it into the playing 11. With Virat Kohli dropping hints about making changes there are chances that Ashwin will finally get to play the first match in the series.

Joe Root on facing Ravichandran Ashwin in Oval Test

Ahead of the fourth Test, England captain Joe Root admitted that the England team is prepared to face Ashwin if he does play in the upcoming match. Team India in the first three Tests has gone with four seamers and with Ravindra Jadeja being the lone spinner. With Jadeja doubtful for the upcoming India vs England 4th Test, there are chances that Ashwin might finally get to play a match in the series.

Root during the press conference said that the team is prepared for the challenge that Ashwin will throw at them if he features in in the upcoming Test. "We will certainly be making sure that we're prepared for the challenges that he poses coming into this Test match, along with other combinations that they might throw at us. But, ultimately, you can get wrapped up and you can end up playing the player. So it's really important that you just play the delivery and to the situation that you find yourself in. Whoever it is that we face up against this week, it's about playing the ball that's right in front of you and not to the reputation."

If Virat Kohli decides to play Ravichandran Ashwin in the Oval Test, then the off-spinner will have a chance to join Harbhajan Singh as the second best Indian spinner in Tests behind Anil Kumble. The Tamil Nadu cricketer needs just 4 wickets to reach the landmark.

Joe Root speaks about expecting a response from Team India during Oval Test

After being handed an innings defeat in the Headingley Test, Virat Kohli and co will be fired up to not only give a fitting response but also take lead in the series. Joe Root during the press conference also admitted that visitors will coming all out and try and win the upcoming Oval Test. He said, "India are a world-class side led by Virat. I expect nothing less than a response. We'd be naive to think otherwise, that's why it's really important we don't get too comfortable, that we don't think we've achieved anything to this point. We've just got ourselves back to level playing. We have to now look to work even harder, and if we find ourselves ahead of the game we get ruthless again and really drive that winning position home,”