India Vs England: Prasidh Krishna Breaks 24-yr-old Bowling Record On Night Of Debut Feats

Following the tests and T20, India vs England One-day series started on March 23. Breaking the jinx of losing the opening match of the past five one-day series, India defeated England by 66 runs and took a lead in the 3 match ODI series by 1-0. India's victory in the first one-day international brought many positive outcomes for captain Virat Kohli. Not only this but also, the first one-day of India vs England also became memorable for the two debutants Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya.

From Shikhar Dhawan's using his experience to bat on a challenging pitch to the two debutants showing their fight-back attitude, India's victory in the opening match is the 'sweetest wins in the recent past'.

Captain Virat Kohli gave all-rounder Krunal Pandya and the right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna chance to showcase their talent in the debut match against England. Krunal and Prasidh Krishna both grabbed the opportunity given by skipper Virat Kohli with both hands.

Chasing a target of 318 runs, opener Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave an explosive start to England. In fact, chasing a target of 318 runs, team England was 135 for no loss. Most of the Indian bowlers struggled to stop the dominance of Roy and Bairstow. However, debutant Prasidh Krishna broke the partnership of Roy and Bairstow. Praidh Krishna dismissed Jason Roy on 46 runs. Before Jason Roy was dismissed he had scored 46 runs off 35 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 1 six. This started the downfall of England's inning.

Prasidh Krishna, the Karnataka fast bowler who made his ODI debut for the Indian team, impressed everyone with his bowling. The 25-year-old right-handed fast bowler achieved a special milestone in his first match. At the end of England's inning, Prasidh Krishna took 4 wickets in 8.1 overs giving 54 runs away.

Krishna's name has now been recorded in the best bowling figures for India, making his ODI debut. Prasidh Krishna has broken the 24-year-old record of former cricketer Noel David. David had earlier taken three wickets for 21 runs in a debut match against West Indies in 1997.

'I'd like to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler'

After the match, Prasidh Krishna talked about his comeback spell after Birstow smashed him in the first half. He said, "It didn't start off well, and they came hard at us because we bowled poorly, but we had belief. We picked wickets in a cluster and that helped us a lot. I understood after my third over, I can't bowl full, and then I hit good length areas, and let the ball do the rest. IPL has helped me, but it's important in a 10-over format it's more important to come back. I'd like to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler, and I'm trying to get the length more consistently, and I'm going to go back to the drawing board and improve upon it. I hope I can be the partnership breaker for long, because the team needed it at the time, so I was happy to do it. The talk from the beginning was that if we get one wicket it'll change things around and that's exactly what happened."

Fastest ODI fifty on debut

Before Krishna jolted England with his bowling, Krunal Pandya brought back team India after the hosts lost back-to-back wickets. Krunal came in to bat at a tough stage with India in trouble at 205 for five with less than 10 overs remaining. KL Rahul and Krunal then brought back India into the match. KL Rahul scored 62 runs off 43 balls, on the other hand, Krunal scored the fastest ODI fifty on debut. Kunal played an unbeaten inning of 58 runs off 31 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 sixes.

