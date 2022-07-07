India Vs England 1st T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, UK & USA?

India and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the first of three T20Is on Thursday. The match will take place at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match is slated to begin at 10:30 p.m. IST with the toss scheduled to be held 30 minutes prior to that. Both India and England will be looking to win the first T20I in order to gain an early advantage in the three-match series.

India vs England 1st T20I: How to watch the match in India?

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast the limited-overs series against England in India. The first T20I between India and England will be live telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs England 1st T20I: How to watch match in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has bought the rights to broadcast the limited-overs series between India and England in the United Kingdom. The first T20I between the two sides will be available on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Network will also live stream the match in the UK via their video-streaming platform Sky Go.

India vs England 1st T20I: How to watch match in the US?

Willow TV has the right to broadcast the T20I series between India and England in the United States of America. In the US, the first T20I is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. Thursday local time.

IND vs ENG: 1st T20I

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

England's Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson.

India vs England: Full squads

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

England's squad: Jos Buttler (captain, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Image: JosButtler/Insta/bcci.tv

